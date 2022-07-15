Tennessee Association for Home Care Vaccinating Homebound Residents

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tennessee Association for Home Care (TAHC) is offering free At-Home COVID-19 and Flu Vaccines to homebound Tennesseans. The program is designed to help Tennessee residents who want to get their COVID-19 or Flu vaccine but may have difficulty getting to an appointment due to age, health, income, or disability. Tennesseans who meet these conditions can reach out to their county's provider and request an appointment. Once the appointment is made, the process is simple: a qualified nurse travels to the residence for free and with no travel required for the resident. The flu vaccine should be available around Fall 2023, so once flu season begins both vaccines can be administered on the same day at home. To find the provider for your area and schedule an appointment, visit www.tnhomecare.org/armup .

The Tennessee Association for Home Care is a non-profit organization serving home health agencies, hospice organizations, and home care agencies in Tennessee. Through representation, advocacy, and education, TAHC works to improve access to home care services across the state. Learn more about the Tennessee Association of Home Care at tnhomecare.org. For questions, please contact Maegan Carr Martin, JD at maegan@tnhomecare.org .

