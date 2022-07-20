SEI Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

OAKS, Pa., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced financial results for the second-quarter 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $0.81 in second-quarter 2022 compared to $0.93 in second-quarter 2021.
Consolidated Overview
(In thousands, except
For the Three Months
For the Six Months
2022
2021
%
2022
2021
%
Revenues
$481,670
$475,651
1 %
$1,063,113
$931,337
14 %
Net income
111,276
133,778
(17) %
301,584
263,248
15 %
Diluted earnings per share
$0.81
$0.93
(13) %
$2.17
$1.82
19 %
"Our second-quarter financial results reflect our business' resilience as we navigate the state of the capital markets, inflation's continued impact, and change. While we expect these challenges to continue, we remain steadfast in our conviction that our company is moving in the right direction," said CEO Ryan Hicke.
"We've made progress as a business in three strategic areas of focus: growth, talent, and culture. Our expertise in asset management, technology, and operations is the foundation for driving short- and long-term revenue growth. We are seizing opportunities globally to provide existing and new solutions to our markets, enhance our talent, and reignite our culture. We will continue to diligently assess and allocate our investments in order to push our company forward in these areas, further position us for growth, and deliver value to our employees, clients, and shareholders."
Summary of Second-Quarter Results by Business Segment
(In thousands)
For the Three Months
For the Six Months
2022
2021
%
2022
2021
%
Private Banks:
Revenues
$124,184
$123,676
— %
$337,732
$241,284
40 %
Expenses
121,060
117,654
3 %
243,015
228,378
6 %
Operating Profit
3,124
6,022
(48) %
94,717
12,906
NM
Operating Margin
3 %
5 %
28 %
5 %
Investment Advisors:
Revenues
113,194
119,396
(5) %
232,424
232,690
— %
Expenses
63,375
59,133
7 %
127,895
114,160
12 %
Operating Profit
49,819
60,263
(17) %
104,529
118,530
(12) %
Operating Margin
44 %
50 %
45 %
51 %
Institutional Investors:
Revenues
83,483
85,699
(3) %
170,322
170,198
— %
Expenses
43,925
41,895
5 %
89,283
81,053
10 %
Operating Profit
39,558
43,804
(10) %
81,039
89,145
(9) %
Operating Margin
47 %
51 %
48 %
52 %
Investment Managers:
Revenues
155,926
142,808
9 %
312,827
279,227
12 %
Expenses
100,807
84,995
19 %
199,644
168,015
19 %
Operating Profit
55,119
57,813
(5) %
113,183
111,212
2 %
Operating Margin
35 %
40 %
36 %
40 %
Investments in New Businesses:
Revenues
4,883
4,072
20 %
9,808
7,938
24 %
Expenses
12,844
13,631
(6) %
24,794
27,035
(8) %
Operating Loss
(7,961)
(9,559)
NM
(14,986)
(19,097)
NM
Totals:
Revenues
$481,670
$475,651
1 %
$1,063,113
$931,337
14 %
Expenses
342,011
317,308
8 %
684,631
618,641
11 %
Corporate Overhead Expenses
23,799
22,322
7 %
47,823
43,838
9 %
Income from Operations
$115,860
$136,021
(15) %
$330,659
$268,858
23 %
Second-Quarter Business Highlights:
- Revenues from Information processing and software servicing fees increased from new client conversions and growth from existing SEI Wealth PlatformSM (SWP) clients. Additional revenues from our acquisition of SEI Novus during the fourth-quarter 2021 also contributed to the increase.
- Revenues from Assets under management, administration, and distribution fees were flat. Revenues from Assets under management decreased due to the significant decline in market conditions during the second quarter and client shifts into lower fee investment products. This decline was offset by increased revenues from assets under administration.
- Our average assets under management in equity and fixed income programs, excluding LSV, decreased $21.1 billion, or 11%, to $177.1 billion in the second-quarter 2022, as compared to $198.2 billion during the second-quarter 2021 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
- Our average assets under administration increased $39.3 billion, or 5%, to $897.5 billion in the second-quarter 2022, as compared to $858.2 billion during the second-quarter 2021 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
- Net sales events in the Private Banks and Investment Managers segments during second-quarter 2022 were $7.9 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $5.6 million when contract values are completely realized.
- Net sales events in asset management-related businesses of the Investment Advisors and Institutional Investors segments and the Asset Management Distribution (AMD) business in the Private Banks segment during second-quarter 2022 were $934.0 thousand.
