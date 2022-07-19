Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces Strong Second Quarter 2022 Results

Robust loan growth, continuing strength in asset quality metrics, and significant increases in several key fee income categories highlight quarter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $11.7 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared with net income of $18.1 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, for the respective prior-year period.  Net income during the first six months of 2022 totaled $23.2 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, compared to $32.3 million, or $2.00 per diluted share, during the first six months of 2021.

"We are pleased to report another quarter of solid operating performance," said Robert B. Kaminski, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile.  "The substantial growth in core commercial loans and residential mortgage loans and sustained strength in asset quality metrics during the first six months of 2022 exhibit our ongoing focus on meeting the credit needs of our customers while employing sound underwriting practices.  The increase in net interest income stemming from earning asset growth and a higher net interest margin, growth in several key fee income revenue streams, and overhead cost control have largely offset a substantially lower level of mortgage banking income primarily resulting from increased mortgage loan interest rates.  The entire Mercantile team has adeptly pivoted from assisting clients with initial COVID-19 pandemic-related issues to helping them navigate through the latest economic challenges such as high inflation levels, rising interest rates, and staffing concerns, and we believe our commitment to serving as a trusted advisor will present us with additional opportunities to develop mutually beneficial relationships with new and existing customers."

Second quarter highlights include:

  • Annualized net core commercial loan growth of approximately 10 percent
  • Significant increase in residential mortgage loan portfolio
  • Continued strength in commercial loan pipeline
  • Net interest income expansion reflecting loan growth and improved net interest margin
  • Substantial increases in several key fee income categories
  • Sustained low levels of nonperforming assets and loan charge-offs
  • Solid capital position

Operating Results

Total revenue, which consists of net interest income and noninterest income, was $42.1 million during the second quarter of 2022, compared to $45.4 million during the prior-year second quarter.  Net interest income during the current-year second quarter was $34.3 million, up $3.4 million, or 11.2 percent, from $30.9 million during the respective 2021 period due to earning asset growth and an improved net interest margin.  Noninterest income totaled $7.7 million during the second quarter of 2022, down from $14.6 million during the second quarter of 2021 mainly due to decreased mortgage banking income, which more than offset notable increases in several key fee income categories.

The net interest margin was 2.88 percent in the second quarter of 2022, up from 2.57 percent in the first quarter of 2022 and 2.76 percent in the prior-year second quarter.  The yield on average earning assets was 3.32 percent during the current-year second quarter, up from 2.99 percent during the first quarter of 2022 and 3.20 percent during the second quarter of 2021.  The increased yield on average earning assets primarily resulted from a higher yield on other interest-earning assets, reflecting the rising interest rate environment, and a change in earning asset mix, comprised of a decrease in lower-yielding interest-earning deposits and an increase in higher-yielding loans as a percentage of earning assets.  An increase in the yield on loans from 3.87 percent during the first quarter of 2022 to 3.97 percent during the current-year second quarter, mainly reflecting higher rates on variable-rate commercial loans resulting from the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") significantly raising the targeted federal funds rate by a total of 150 basis points during the period of March 2022 through June 2022, also significantly contributed to the increased yield on average earning assets during the respective periods.  The yield on average loans during the second quarter of 2022 was virtually unchanged from the yield during the second quarter of 2021 as the negative impact of a lower level of Paycheck Protection Program net loan fee accretion was substantially offset by the positive impact of the aforementioned higher rates on variable-rate commercial loans stemming from the FOMC rate hikes.  As of June 30, 2022, approximately 63 percent of the commercial loan portfolio consisted of variable-rate loans, with substantially all of the loans subject to immediate repricing in response to likely further FOMC rate hikes.

The cost of funds equaled 0.44 percent in the second quarter of 2022, unchanged from the prior-year second quarter as an increased cost of borrowings, primarily reflecting the issuance of $90.0 million in subordinated notes in December of 2021 and January of 2022, was offset by a decreased cost of time deposits.  Subordinated note issuance proceeds of $85.0 million were injected into Mercantile Bank as an increase to equity capital to support anticipated loan growth.  The cost of funds during the current-year second quarter was also virtually unchanged from the first quarter of 2022.

A significant volume of excess on-balance sheet liquidity, which initially surfaced in the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 environment and has persisted since that time, negatively impacted the yield on average earning assets by 28 basis points and 42 basis points during the second quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively, and the net interest margin by 23 basis points and 37 basis points during the respective periods.  The excess funds, consisting almost entirely of low-yielding deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, are mainly a product of local deposit growth and Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness activities.

