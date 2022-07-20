Inpixon Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Certification for its Location-Aware Enterprise Applications

Certification Further Validates Inpixon's Commitment to Highest Standards in Information Security for Large Enterprises

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence® company, today announced that its application platform for mapping, locationing and actionable intelligence for smart campuses, omni-channel events and asset tracking has been ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified. ISO/IEC 27001:2013 specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system within the context of an organization.

ISO (International Organization for Standardization) and IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) form the specialized system for worldwide standardization. Organizations utilize this collection of standards to assist in managing the security of assets, including financial information, intellectual property, employee details or information entrusted by third parties. ISO/IEC 27001:2013 specifically relates to information technology security for any kind of digital information for any size organization.

"Achieving this third-party certification further demonstrates our commitment to providing customers and users with robust and validated information security policies and processes in alignment with industry best practices and standards," commented, David Westgate, executive vice president of IT operations at Inpixon. "Our mature, enterprise-grade applications are specifically designed to address sensitive information in a safe, reliable and secure manner."

Nadir Ali, chief executive officer of Inpixon, stated, "Securing this certification was an important milestone for our enterprise-focused product line. We believe this certification will help accelerate sales, as many customers seek ISO/IEC certification, and having it can simplify and speed our prospective customers' solution evaluation and contract approval processes."

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the innovator of Indoor Intelligence®, delivering actionable insights for people, places and things. Combining the power of mapping, positioning and analytics, Inpixon helps to create smarter, safer, and more secure environments. The company's Indoor Intelligence and mobile app solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can take advantage of industry leading location awareness, RTLS, workplace and hybrid event solutions, analytics, sensor fusion, IIoT and the IoT to create exceptional experiences and to do good with indoor data. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19, global conflicts, inflation and other global events on Inpixon's results of operations and global supply chain constraints, Inpixon's ability to integrate the products and business from recent acquisitions into its existing business, the performance of management and employees, the regulatory landscape as it relates to privacy regulations and their applicability to Inpixon's technology, Inpixon's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing requirements, the ability to obtain financing if needed, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