- The increase in operational expenses was primarily due to increased personnel costs due to business growth, competitive labor markets, and the impact of inflation on wages and services. The increase was partially offset by lower direct costs related to asset management revenues.
- In June, we initiated an enhanced voluntary separation program to long-tenured employees as part of our commitment to professional development and expanded responsibilities for current and new talent by increasing advancement opportunities. We expect this program to be finalized in July 2022. The program's total cost is currently estimated to be between $54.0 million and $58.0 million, which will be recorded as part of third-quarter 2022 results.
- Earnings from LSV decreased to $29.8 million in the second-quarter 2022 as compared to $35.1 million in the second-quarter 2021 due to negative cash flows from existing clients, market depreciation and client losses.
- We capitalized $6.1 million of software development costs in second-quarter 2022 for continued enhancements to SWP. Amortization expense related to SWP was $11.8 million in second-quarter 2022.
- Our effective tax rates were 23.1% in second-quarter 2022 and 22.3% in second-quarter 2021. The increase in the effective tax rate was primarily due to decreased tax benefits associated with a lower volume of stock option exercises.
- We repurchased 2.0 million shares of our common stock for $109.3 million during the second-quarter 2022 at an average price of $55.48 per share.
- Cash flow from operations was $70.2 million, or $0.51 per share, and free cash flow was $52.4 million during the second-quarter 2022.
Earnings Conference Call
A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on July 20, 2022. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 4384485.
About SEI®
SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change, and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of June 30, 2022, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe" and "continue" or "appear." Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:
- the extent to which current market conditions will persist,
- revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter and the timing of the realization of such revenue, if any,
- whether we will diligently assess and allocate our investments,
- whether we positioned for growth, and to deliver value to our employees, clients, and shareholders, and
- when our enhanced voluntary separation program will close and the amount of the cost of such program.
We anticipate that we may deliver forward-looking statements during today's earnings call that include our current expectations as to the matters in this release and set forth above as well as:
- the timing and success of client migrations, implementations and conversions,
- our ability to expand our relationships and revenue opportunities with new and existing clients,
- whether our investments will create growth opportunities,
- whether we are positioned for sustainable growth and to take advantage of opportunities,
- the margins that out businesses may generate,
- the degree to which one-time and transaction-based revenues during the quarter will be repeated,
- the competition for and cost of talent and the effect of these factors on our business,
- the headwinds we will face and our strategies for how we may respond to these headwinds,
- how we will manage our expenses,
- the degree to which our reported margins will decline, increase or normalize,
- the strategic initiatives and business segments that we will pursue and those in which we will invest,
- whether we have laid the groundwork for our future growth plans,
- the degree to which we will align our talent and spending to capitalize on market opportunities for both the short and medium term,
- whether our voluntary separation program will create space for internal mobility, fresh perspectives, diversity and external experience, and the degree to which this will position us for or accelerate our growth,
- the degree to which we will reset our capital investments to sustain the growth we create,
- the success, if any, of the sales and strategic initiatives we pursue,
- whether our culture will enable us to be more nimble, while maintaining focus and attention on our clients and opportunities,
- the timing of when new clients will be on-boarded directly to new technology platforms and when our entire existing client base will be live on such platforms,
- the value of our backlog and the strength of our pipelines,
- whether we will be able to drive cross-selling opportunities,
- whether we will focus on maintaining and accelerating growth in existing businesses, expanding our focus on new growth engines, or reinvigorating our culture and talent strategies across the company,
- our growth prospects,
- the timing of and our ability to integrate any acquisition targets that we may pursue, if any,
- the potential benefits we may derive from any of our acquisitions,
- the organic and inorganic opportunities that will drive our growth,
- the investments we may make in our technologies and personnel, and
- the success and benefits of our strategic investments.
