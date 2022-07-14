HARD ROCK HOTEL MARBELLA TO OFFICALLY OPEN DOORS ON 14 JULY

MARBELLA'S LATEST PROPERTY IS SET TO ELECTRIFY COSTA DEL SOL

LONDON, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 14th July will mark the opening of Marbella's hotly anticipated new property, Hard Rock Hotel Marbella, after a full renovation. The adults-only property will offer unique experiences through its state-of-the-art facilities and services, while reflecting the immersive music environment for which Hard Rock Hotels are known.The new property, acquired in June 2021 by Stoneweg and Bain Capital Credit, the real estate investment firm, and managed by Palladium Hotel Group, has been designed by international designers Studio Gronda. It will be Palladium Hotel Group's third Hard Rock Hotel operated and also the group's third hotel located in the Costa Del Sol.

Jesús Sobrino, CEO of Palladium Hotel Group said, "We are delighted to announce the launch of Hard Rock Hotel Marbella in Puerto Banús, one of the most stunning parts of the Costa del Sol. Puerto Banús is a perfect destination for the Hard Rock Hotels brand and its magnificent offering. Its inimitable style, it's gastronomic and leisure offering and its eagerness to impress guests will make this hotel a reference point for the area. We are convinced that Hard Rock Hotel Marbella is going to become a really key destination for visitors and residents in a very short time."

The hotel is located in the gorgeous Puerto Banús and contains a total of 383 rooms, including 64 suites. Showcasing contemporary interior designs seamlessly blending Hard Rock's signature musically infused aesthetic with local cultural references from Picasso to Flamenco. Guests can look forward to unique experiences at the Hard Rock Hotel Marbella, with impressive culinary options, an incredible VIP rooftop infinity pool and bar, swimming pool surrounded by a lush and oasis-like garden, musical events and, of course, a curated collection of music Memorabilia featuring Spanish musical icons, as well as international music legends. Notable pieces including an acoustic guitar from the legendary Elvis Presley, a satin purple jacket worn by Prince and sequined dresses worn by Lady Gaga.

'We are proud to build on our success with numerous recent openings in Europe," said Graham Kiy, Area Vice President of Hotel Operations EMEA at Hard Rock International. "Hard Rock's partnership with Palladium Hotel Group has been a great success in Ibiza and Tenerife we are thrilled to expand to Marbella where we will integrate into the brand into the fabric of this much loved and vibrant destination"

AN INNOVATIVE DESIGN AND LOCATION

The jewel of Marbella has a new star that will provide all its distinctive rhythm and sophistication. One of the most important tourist centers of Andalusia has now become Hard Rock Hotel's new stage. Idyllically situated just steps away from the sea, the property will be the go-to destination for those looking to combine attentive and contemporary service alongside the aqua blue waters of the Mediterranean.

Designed by international architecture and interior design firm, Studio Gronda the hotel effortlessly blends Hard Rock's signature design with elements that recall Andalusian style and culture. Local ceramics, reds and the iconic flamenco polka dots are cleverly used to blend tradition with contemporary design. The bright and airy interiors are enhanced by vibrant artwork that was carefully curated to compliment the Memorabilia collection displayed throughout the hotel.

The hotel is located in Puerto Banús, the epicenter of exclusivity and glamour in Marbella – one of the most exclusive regions of Spain. Just 40 minutes from Malaga Airport, the property is easily accessible to all those looking for a sophisticated retreat.

A CULINARY SCENE FOR THE MOST DISCERNING TASTEBUDS

Hard Rock Hotel Marbella presents an unparalleled culinary scene that will satisfy even the most discerning palates. Two restaurants will offer an impressive selection of culinary delights from around the world, including the finest Asian food at Nu Downtown. Alongside world-class food, diners will also enjoy live music performances and DJ's during their meal – as well as an electrifying after party after dessert. With a refreshed programme every week, the venue is set to be the trendiest place in town to grab a bite.

There is also the Spanish show-cooking restaurant, Sessions. Ready to delight and tantalize, this restaurant offers guests unique Spanish flavours and seasonal products in an immersive dining space. The impressive breakfast display offers impeccably prepared dishes, using the freshest produce suited to every taste.