Mercantile recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.5 million during the second quarter of 2022, compared to a negative provision expense of $3.1 million during the second quarter of 2021.  The provision expense recorded during the current-year second quarter mainly reflected allocations necessitated by net commercial and residential mortgage loan growth, increased specific reserves for certain problem commercial loan relationships, and a higher reserve for residential mortgage loans stemming from slower prepayment speeds and the associated extended average life of the portfolio.  The required reserve allocations resulting from these factors were largely offset by the positive impact of a change in the COVID-19 environmental factor, the recording of net loan recoveries, and ongoing strong loan quality metrics during the period.  The negative provision expense recorded during the prior-year second quarter was mainly comprised of a reduced allocation associated with the economic and business conditions environmental factor, reflecting improvement in both current and forecasted economic conditions.  Mercantile's adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, on January 1, 2022, resulted in a $0.4 million one-time reduction to the allowance for credit losses.

Noninterest income during the second quarter of 2022 was $7.7 million, compared to $14.6 million during the respective 2021 period.  Noninterest income during the current-year second quarter included a $0.5 million bank owned life insurance claim, while noninterest income during the second quarter of 2021 included a $1.1 million gain on the sale of a branch.  Excluding the impacts of these transactions, noninterest income decreased $6.3 million during the second quarter of 2022 compared to the respective 2021 period.  The lower level of noninterest income almost entirely reflected decreased mortgage banking income and interest rate swap income, which more than offset increases in several key fee income sources, including service charges on accounts, credit and debit card income, and payroll processing fees. Continued strength in purchase residential mortgage loan originations during the second quarter of 2022 partially mitigated the negative impacts of higher interest rates, reduced refinance activity, a lower sold percentage, and a decreased gain on sale rate on mortgage banking income during the period when compared to the prior-year second quarter.  The residential mortgage loan sold percentage declined from approximately 59 percent during the second quarter of 2021 to approximately 27 percent during the current-year second quarter, in large part reflecting customers' preferences for adjustable-rate loans in the current interest rate environment and construction loans representing an increased percentage of overall loan production.

Noninterest expense totaled $26.9 million during the second quarter of 2022, compared to $26.2 million during the prior-year second quarter.  Overhead costs during the current-year second quarter included a $0.4 million expense associated with the sale of a branch facility and a $0.5 million contribution to The Mercantile Bank Foundation.  Excluding these transactions, noninterest expense decreased $0.2 million during the second quarter of 2022 compared to the respective 2021 period.  The slightly lower level of expense primarily resulted from higher residential mortgage loan deferred salary costs as well as decreased health insurance costs and residential mortgage lender commissions and associated incentives, which more than offset increased regular salary expense largely stemming from annual employee merit pay increases and a larger bonus accrual.

Mr. Kaminski commented, "We are very pleased with the net interest income expansion during the second quarter and first six months of 2022, and we believe our balance sheet is structured to enhance our net interest margin if the FOMC continues to raise the targeted federal funds rate in an effort to curb inflation, which appears likely based on recent Federal Reserve communications and interest rate forecasts.  The increase in net interest income, along with growth in several key fee income categories, have significantly offset a notable decline in mortgage banking income stemming from changed market conditions.  We remain committed to controlling overhead costs and are constantly reviewing and monitoring our operating expenses, including our branch structure, to identify additional opportunities to improve efficiency."

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2022, total assets were $5.06 billion, down $199 million from December 31, 2021.  Total loans increased $270 million during the first six months of 2022, reflecting net increases in core commercial loans of $159 million and residential mortgage loans of $152 million, which more than offset a reduction in Paycheck Protection Program loans of $37.2 million.  Core commercial loans and residential mortgage loans grew $76.5 million and $101 million, respectively, during the second quarter of 2022.  The increases in core commercial loans during the second quarter and first six months of 2022 equated to annualized growth rates of 10.2 percent and 11.0 percent, respectively.  As of June 30, 2022, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans, which are expected to be funded over the next 12 to 18 months, and residential construction loans, which are anticipated to be largely funded over the next 12 months, totaled $175 million and $85.2 million, respectively.  Interest-earning deposits decreased $526 million during the first six months of 2022 as excess overnight funds were used to fund loan growth, purchase securities and payoff matured wholesale funds.  In addition, a customer's withdrawal of a majority of funds that were deposited in late 2021, as well as other fund withdrawals by customers to make customary tax payments, contributed to the reduced level of interest-earning deposits.

