Ketchum Taps Agency Veteran Jim Joseph as Firm's First Global Chief Marketing and Integration Officer

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading communications consultancy Ketchum today announced the appointment of Jim Joseph to global chief marketing and integration officer, the first in the company's history. Joseph will collaborate with teams worldwide, drawing on his extensive experience leading global client and agency brands to help shepherd and define the Ketchum brand as both trusted counselor to clients and prospective clients and destination of choice for current and future colleagues. In addition to leading global marketing and communications, Joseph will partner with his colleagues from across Omnicom Public Relations Group and the entire Omnicom network to unleash creative solutions for clients and to drive thought leadership for Ketchum. He joins the company from IPG Health, where he served as chief customer solutions officer.

"Jim is a world-class leader and counselor, and an all-around exceptional human being," said Mike Doyle, Ketchum president and CEO. "The deep experience he brings in client relationship building, agency leadership and expertise in so many of our consultancy's growth categories is clear. And importantly, his values and commitment to people, relationships and inclusion are aligned with Ketchum's."

Joseph has experience leading virtually every discipline within the marketing mix. Prior to his role at IPH Health, Joseph spent eight years at BCW, starting out at Cohn & Wolfe in a variety of global roles and then as a BCW global president, where he was instrumental in the successful merger of Burson Marsteller and Cohn & Wolfe. Joseph also has extensive experience leading smaller specialty agencies and began his career client-side with brand management stints at Church and Dwight, Co. (Arm & Hammer) and Johnson & Johnson.

Chris Foster, CEO of Omnicom Public Relations Group, said of the appointment, "I've known Jim for years, and he is one of the best in the business. I'm looking forward to seeing him thrive at Ketchum and to working with him on programs across Omnicom Public Relations Group and Omnicom."

"Having been an integrated marketer from the very beginning of my career, I am inspired by both the legacy and future potential of Ketchum and quite simply, want to be a part of it and help to shape it," commented Joseph. "The agency's future matches my own goals, but it's the Ketchum culture, spirit, and values that made me come running to the door."

Agency of the Year, Global Agency of the Year, Most Awarded Agency and Network of the Year, and Creative Agency of the Year are just a few of the accolades won under Joseph's past agency leadership. In his "spare time," Jim is training the next generation of marketing and public relations professionals in his role as adjunct professor at NYU's School of Professional Studies and has been an avid blogger and author since 2009, receiving honors from the Nonfiction Authors Association, Axiom Book Awards and Reader Views for his most recent book, The Conscious Marketer: Inspiring a Deeper and More Conscious Brand Experience, which explores the need for brands to be aware of socio-political, public health, and cultural issues as consumer mindsets and behaviors evolve.

About Ketchum

The winner of 135 Cannes Lions, Ketchum is the most creatively awarded firm in our industry. We're equal parts human-centered and business-focused, empathetic and intelligent. As a global communications consultancy, we combine the deep industry and specialty expertise of boutique firms with global reach to find unexpected connections that lead to lasting relationships and work that matters. For more information on Ketchum, a part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, visit www.ketchum.com.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, language strategy, global health strategy and change management. As the largest group of communications professionals in the world, our employees provide expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the Communications Consultancy Network, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

View original content:

SOURCE Ketchum Inc