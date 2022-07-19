Pride Global Expands in Asia, Europe, and South America

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a part of its mission to provide a comprehensive range of human capital services across the world, Pride Global has announced its expansion on three continents and in four countries. The new branches of Pride Global and Russell Tobin & Associates in Ireland, Brazil, Singapore, and the Philippines help to ensure the entire Pride network of companies can offer world-class HR solutions wherever its clients do business.

"'Helping the World Work' is our mission," said Leo Russell, CEO and founder of Pride Global, "and I'm proud to say we're helping more of the world work than ever before, from my own homeland in Brazil to the booming economies of Southeast Asia and beyond. I'm thrilled with how far we've come—and can't wait to show the world how much we can continue to evolve and grow to meet our clients' needs."

In Dublin, Ireland, Pride Global subsidiary Russell Tobin has formed a newly incorporated base of operations for work across Europe. In Sao Paolo, Brazil, the firm has opened a new branch, Pride Innovations, that will focus on new media and technology in addition to staffing and recruiting. Meanwhile, in Singapore and the Philippines, Pride has begun expanding its international Center of Excellence program, further building out a truly global network for bespoke, locally oriented human capital solutions.

"Despite a global pandemic and market uncertainty, we've been relentless in pursuing opportunities for growth wherever we find them, and we're not done yet." said Senior Director Abhinav Singh, one of the leaders of the expansion effort. "We want our geographic diversity to match our incredible human diversity, and we're already exploring our next steps in Africa and Oceania to meet these goals and better serve our stakeholders."

Pride Global is a minority-owned integrated human capital solutions firm that helps companies solve complex human resource challenges from its headquarters in Manhattan. The Pride Global network of companies operates throughout the U.S., Brazil, Ireland, the U.K., India, Singapore, and the Philippines, offering a comprehensive range of human resources solutions, including managed services, vendor management, payroll programs, business process optimization and staffing for both direct hire and contingent labor, among others. Learn more at prideglobal.com.