Ray Reitsma, President of Mercantile Bank, noted, "We are very pleased with the robust levels of core commercial loan and residential mortgage loan growth during the second quarter and first six months of 2022.  Core commercial and industrial loan growth accounted for more than one-half of the increase in core commercial loans during both periods, providing our lenders and treasury management personnel with further opportunities to augment commercial banking-related revenue streams.  The increases in core commercial loans during the current-year second quarter and first half of 2022 were attained despite payoffs of certain larger relationships totaling approximately $78 million and $124 million during the respective periods.  The payoffs were largely related to customers' sales of businesses and assets, with approximately one-fifth of the dollar volume of payoffs during the first six months of 2022 being connected with borrowers that were experiencing financial troubles.  The significant increase in residential mortgage loans was also satisfying when considering the downturn in market conditions and associated headwinds that are restricting market opportunities.  Based on the sustained strength of our commercial loan pipeline and strong levels of unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans and residential construction loans, we believe loan originations and draws on existing lines of credit will continue to be solid in future periods."

Commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans together represented approximately 58 percent of total commercial loans as of June 30, 2022, a level that has remained relatively consistent with prior periods and in line with internal expectations.

Total deposits at June 30, 2022, were $3.87 billion, down $209 million, or 5.1 percent, from December 31, 2021.  Local deposits and brokered deposits declined $185 million and $23.9 million, respectively, during the first six months of 2022.  The decrease in local deposits primarily reflected the previously mentioned customer withdrawal of funds and customers' normal tax payment levels.  Wholesale funds were $362 million, or approximately 8 percent of total funds, at June 30, 2022, compared to $398 million, or approximately 9 percent of total funds, at December 31, 2021.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $1.8 million, $2.5 million, and $3.2 million at June 30, 2022, December 31, 2021, and June 30, 2021, respectively, with each dollar amount representing less than 0.1 percent of total assets as of the respective dates.  The level of past due loans remains nominal, and loan relationships on the internal watch list declined in both number and dollar volume during the first six months of 2022.  During the second quarter of 2022, loan charge-offs were less than $0.1 million, while recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs equaled $0.3 million, providing for net loan recoveries of $0.3 million, or an annualized 0.04 percent of average total loans.

Mr. Reitsma commented, "Our sustained commitment to underwriting loans in an appropriate and cautious manner is reflected in our ongoing outstanding asset quality metrics.  We continue to carefully monitor our loan portfolio for any signs of distress stemming from the current economic environment and associated challenges, including high levels of inflation, supply chain disruptions, and tight labor market conditions, and are prepared to take swift action to mitigate the impact of any noted credit issues on our portfolio's condition."

Capital Position

Shareholders' equity totaled $429 million as of June 30, 2022, down from $457 million at year-end 2021 mainly due to an increase in the after-tax net unrealized holding loss on securities available for sale resulting from higher market interest rates.  Mercantile Bank's capital position remains "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.4 percent as of June 30, 2022, compared to 13.6 percent at December 31, 2021.  At June 30, 2022, Mercantile Bank had approximately $149 million in excess of the 10.0 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution.  Mercantile reported 15,861,055 total shares outstanding at June 30, 2022.

Mr. Kaminski concluded, "As evidenced by our Board of Directors' declaration of an increased third quarter 2022 regular cash dividend, our ongoing financial strength has enabled us to reward shareholders with competitive dividend yields while supporting strong loan growth.  We believe our robust overall financial condition, including solid capital levels, pristine asset quality metrics, strong operating performance, and significant loan funding opportunities, along with the potential to enhance net interest income from likely additional FOMC rate increases, will help mitigate the potential negative impacts from a downturn in economic conditions.  Our solid financial performance during the first six months of 2022 and projected loan growth give us confidence that strong operating results can be achieved during the remainder of the year and beyond as we continue our efforts to be a consistent and profitable performer."

Investor Presentation

Mercantile has prepared presentation materials that management intends to use during its previously announced second quarter 2022 conference call on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and from time to time thereafter in presentations about the Company's operations and performance.  These materials have been furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this press release, and are also available on Mercantile's website at www.mercbank.com.

