Rural Mutual Recognized as One of the Nation's Best Insurance Companies for Fourteenth Consecutive Year

MADISON, Wis., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison-based Rural Mutual Insurance Company, announced its selection as a Ward's Top 50 Top Performer. This marks the fourteenth consecutive year the company has been recognized for this award. Annually, Ward Group analyzes the financial performance of over 2,900 property and casualty insurance companies in the United States and identifies the top performers in each segment based on objective data and subjective quality measures.

In selecting the Ward's 50, companies are identified that pass financial stability requirements and measure their ability to grow while maintaining strong capital positions and underwriting results. Each Ward's 50 company has passed all safety and consistency screens and achieved superior performance over the five previous years analyzed. The top fifty companies are awarded the Ward's 50 Seal and their names are listed as the Ward's 50 Top Performers for the year.

"This is an impressive streak to continue but is not something that I take for granted. It's an accomplishment I'm very proud of achieving and attribute our success to the hard work of our employees and agents who are dedicated to our policyholders every day to make this possible." says Dan Merk, Executive Vice President and CEO.

Merk notes that this recognition reinforces Rural Mutual's promise that when a claim happens, we will be there to help our insureds rebuild following times of unintended financial loss.

Rural Mutual has protected Wisconsin farmers, families and businessowners since 1934. The company does business in only one state, so premiums paid here, stay here to keep Wisconsin strong.

Rural Mutual Insurance Company has been protecting Wisconsin for 88 years. As a Ward's 50® company, Rural Mutual provides a full line of insurance products exclusively to families, businesses and farms in Wisconsin. The company is headquartered in Madison and has 150 agents across the state. For more information, visit RuralMutual.com