For some of the best views from the hotel, the sky lounge bar Sun Society is a must. The stunning space also features an incredible VIP infinity rooftop pool with a pool bar for guests to truly enjoy the Spanish sunshine. Offering a carefully curated cocktail selection as well as Mexican and Japanese fusion snacks, guests will be able to indulge in panoramic views of the beautiful area alongside eclectic flavors. The gorgeous setting is sure to be one of the most in demand spots in Marbella.

Throughout the day, guests can also stop by the Eden Pool Club, snack bar where to enjoy a selection of the best cocktails and delight the palate with salads, burgers, and succulent desserts, or the delicious sushi food truck offering. During the afternoon, the GMT +1 Lobby Bar for specialty coffees, craft cocktails and light bites, perfect for when hopping between activities.

UNIQUE AND IMMSERSIVE BRAND EXPERIENCES

In true Hard Rock style, a variety of signature brand experiences and amenities exclusive to Hard Rock Hotels can be found in Marbella. Amenities include the Sound of Your Stay® which allows guests to listen to Tracks® curated playlists inspired by the city they're in, Crosley record players available upon request with Wax®, or play a Fender guitar with Picks® in the privacy of their room. The Unleashed® pet program will welcome four legged friends to enjoy the same memorable experience as their pet parents. Guests are invited to exchange the traditional city map for Soundtracks® interactive area guides which are curated by Hard Rock and musical artists to showcase the best of each destination.

Known for sparkling events and incredible live concerts and performances, those visiting the Hard Rock Hotel Marbella can prepare for a similar program of star-studded line-ups and shows.

Guests can find tranquility by enjoying the Rock Om® amenity and experience the perfect blend of yoga and music to relax the body and mind. Those interested in fitness can make use of the modern BODY ROCK® Fitness Centre where the hotel offers innovative training systems to keep up with cutting-edge workouts while matching the rhythm of a curated playlist every step of the way.

Hard Rock Hotel Marbella's introductory nightly rates start from 299 €. For more information and reservations, please visit www.hardrockhotels.com/marbella .

About Hard Rock®:

About Hard Rock®: Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 68 countries spanning 253 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock was honoured as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity, a Top Employer for Women and the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. Hard Rock was also designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal and named the top performing hotel brand in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the fourth consecutive year in 2022. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About Palladium Hotel Group:

Palladium Hotel Group is a Spanish hotel chain with over 50 years of experience, owned by Grupo Empresas Matutes (GEM). The group operates 41 hotels and over 13,000 rooms, distributed amongst six countries: Spain, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Italy, and Brazil, and manages nine brands: TRS Hotels, Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts, Palladium Hotels, Palladium Boutique Hotels, Fiesta Hotels & Resorts, Ushuaïa Unexpected Hotels, Only YOU Hotels, BLESS Collection Hotels and the Hard Rock Hotels Brand under licence with three hotels in Ibiza, Tenerife and Marbella. Palladium Hotel Group is characterised by its philosophy of attention to its team and to offering its clients high quality products and services. www.palladiumhotelgroup.com.

About Bain Capital Credit

Bain Capital Credit (www.baincapitalcredit.com) is a leading global credit specialist with approximately $52 billion in assets under management. Bain Capital Credit invests across a full spectrum of strategies, including leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, distressed debt and special situations, private lending, structured products, non-performing loans, special situations real estate and majority and minority equity stakes. Founded in 1998 as a private, employee-owned firm, Bain Capital Credit's experienced team of over 150 investment professionals seeks to identify attractive equity and credit investment opportunities across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. In addition to credit, Bain Capital invests across asset classes including private equity, public equity, real estate and venture capital, and leverages the firm's shared platform to capture opportunities in strategic areas of focus.

About Stoneweg

Stoneweg (www.stoneweg.com) is a real estate investment adviser and asset manager established in 2015 and headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. The firm leverages in-house local operational teams to source, develop and manage real estate investments.

To date, Stoneweg has executed and advised on almost €5 billion of real estate investments across different sectors including developments. Stoneweg expertise includes both equity and debt strategies, advising its client base of financial institutions and family offices across a range of structures including club deals, joint ventures, co-investments and funds.

The firm's investment philosophy is driven by a bottom-up approach to project selection, utilising Stoneweg's own teams on the ground and deep networks to seize the best opportunities.

Stoneweg has a dedicated presence in Switzerland, the United States, Spain, Italy, Andorra and Ireland, enabling many of the operational aspects of the firm's investments to be carried out in house and locally.

Stoneweg has completed more than 300 acquisitions alongside best-in-class partners since 2015.