About Mercantile Bank Corporation

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank.  Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff. Mercantile has assets of approximately $5.1 billion and operates 45 banking offices.  Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM."  For more information about Mercantile, visit www.mercbank.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @MercBank and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/merc-bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Any such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in forward-looking statements.

MBWM-ER

MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)










JUNE 30,


DECEMBER 31,


JUNE 30,



2022


2021


2021

ASSETS







   Cash and due from banks

$

89,167,000

$

59,405,000

$

75,893,000

   Interest-earning deposits


389,938,000


915,755,000


683,638,000

      Total cash and cash equivalents


479,105,000


975,160,000


759,531,000








   Securities available for sale


603,638,000


592,743,000


506,125,000

   Federal Home Loan Bank stock


17,721,000


18,002,000


18,002,000

   Mortgage loans held for sale


12,964,000


16,117,000


27,720,000








   Loans


3,723,800,000


3,453,459,000


3,248,841,000

   Allowance for credit losses


(35,974,000)


(35,363,000)


(35,913,000)

      Loans, net


3,687,826,000


3,418,096,000


3,212,928,000








   Premises and equipment, net


51,402,000


57,298,000


58,250,000

   Bank owned life insurance


75,664,000


75,242,000


72,679,000

   Goodwill


49,473,000


49,473,000


49,473,000

   Core deposit intangible, net


900,000


1,351,000


1,827,000

   Other assets


79,862,000


54,267,000


50,879,000








      Total assets

$

5,058,555,000

$

5,257,749,000

$

4,757,414,000















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







   Deposits:







      Noninterest-bearing

$

1,740,432,000

$

1,677,952,000

$

1,620,829,000

      Interest-bearing


2,133,461,000


2,405,241,000


2,050,442,000

         Total deposits


3,873,893,000


4,083,193,000


3,671,271,000








   Securities sold under agreements to repurchase


203,339,000


197,463,000


169,737,000

   Federal Home Loan Bank advances


362,263,000


374,000,000


394,000,000

   Subordinated debentures


48,585,000


48,244,000


47,904,000

   Subordinated notes


88,457,000


73,646,000


0

   Accrued interest and other liabilities


53,035,000


24,644,000


22,614,000

         Total liabilities


4,629,572,000


4,801,190,000


4,305,526,000








SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







   Common stock


288,199,000


285,752,000


293,232,000

   Retained earnings


188,452,000


174,536,000


157,150,000

   Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)


(47,668,000)


(3,729,000)


1,506,000

      Total shareholders' equity


428,983,000


456,559,000


451,888,000








      Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

5,058,555,000

$

5,257,749,000

$

4,757,414,000

MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)
















THREE MONTHS ENDED


THREE MONTHS ENDED

SIX MONTHS ENDED

SIX MONTHS ENDED


June 30, 2022


June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

INTEREST INCOME














   Loans, including fees

$

36,003,000



$

33,789,000


$

69,254,000


$

66,774,000


   Investment securities


2,529,000




1,802,000



4,794,000



3,434,000


   Other interest-earning assets


1,018,000




183,000



1,384,000



351,000


      Total interest income


39,550,000




35,774,000



75,432,000



70,559,000
















INTEREST EXPENSE














   Deposits


1,873,000




2,346,000



3,698,000



5,063,000


   Short-term borrowings


49,000




40,000



99,000



76,000


   Federal Home Loan Bank advances


1,911,000




2,050,000



3,774,000



4,077,000


   Other borrowed money


1,391,000




467,000



2,650,000



939,000


      Total interest expense


5,224,000




4,903,000



10,221,000



10,155,000
















      Net interest income


34,326,000




30,871,000



65,211,000



60,404,000
















Provision for credit losses


500,000




(3,100,000)



600,000



(2,800,000)
















