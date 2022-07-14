Peninsulas to open new Michigan-themed store in Berkley

New store focuses on "nostalgic charm of life in these peninsulas"

BERKLEY, Mich., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peninsulas, a locally-owned shop and design firm celebrating all things Michigan, is expanding and deepening its roots in the state.

"Six years ago the people of Berkley welcomed us with open arms and have been unbelievably loyal and supportive ever since," says Peninsula's co-owner Robert Jameson. "We can't think of a better place to put down permanent roots and continue to celebrate all things Michigan from our curated collection."

Jameson and his wife, Sherri Lawton Jameson, have purchased a building a few doors west of their current shop where Peninsulas has been a fixture since 2016. The new store at 3171 Twelve Mile Road will open June 28 after extensive renovations. The new store will have an "Up North" look and feel with its original, but repainted, tile ceiling, vintage French doors, a hundred year old antique store counter and the Peninsulas shield on a brand new façade.

Peninsulas' unique collection includes high quality home goods, apparel, accessories and gifts inspired by Michigan lakes and land. Most of the items are custom-designed by Lawton Jameson and many are Michigan made. Lawton Jameson also creates proprietary Michigan-themed designs for a variety of Michigan businesses.

From May through October, the Jamesons operate a Peninsulas location at the top of the "Tunnel of Trees" in Cross Village, plus they do a brisk business in online sales at ShopPeninsulas.com and offer Peninsula-made goods through wholesale partnerships at 75 locations around the state. The company is one of only two vendors state-wide licensed to design and offer official Michigan State Parks, Trails and Waterways merchandise. Ten percent of all sales directly support Michigan DNR programs.

"After leasing our former location, we decided to put down even more permanent roots in Berkley, with easy access for all our customers in the region," said Jameson. "This exciting development was only possible because of our amazing team of employees, friends, family and the customers who believe in and supported our vision."

Robert and Sherri Jameson are lifelong Michiganders who created Peninsulas in 2011. When they get time off, the Jamesons tour the state in their Airstream trailer, explore Michigan Parks, dig for one-of-a-kind vintage pieces and generally find inspiration for their business everywhere they look.

