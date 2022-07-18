NewRoad Capital Partners Announces Promotions

ROGERS, Ark., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NewRoad Capital Partners, a Northwest Arkansas-based growth equity firm which invests in supply chain and logistics and innovative consumer companies, is pleased to announce the promotions of Tracy Black and Stefan Sterns to Partner.

Tracy was promoted to Partner in February of 2022 and joined NewRoad in May of 2018 as an Operating Partner. Tracy leads NewRoad's operating partner team in sourcing and evaluating investment opportunities and advising portfolio companies. Tracy currently sits on the boards of NewRoad portfolio companies PICKUP, Emerge, Platform Science, and Bardavon. Tracy has over 30 years of experience in leadership and supply chain technology, having served as Senior Vice President of Information Technology at J.B. Hunt prior to joining NewRoad. Tracy holds a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Arkansas.

Stefan was promoted to Partner in June of 2022 and joined NewRoad in December of 2019 as a Principal and member of the firm's investment team. Stefan is primarily responsible for identifying and analyzing investment opportunities, leading deal execution, and the management of portfolio companies. Prior to joining NewRoad, Stefan was with Barclays Investment Bank in New York for eight years, most recently as a Director in the Communications and Media coverage group focusing on mid and large cap Media Companies. At Barclays, Stefan worked on buy-side and sell-side M&A advisory assignments and debt and equity capital raises in excess of $200 billion. Stefan holds a B.A. in Diplomatic History from the University of Pennsylvania and an M.B.A. From Columbia Business School.

NewRoad Managing Partner Jeremy Wilson stated, "Tracy and Stefan have each added significantly to the continuing evolution of NewRoad and our team, further enhancing our capabilities and strengthening our core values of the entrepreneurial spirit, companies built on purpose, thoughtful interaction, humility, and doing what's right."

About NewRoad Capital Partners

NewRoad Capital Partners, LLC ("NewRoad") invests in proven and innovative technologies, products, and services that serve existing, and unmet needs in the marketplace. NewRoad partners with growth-oriented companies in supply chain and logistics and innovative consumer companies. As experienced entrepreneurs and operators, the NewRoad team prides itself on the high level of collaboration it brings to each of its investments. NewRoad's team of investment professionals and operating partners have deep relevant investing and operating expertise, including significant experience leading large divisions of enterprise companies and building businesses of scale from concept to realization. For more information visit: https://newroadcp.com.