      Net interest income after














         provision for credit losses


33,826,000




33,971,000



64,611,000



63,204,000
















NONINTEREST INCOME














   Service charges on accounts


1,495,000




1,209,000



2,910,000



2,363,000


   Credit and debit card income


2,134,000




1,920,000



4,015,000



3,598,000


   Mortgage banking income


1,947,000




7,695,000



5,228,000



16,495,000


   Interest rate swap income


430,000




1,495,000



1,781,000



2,148,000


   Payroll services


464,000




405,000



1,102,000



962,000


   Earnings on bank owned life insurance


785,000




297,000



1,072,000



574,000


   Gain on sale of branch


0




1,058,000



0



1,058,000


   Other income


486,000




477,000



910,000



821,000


      Total noninterest income


7,741,000




14,556,000



17,018,000



28,019,000
















NONINTEREST EXPENSE














   Salaries and benefits


15,676,000




16,194,000



31,186,000



31,279,000


   Occupancy


2,064,000




1,977,000



4,168,000



3,991,000


   Furniture and equipment


935,000




902,000



1,869,000



1,791,000


   Data processing costs


3,091,000




2,775,000



6,064,000



5,392,000


   Charitable foundation contribution


506,000




0



506,000



0


   Other expense


4,670,000




4,344,000



8,891,000



8,856,000


      Total noninterest expense


26,942,000




26,192,000



52,684,000



51,309,000
















      Income before federal income














         tax expense


14,625,000




22,335,000



28,945,000



39,914,000
















Federal income tax expense


2,888,000




4,244,000



5,716,000



7,583,000
















      Net Income

$

11,737,000



$

18,091,000


$

23,229,000


$

32,331,000
















   Basic earnings per share


$0.74




$1.12



$1.47



$2.00


   Diluted earnings per share


$0.74




$1.12



$1.47



$2.00
















   Average basic shares outstanding


15,848,681




16,116,070



15,844,763



16,199,096


   Average diluted shares outstanding


15,848,681




16,116,666



15,844,790



16,199,620


MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)


















Quarterly


Year-To-Date

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2022


2022


2021


2021


2021







2nd Qtr


1st Qtr


4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr


2022


2021

EARNINGS















   Net interest income

$

34,326


30,885


32,534


31,124


30,871


65,211


60,404

   Provision for credit losses

$

500


100


(3,400)


1,900


(3,100)


600


(2,800)

   Noninterest income

$

7,741


9,277


12,632


15,568


14,556


17,018


28,019

   Noninterest expense

$

26,942


25,742


33,347


26,210


26,192


52,684


51,309

   Net income before federal income















      tax expense

$

14,625


14,320


15,219


18,582


22,335


28,945


39,914

   Net income

$

11,737


11,492


11,639


15,051


18,091


23,229


32,331

   Basic earnings per share

$

0.74


0.73


0.74


0.95


1.12


1.47


2.00

   Diluted earnings per share

$

0.74


0.73


0.74


0.95


1.12


1.47


2.00

   Average basic shares outstanding


15,848,681


15,840,801


15,696,204


15,859,955


16,116,070


15,844,763


16,199,096

   Average diluted shares outstanding


15,848,681


15,841,037


15,696,451


15,860,314


16,116,666


15,844,790


16,199,620
















PERFORMANCE RATIOS















   Return on average assets


0.93 %


0.90 %


0.92 %


1.23 %


1.53 %


0.91 %


1.40 %

   Return on average equity


10.98 %


10.36 %


10.15 %


13.10 %


16.27 %


10.66 %


14.66 %

   Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)

2.88 %


2.57 %


2.74 %


2.71 %


2.76 %


2.73 %


2.76 %

   Efficiency ratio


64.05 %


64.10 %


73.83 %


56.13 %


57.66 %


64.07 %


58.03 %

   Full-time equivalent employees


651


630


627


629


634


651


634
















YIELD ON ASSETS / COST OF FUNDS















   Yield on loans


3.97 %


3.87 %


4.07 %


4.07 %


3.99 %


3.92 %


4.01 %

   Yield on securities


1.68 %


1.52 %


1.46 %


1.46 %


1.54 %


1.60 %


1.57 %

   Yield on other interest-earning assets


0.76 %


0.19 %


0.15 %


0.16 %


0.12 %


0.42 %


0.12 %

   Yield on total earning assets


3.32 %


2.99 %


3.12 %


3.13 %


3.20 %


3.16 %


3.23 %

   Yield on total assets


3.13 %


2.82 %


2.94 %


2.94 %


3.02 %


2.97 %


3.05 %

   Cost of deposits


0.19 %


0.19 %


0.19 %


0.23 %


0.25 %


0.19 %


0.28 %

   Cost of borrowed funds


1.90 %


1.82 %


1.66 %


1.67 %


1.73 %


1.86 %


1.75 %

   Cost of interest-bearing liabilities


0.72 %


0.66 %


0.63 %


0.69 %


0.74 %


0.69 %


0.78 %

   Cost of funds (total earning assets)


