AMAZFIT WELCOMES A POWERFUL NEW MEMBER TO ITS SMART BAND COLLECTION, THE AMAZFIT BAND 7

Outstanding battery performance and an enlarged display result in an enhanced user experience

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand of Zepp (NYSE: ZEPP), welcomes a new member to the brand's smart band collection, the Amazfit Band 7. This latest addition to the series promises outstanding battery performance and a range of upgraded sports features, along with a large immersive display and an exciting selection of colorful straps.

Ultra-long 18-day Battery Life

The Amazfit Band 7's battery comes with a mega capacity of 232 mAh, which is brimming with enough power to last for up to 18 days of typical usage or up to 28 days when on battery saver mode. This allows users to enjoy the smart band's dynamic features with greater comfort, and stay connected to their life, not their charger.

Large, Immersive Always-on Display

To help users quickly and easily see the health and fitness data that's important to them, the Amazfit Band 7 has an enlarged 1.47" HD AMOLED display with a viewable area that's 112% bigger than the previous generation. Users can set the display to be always-on, and this, coupled with the smart band's light 28g body, means that users can enjoy a fitness tracker that is just as convenient as it is comfortable.

Extensive Sports Features

The Amazfit Band 7 provides a wide range of 120 sports modes to choose from, and, to make fitness easy, can even automatically recognize four everyday sports - including walking, running, and working out on elliptical and rowing machines. Users can wear this smart band while swimming, thanks to its 5 ATM water-resistance grade, and it is also equipped with Amazfit's self-developed motion recognition ExerSenseTM algorithm and the brand's PeakBeatsTM workout status algorithm, which tracks professional performance data like VO 2 Max.

24/7 Monitoring of Blood-oxygen and More

The Amazfit Band 7 can be set to monitor the user's blood-oxygen saturation, heart rate and stress level for 24 hours a day, and send reminders when there are particular abnormalities in the data. And for a quick health status overview, one tap of this smart band can simultaneously measure these three metrics. To measure specific data, users can choose to test health metrics like blood-oxygen individually at any time, for a result in as fast as 15 seconds.

Comprehensive Health Features

The Amazfit Band 7 makes it easy to keep on top of your health. Along with the brand's well-known PAI Health Assessment System and the ability to track and predict menstrual and fertile periods, the smart band can also track different sleep stages – including the light, deep and REM stages – and can show sleep data directly on the device display, for added convenience.

A Lifestyle Partner That's More Than an Accessory

The Amazfit Band 7 comes in two colors, including classic black and elegant beige. Users can also personalize their smart band through a variety of four exciting strap colors, including pink, orange, blue and green, to complement different outfits. More than 50 watch faces with matching always-on displays are available, and users can even upload an image of their own choice to the background.

Smooth and Powerful Zepp OS

The brand's intuitive Zepp OS, with smooth animations and a tailored UI, enhances the user experience of the Amazfit Band 7, while the built-in Amazon Alexa smart assistant helps makes everyday tasks easier [1]. The device's rich mini-app ecosystem also includes over 10 mini-apps for users to select from, to enhance daily life.

Pricing and Availability

The Amazfit Band 7 is currently priced at $49.99 USD and will be available in select countries from July 20th, and in other countries and regions soon after.

About Amazfit

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company. Offering a wide selection of smart watches and bands, Amazfit's brand essence is "Up Your Game", encouraging users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely. Amazfit is powered by Zepp's proprietary health management platform that delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

Launched in 2015, Amazfit is today embraced by millions of users. Its products are available in more than 90 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. For more information about Amazfit, visit www.amazfit.com. For more information about Zepp, visit www.zepp.com.

[1] This function is currently available in 15 countries/regions and will be available via OTA update.

