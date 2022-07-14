Phoenix-based Protecht, Inc. Announces Appointment of Respected Technology Leader Mark Kramer as CTO

PHOENIX, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An industry-leading provider of ticket and e-commerce protection solutions in today's experience economy, Protecht Inc. continues to strengthen its team, with Mark Kramer serving as Chief Technology Officer.

During his eight-year tenure as Vice President of Engineering at Pac-12 Networks, Kramer started one of the most successful data analytics programs in college sports. He was named Acquia/AWS's Cloud Innovator of the Year and earned numerous accolades for pioneering sports and media workflows at scale in the cloud. Kramer grew his team at Pac-12 Networks from start-up to operational maturity, delivering thousands of live sports events and a massive archive of on-demand streaming content to millions of consumers.

Before joining Protecht, Kramer was Executive VP of Engineering at Shopkick. While at Shopkick, he led the global mobile and platform engineering, infrastructure, data engineering, and QA teams to revitalize its consumer products and services. Kramer also logged lengthy stints as VP of Digital Technology & Products at Future Publishing. and XM Satellite Radio's Director of Digital Engineering & Products.

"Mark Kramer is a phenomenon, a transformational leader, and a huge asset to Protecht," said Protecht CEO Bryan Derbyshire. "He possesses a brilliant engineering mind and combines it with a truly awesome ability to collaborate with, empower, and motivate teams in their drive to develop innovative solutions for our clients and their customers in today's experience economy. His focus is unrivaled, and he will power Protecht toward superior technological advances to enhance consumer needs."

A former touring musician, Kramer earned his B.A. in Telecommunications Management and Policy from the University of Alabama. He and his family reside in the San Francisco Bay Area, where they enjoy an active lifestyle.

"Being part of such an impressive team developing important and impactful products is the opportunity of a lifetime," said Kramer. "There is this palpable collective energy at Protecht that comes from a blend of the team's talent combined with a clear mission and shared vision. I'm confident that we will achieve whatever we set out to do."

Headquartered in Phoenix, Protecht, Inc. is among the highest scoring businesses on Inc. magazine's 2022 Best Workplaces list. Protecht's industry-leading, proprietary live event technology, and consumer-facing suite of protection products support its B2B partners and offer ticketing platforms control over inventory, real-time data reporting, additional lines of revenue, fraud prevention tools, and fan engagement through enhancements such as improved checkout flow and upgraded security. They've teamed up with strategic partners to cost-effectively protect event attendees and participants from potential lost ticket costs due to covered unforeseen circumstances. Protecht's leadership team is rooted in extensive experience in fraud protection, payments, insurance, technology, music, and entertainment. "Protecht What Matters." www.protecht.com