0.44 %


0.42 %


0.38 %


0.42 %


0.44 %


0.43 %


0.47 %

   Cost of funds (total assets)


0.41 %


0.39 %


0.36 %


0.39 %


0.41 %


0.40 %


0.44 %
















MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY















   Total mortgage loans originated

$

190,896


168,187


210,228


259,512


237,299


359,083


482,499

   Purchase mortgage loans originated

$

157,423


101,409


124,557


143,635


144,476


258,832


226,005

   Refinance mortgage loans originated

$

33,473


66,778


85,671


115,877


92,823


100,251


256,494

   Total saleable mortgage loans

$

52,328


75,747


129,546


177,837


140,497


128,075


336,152

   Income on sale of mortgage loans

$

1,751


3,204


6,850


6,659


7,690


4,955


16,872
















CAPITAL















   Tangible equity to tangible assets


7.56 %


7.53 %


7.79 %


8.17 %


8.51 %


7.56 %


8.51 %

   Tier 1 leverage capital ratio


9.31 %


9.04 %


9.19 %


9.33 %


9.47 %


9.31 %


9.47 %

   Common equity risk-based capital ratio


9.84 %


10.02 %


10.12 %


10.34 %


10.87 %


9.84 %


10.87 %

   Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio


10.91 %


11.13 %


11.26 %


11.53 %


12.11 %


10.91 %


12.11 %

   Total risk-based capital ratio


13.78 %


14.09 %


13.95 %


12.47 %


13.09 %


13.78 %


13.09 %

   Tier 1 capital

$

473,065


464,396


456,133


448,010


445,410


473,065


445,410

   Tier 1 plus tier 2 capital

$

597,495


587,976


565,143


484,594


481,324


597,495


481,324

   Total risk-weighted assets

$

4,335,846


4,173,590


4,051,253


3,884,999


3,677,180


4,335,846


3,677,180

   Book value per common share

$

27.05


27.55


28.82


28.78


28.23


27.05


28.23

   Tangible book value per common share

$

23.87


24.36


25.61


25.53


25.03


23.87


25.03

   Cash dividend per common share

$

0.31


0.31


0.30


0.30


0.29


0.62


0.58
















ASSET QUALITY















   Gross loan charge-offs

$

15


205


179


744


68


220


121

   Recoveries

$

336


294


1,519


354


386


630


867

   Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

(321)


(89)


(1,340)


390


(318)


(410)


(746)

   Net loan charge-offs to average loans


(0.04 %)


(0.01 %)


(0.16 %)


0.05 %


(0.04 %)


(0.02 %)


(0.05 %)

   Allowance for credit losses

$

35,974


35,153


35,363


37,423


35,913


35,974


35,913

   Allowance to loans


0.97 %


0.99 %


1.02 %


1.13 %


1.11 %


0.97 %


1.11 %

   Allowance to loans excluding PPP loans


0.97 %


0.99 %


1.04 %


1.17 %


1.20 %


0.97 %


1.20 %

   Nonperforming loans

$

1,787


1,612


2,468


2,766


2,746


1,787


2,746

   Other real estate/repossessed assets

$

0


0


0


111


404


0


404

   Nonperforming loans to total loans


0.05 %


0.05 %


0.07 %


0.08 %


0.08 %


0.05 %


0.08 %

   Nonperforming assets to total assets


0.04 %


0.03 %


0.05 %


0.06 %


0.07 %


0.04 %


0.07 %
















NONPERFORMING ASSETS - COMPOSITION













   Residential real estate:















      Land development

$

30


31


32


33


34


30


34

      Construction

$

0


0


0


0


0


0


0

      Owner occupied / rental

$

1,508


1,579


1,768


2,063


2,137


1,508


2,137

   Commercial real estate:















      Land development

$

0


0


0


0


0


0


0

      Construction

$

0


0


0


0


0


0


0

      Owner occupied  

$

0


0


0


100


363


0


363

      Non-owner occupied

$

0


0


0


0


0


0


0

   Non-real estate:















      Commercial assets

$

248


0


662


673


606


248


606

      Consumer assets

$

1


2


6


8


10


1


10

   Total nonperforming assets


1,787


1,612


2,468


2,877


3,150


1,787


3,150
















NONPERFORMING ASSETS - RECON















   Beginning balance

$

1,612


2,468


2,877


3,150


3,167


2,468


4,085

   Additions

$

309


93


218


361


522


402


638

   Return to performing status

$

0


(213)