You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
For the Three Months
For the Six Months
2022
2021
2022
2021
Asset management, admin. and distribution fees
$382,594
$382,509
$776,691
$750,155
Information processing and software servicing fees
99,076
93,142
286,422
181,182
Total revenues
481,670
475,651
1,063,113
931,337
Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs
50,023
55,827
103,151
105,991
Software royalties and other information processing costs
7,407
7,471
14,954
13,213
Compensation, benefits and other personnel
157,921
141,779
318,405
279,000
Stock-based compensation
10,007
10,103
20,573
19,855
Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees
63,271
55,449
125,762
109,789
Data processing and computer related
32,254
27,375
62,070
53,096
Facilities, supplies and other costs
20,133
18,479
37,760
35,727
Amortization
16,508
14,723
33,395
29,075
Depreciation
8,286
8,424
16,384
16,733
Total expenses
365,810
339,630
732,454
662,479
Income from operations
115,860
136,021
330,659
268,858
Net (loss) gain on investments
(2,620)
377
(3,109)
709
Interest and dividend income
1,853
878
2,701
1,823
Interest expense
(211)
(130)
(461)
(253)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate
29,813
35,065
62,272
68,415
Income before income taxes
144,695
172,211
392,062
339,552
Income taxes
33,419
38,433
90,478
76,304
Net income
$111,276
$133,778
$301,584
$263,248
Basic earnings per common share
$0.82
$0.94
$2.20
$1.85
Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share
136,435
142,074
137,185
142,638
Diluted earnings per common share
$0.81
$0.93
$2.17
$1.82
Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share
137,817
144,212
138,764
144,759
Dividends declared per common share
$0.40
$0.37
$0.40
$0.37
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$771,673
$831,407
Restricted cash
351
351
Receivables from investment products
54,911
59,036
Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,952 and $1,602
466,902
441,609
Securities owned
31,171
28,267
Other current assets
50,523
43,559
Total Current Assets
1,375,531
1,404,229
Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $424,048 and $409,248
178,946
178,869
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
27,629
33,614
Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $572,065 and $545,307
230,497
243,446
Available for Sale and Equity Securities
121,682
129,541
Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value
6,000
6,916
Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate
46,865
107,918
Goodwill
117,405
117,232
Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $24,163 and $17,716
61,669
68,782
Deferred Contract Costs
35,353
36,236
Deferred Income Taxes
2,459
2,983
Other Assets, net
30,893
24,936
Total Assets
$2,234,929
$2,354,702
Liabilities and Equity
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$10,305
$10,312
Accrued liabilities
218,752
324,382
Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities
10,993
11,328
Deferred revenue
13,510
9,721
Total Current Liabilities
253,560
355,743
Borrowings Under Revolving Credit Facility
—
40,000
Long-term Income Taxes Payable
803
803
Deferred Income Taxes
22,833
48,876
Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities
21,675
27,639
Other Long-term Liabilities
13,970
20,878
Total Liabilities
312,841
493,939
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 135,480 and 138,449 shares issued and outstanding
1,355
1,384
Capital in excess of par value
1,272,971
1,246,608
Retained earnings
693,525
632,614
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(45,763)
(19,843)
Total Shareholders' Equity
1,922,088
1,860,763
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$2,234,929
$2,354,702
ENDING ASSET BALANCES
Jun. 30,
Sept. 30,
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
2021
2021
2021
2022
2022
Private Banks:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$26,264
$25,618
$26,281
$25,335
$22,277
Collective trust fund programs
7
6
6
7
7
Liquidity funds
3,654
3,988
4,724
4,225
3,666
Total assets under management
$29,925
$29,612
$31,011
$29,567
$25,950
Client assets under administration
4,412
4,675
4,481
4,449
3,923
Total assets
$34,337
$34,287
$35,492
$34,016
$29,873
Investment Advisors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$78,053
$78,560
$81,686
$77,614
$65,783
Liquidity funds
3,550
3,477
4,317
4,610
8,292
Total Platform assets under management
$81,603
$82,037
$86,003
$82,224
$74,075
Platform-only assets (E)
13,566
13,728
14,564
14,151
12,642
Total Platform assets (E)
$95,169
$95,765
$100,567
$96,375
$86,717
Institutional Investors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$93,010
$89,441
$91,719
$87,358
$75,506
Collective trust fund programs
5
5
5
6
5
Liquidity funds
2,516
2,599
2,118
2,150
1,654
Total assets under management
$95,531
$92,045
$93,842
$89,514
$77,165
Client assets under advisement
4,566
4,698
4,857
4,778
4,218
Total assets
$100,097
$96,743
$98,699
$94,292
$81,383
Investment Managers:
Collective trust fund programs
$87,012
$87,488
$92,549
$85,411
$142,035
Liquidity funds
473
568
423
284
271
Total assets under management
$87,485
$88,056
$92,972
$85,695
$142,306
Client assets under administration (A)
875,942
861,605
907,377
895,181
885,096
Total assets
$963,427
$949,661
$1,000,349
$980,876
$1,027,402
Investments in New Businesses:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$1,924
$1,964
$2,096
$2,057
$1,903
Liquidity funds
191
202
240
305
242
Total assets under management
$2,115
$2,166
$2,336
$2,362
$2,145
Client assets under administration
1,422
1,378
1,410
1,401
1,076
Total assets
$3,537
$3,544
$3,746
$3,763
$3,221
LSV Asset Management:
Equity and fixed-income programs (B)
$102,404
$97,604
$98,984
$95,962
$81,940
Total:
Equity and fixed-income programs (C)
$301,655
$293,187
$300,766
$288,326
$247,409
Collective trust fund programs
87,024
87,499
92,560
85,424
142,047
Liquidity funds
10,384
10,834
11,822
11,574
14,125
Total assets under management
$399,063
$391,520
$405,148
$385,324
$403,581
Client assets under advisement
5,988
6,076
6,267
6,179
5,294
Client assets under administration (D)
880,354
866,280
911,858
899,630
889,019
Platform-only assets
13,566
13,728
14,564
14,151
12,642
Total assets
$1,298,971
$1,277,604
$1,337,837
$1,305,284
$1,310,536
(A)
Client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment include $80.7 billion of assets that are at fee
(B)
Equity and fixed-income programs include $1.9 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance
(C)
Equity and fixed-income programs include $6.4 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds at June 30,
(D)
In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $12.9 billion in Funds of Funds assets (as of
(E)
Platform assets under management and Platform-only assets combined are total Platform assets in the Investment
AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES
2nd Qtr.
