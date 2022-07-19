KENNESAW, Ga., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative credit data pioneer MicroBilt today announced that Joseph Fitzpatrick has joined MicroBilt in the role of President and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Joe will work directly under the leadership of Walt Wojciechowski, Chief Executive Officer.

MicroBilt appoints Joseph Fitzpatrick as President and Chief Revenue Officer

Fitzpatrick brings to MicroBilt more than 25 years' experience championing ground up product development, business strategy, and financial solutions to drive revenues and ROI. With a strong commitment in systems/processes and a customer centric vision, he has led multiple businesses through significant growth and market leadership positions.

"I'm excited to join MicroBilt as President-CRO. I'm truly impressed with the team and the expansive products and markets we serve, with confidence we can continue to build on the strong foundation to create an even more robust business," said Fitzpatrick. "With our core mission of providing the most powerful alternative credit data and risk management solutions, I look forward to expanding our reach to further bring value to the clients and industries we serve."

Wojciechowski said, "I am excited for Joe to join the MicroBilt team in a leadership role and continue our growth in the marketplace. Joe's experience and expertise will be a great addition to our company, our customers and our growth. He brings a sincere appreciation and unique knowledge to our customers and team, and I am looking forward to working with Joe and supporting MicroBilt's success."

ABOUT MICROBILT

MicroBilt has been a pioneer in consumer data and risk management services for nearly 45 years. Delivered through secure APIs and powerful web portals, the company provides a broad array of traditional and proprietary alternative credit data, enabling companies and consumers to do business where they couldn't before. Backed by an exceptional team, MicroBilt is committed to providing solutions that connect companies to the customers who want to do business with them.

