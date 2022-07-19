Fineqia Joins Mental Health Awareness Bike Ride Sponsorship with Ride for Keith

LONDON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Fineqia International Inc. (the "Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE:FNQ) (OTC:FNQQF) (Frankfurt: FNQA) has sponsored Ride for Keith, a 1,100-mile bike ride supporting men's mental health. From July 5 to 18, four people cycled from London, U.K. to Acqui Terme, Italy except for crossing the English Channel via a ferry.

"The reason for this insane venture is that during lockdown one of my relations sadly lost his life after a history of mental health problems. We decided to do something in his name and turn a tragedy into something positive", said Fineqia's Chairman Martin Graham, who participated in the bike ride.

According to the U.K.'s National Health Service (NHS), more than two in five men suffer from mental health issues, which is becoming increasingly recognized as a growing problem in society today1. This statistic only considers those who admit having a mental health issue and therefore, the actual proportion is likely to be much greater.

Ride for Keith is supported by Fineqia, as we believe that mental health at work and good management go hand in hand. There is strong evidence that workplaces with high levels of mental wellbeing are 4 more times productive, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). This aligns with Fineqia's belief of helping address the importance of wellbeing at one's workplace.

Ride for Keith has teamed up with Shout 85258. A confidential, free, 24/7 text-messaging support service for anyone who is struggling to cope.