3rd Qtr.
4th Qtr.
1st Qtr.
2nd Qtr.
2021
2021
2021
2022
2022
Private Banks:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$26,056
$26,232
$25,999
$25,637
$23,713
Collective trust fund programs
7
6
6
6
7
Liquidity funds
3,833
3,916
4,452
4,403
3,795
Total assets under management
$29,896
$30,154
$30,457
$30,046
$27,515
Client assets under administration
4,405
4,476
4,607
4,500
4,163
Total assets
$34,301
$34,630
$35,064
$34,546
$31,678
Investment Advisors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$76,840
$79,602
$80,703
$77,576
$70,436
Liquidity funds
3,370
3,403
3,644
5,151
7,070
Total Platform assets under management
$80,210
$83,005
$84,347
$82,727
$77,506
Platform-only assets (E)
13,292
13,863
14,341
13,978
13,142
Total Platform assets (E)
$93,502
$96,868
$98,688
$96,705
$90,648
Institutional Investors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$93,458
$91,965
$90,557
$89,250
$80,971
Collective trust fund programs
68
5
5
5
5
Liquidity funds
2,681
2,742
2,391
2,223
2,097
Total assets under management
$96,207
$94,712
$92,953
$91,478
$83,073
Client assets under advisement
4,516
4,658
4,812
4,889
3,987
Total assets
$100,723
$99,370
$97,765
$96,367
$87,060
Investment Managers:
Collective trust fund programs
$84,553
$89,441
$90,457
$86,633
$131,435
Liquidity funds
469
532
491
432
285
Total assets under management
$85,022
$89,973
$90,948
$87,065
$131,720
Client assets under administration (A)
853,810
851,183
879,718
888,854
893,361
Total assets
$938,832
$941,156
$970,666
$975,919
$1,025,081
Investments in New Businesses:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$1,870
$1,958
$2,053
$2,025
$2,016
Liquidity funds
236
205
197
286
262
Total assets under management
$2,106
$2,163
$2,250
$2,311
$2,278
Client assets under advisement
1,406
1,423
1,423
1,397
1,165
Total assets
$3,512
$3,586
$3,673
$3,708
$3,443
LSV Asset Management:
Equity and fixed-income programs (B)
$103,583
$99,924
$97,381
$96,449
$87,818
Total:
Equity and fixed-income programs (C)
$301,807
$299,681
$296,693
$290,937
$264,954
Collective trust fund programs
84,628
89,452
90,468
86,644
131,447
Liquidity funds
10,589
10,798
11,175
12,495
13,509
Total assets under management
$397,024
$399,931
$398,336
$390,076
$409,910
Client assets under advisement
5,922
6,081
6,235
6,286
5,152
Client assets under administration (D)
858,215
855,659
884,325
893,354
897,524
Platform-only assets
13,292
13,863
14,341
13,978
13,142
Total assets
$1,274,453
$1,275,534
$1,303,237
$1,303,694
$1,325,728
(A)
Average client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment during second-quarter 2022 include
(B)
Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.1 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on
(C)
Equity and fixed-income programs include $6.9 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during
(D)
In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $13.1 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds
(E)
Platform assets under management and Platform-only assets combined are total Platform assets in the Investment