0


(50)


0


(213)


(115)

   Principal payments

$

(134)


(641)


(377)


(291)


(484)


(775)


(1,043)

   Sale proceeds

$

0


0


(111)


(209)


0


0


(77)

   Loan charge-offs

$

0


(95)


(139)


0


(55)


(95)


(88)

   Valuation write-downs

$

0


0


0


(84)


0


0


(250)

   Ending balance

$

1,787


1,612


2,468


2,877


3,150


1,787


3,150
















LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION















   Commercial:















      Commercial & industrial

$

1,187,650


1,153,814


1,137,419


1,074,394


1,103,807


1,187,650


1,103,807

      Land development & construction

$

57,808


52,693


43,240


38,380


43,111


57,808


43,111

      Owner occupied comm'l R/E

$

598,593


582,732


565,758


551,762


550,504


598,593


550,504

      Non-owner occupied comm'l R/E

$

1,003,118


1,007,361


1,027,415


998,697


950,993


1,003,118


950,993

      Multi-family & residential rental

$

224,591


207,962


176,593


179,126


161,894


224,591


161,894

         Total commercial

$

3,071,760


3,004,562


2,950,425


2,842,359


2,810,309


3,071,760


2,810,309

   Retail:















      1-4 family mortgages

$

623,599


522,556


442,546


411,618


380,292


623,599


380,292

      Other consumer

$

28,441


28,672


60,488


59,732


58,240


28,441


58,240

         Total retail

$

652,040


551,228


503,034


471,350


438,532


652,040


438,532

         Total loans

$

3,723,800


3,555,790


3,453,459


3,313,709


3,248,841


3,723,800


3,248,841
















END OF PERIOD BALANCES















   Loans

$

3,723,800


3,555,790


3,453,459


3,313,709


3,248,841


3,723,800


3,248,841

   Securities

$

621,359


623,382


610,745


577,566


524,127


621,359


524,127

   Other interest-earning assets

$

389,938


698,724


915,755


741,557


683,638


389,938


683,638

   Total earning assets (before allowance)

$

4,735,097


4,877,896


4,979,959


4,632,832


4,456,606


4,735,097


4,456,606

   Total assets

$

5,058,555


5,175,899


5,257,749


4,964,412


4,757,414


5,058,555


4,757,414

   Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

1,740,432


1,686,203


1,677,952


1,647,380


1,620,829


1,740,432


1,620,829

   Interest-bearing deposits

$

2,133,461


2,290,048


2,405,241


2,221,611


2,050,442


2,133,461


2,050,442

   Total deposits

$

3,873,893


3,976,251


4,083,193


3,868,991


3,671,271


3,873,893


3,671,271

   Total borrowed funds

$

703,809


724,578


694,588


619,441


613,205


703,809


613,205

   Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

2,837,270


3,014,626


3,099,829


2,841,052


2,663,647


2,837,270


2,663,647

   Shareholders' equity

$

428,983


436,471


456,559


452,278


451,888


428,983


451,888
















AVERAGE BALANCES















   Loans

$

3,633,587


3,484,511


3,373,551


3,276,863


3,365,686


3,559,461


3,324,006

   Securities

$

615,733


613,317


600,852


547,336


483,805


614,532


451,837

   Other interest-earning assets

$

530,571


784,193


738,328


733,801


619,358


656,682


605,564

   Total earning assets (before allowance)

$

4,779,891


4,882,021


4,712,731


4,558,000


4,468,849


4,830,675


4,381,407

   Total assets

$

5,077,458


5,168,562


5,010,786


4,856,611


4,752,858


5,122,758


4,666,372

   Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

1,706,349


1,625,453


1,708,052


1,641,158


1,619,976


1,666,125


1,565,458

   Interest-bearing deposits

$

2,201,797


2,364,437


2,194,644


2,125,920


2,074,759


2,282,667


2,050,959

   Total deposits

$

3,908,146


3,989,890


3,902,696


3,767,078


3,694,735


3,948,792


3,616,417

   Total borrowed funds

$

705,774


707,478


632,036


614,061


594,199


706,621


585,471

   Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

2,907,571


3,071,915


2,826,680


2,739,981


2,668,958


2,989,288


2,636,430

   Shareholders' equity

$

428,873


449,863


455,084


455,902


445,930


439,310


444,761

