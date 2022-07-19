Markem-Imaje Launches SmartLase C600 CO2 Laser Printer

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Markem-Imaje, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions and industrial marking and coding systems, recently announced the launch of the SmartLase® C600, the new 60-watt CO2 laser printer.

(PRNewsfoto/Dover) (PRNewswire)

Designed with speed and reliability, the SmartLase C600 is the fastest and most powerful CO2 laser in Markem-Imaje's range. It delivers high-quality, chemical-free, permanent coding and indelible marking to protect against counterfeiting on a variety of surfaces including PET bottles, glass, labels, confectionery labels, flexible films, inked paper/carton, and coated metals.

The SmartLase C600 has been engineered to perform to the highest standards in the most demanding packaging lines - even with the increasing complexity of 1D and 2D codes. With very limited maintenance needs, the C600 reduces operational expenses (OPEX) through fewer line stoppages and no added costs for expensive consumables or external cooling. Meanwhile, chemical-free production helps businesses meet sustainability compliance goals.

"The new SmartLase C600 is our most advanced CO2 laser coder," said Adam Krolak, Product Marketing Manager at Markem-Imaje. "It is fast and rugged while also delivering when it comes to safety, simplicity and sustainability. Future-proofed and industry 4.0-ready, it can handle even the most challenging packaging lines while also cutting OPEX. The SmartLase C600 is perfectly placed to power up your production while also bringing down your costs."

Industry 4.0-optimized and with a variety of industrial interfaces such as Ethernet/IP, PROFINET, NGPCL and full-featured CoLOS® software support, the SmartLase C600 enables advanced packaging intelligence. Once integrated, the intuitive user interface delivers an increase of up to 20% in operating efficiency.

With a complete IP55-compliant controller and printhead, the SmartLase C600 meets the high standard of safety per ISO 13849-1 up to Performance Level PLe.

About Markem-Imaje:

Markem-Imaje, a wholly owned subsidiary of the US-based Dover Corporation is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems. Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, 6 technology centers, several equipment repair centers and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace. Visit www.markem-imaje.com for further information.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

Markem-Imaje Contact:

Viktor Hermansson

+34 627 80 86 10

vhermansson@markem-imaje.com

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

asakowicz@dovercorp.com

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

jdickens@dovercorp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dover