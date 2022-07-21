The Bank of Princeton Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

Published: Jul. 21, 2022

PRINCETON, N.J., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of Princeton (the "Bank") (NASDAQ: BPRN) today reported its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for and at the quarter ended June 30, 2022.  The Bank reported net income of $6.3 million, or $0.98 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $6.0 million, or $0.91 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022, and net income of $5.5 million, or $0.80 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in net income, when compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022, was primarily due to an increase of $433 thousand in net interest income and a $66 thousand increase in non-interest income, partially offset by a $160 thousand increase in non-interest expenses and a $33 thousand increase income taxes payable. The increase in net income, when comparing it to the three months ended June 30, 2021, was primarily due to an increase in net interest income of $552 thousand, a $1.0 million decrease in the provision for loan losses and a $94 thousand increase in non-interest income, partially offset by a $746 thousand increase in non-interest expenses and a $97 thousand increase in income tax expense.   For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, the Bank recorded net income of $12.3 million, or $1.89 per diluted common share, compared to $10.4 million, or $1.50 per diluted common share for the same period in 2021, primarily due to a $2.1 million decrease in the Bank's provision for loan losses, a $1.7 million increase in net interest income and a $277 thousand increase in non-interest income, partially offset by a $1.8 million increase in non-interest expenses and an increase in income taxes of $326 thousand.

Highlights for the quarter-ended June 30, 2022 are as follows:

  • During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Bank purchased 265,341 shares of common stock of the authorized 324,017 shares of common stock from a second 5% stock buyback program which commenced in 2022 at a weighted average price of $29.17.
  • Net income for the second quarter of 2022 increased $803 thousand or 14.5% over the same period in 2021.
  • The Bank decreased its cost of funds on deposits by 15 basis points in the second quarter of 2022 from the same period in 2021.
  • The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans continues to be low at 0.07% as of June 30, 2022, compared to 0.09% at December 31, 2021 and 0.23% at June 30, 2021.

President/CEO Edward Dietzler noted that, "The Bank continues to improve its performance with continued credit quality and a strong net interest margin of 4.19% for the quarter and a well-controlled expense base."

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $1.63 billion at June 30, 2022, a decrease of $62.5 million, or 3.7% when compared to $1.69 billion at the end of 2021. The primary reason for the decrease in total assets was a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of approximately $111.9 million and a $12.9 million decrease in available-for-sale securities, partially offset by an increase of $61.0 million in net loans.  The increase in net loans primarily consisted of a $104.4 million increase in commercial real estate loans and an $11.3 million increase in construction and development loans, partially offset by a decrease of $54.4 million in Payroll Protection Program ("PPP") loans which are no longer being offered by the SBA.

Total deposits at June 30, 2022 decreased $55.1 million, or 3.8%, when compared to December 31, 2021.  When comparing deposit products between the two periods, certificates of deposit decreased $18.6 million, money market deposits decreased $12.6 million, interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $12.2 million, non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $8.4 million and savings decreased $3.2 million. In addition, the Bank had no outstanding borrowings at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

Total stockholders' equity at June 30, 2022 decreased $5.2 million or 2.4% when compared to the end of 2021. This decrease was primarily due to the $7.8 million of common stock repurchased in the 2022 buyback program, and a $7.4 million change in the accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) on the available-for-sale investment portfolio associated with an increase in unrealized losses due to the increase in interest rates.  These decreases were partially offset by a $9.0 million increase in retained earnings consisting of $12.3 million of net income less $3.3 million of cash dividends recorded during the period. The ratio of equity to total assets at June 30, 2022 and at December 31, 2021, was $13.0% and 12.8%, respectively.

Asset Quality

At June 30, 2022, non-performing assets were $965 thousand, a decrease of $449 thousand, or 31.8%, when compared to the amount at December 31, 2021.  This decrease was primarily due to the sale of an other real estate owned property in the amount of $226 thousand and a $203 thousand write-down of a non-performing loan.  Troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") totaled $6.6 million at June 30, 2022 and $6.9 million at December 31, 2021. Three TDR loans totaling $6.0 million are performing in accordance with the agreed-upon terms and there is one TDR loan in non-accrual status as of June 30, 2022.

Review of Quarterly Financial Results

Net interest income was $16.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $15.9 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $15.7 million for the second quarter of 2021.  The increase from the previous quarter was the result of an increase in interest income of $378 thousand, or 2.2% and a decrease in interest expense of $55 thousand.  The net interest margin for the second quarter 2022 was 4.19%, increasing 10 basis points when compared to the first quarter of 2022. This increase was primarily associated with an increase of eight basis points in the yield on earning assets.   When comparing the same three-month period ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, net interest income increased $552 thousand, which was primarily due to a reduction of 19 basis points on the yield paid on interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by a $25.7 million increase in the average outstanding balance of interest-bearing deposits. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, net interest income was $32.1 million compared to $30.5 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021.  The increase from the previous six-month period was the result of an increase in interest income of $326 thousand, or 1.0% and a decrease in interest expense of $1.3 million, or 35.6%.  The average outstanding balance of earning assets increased by $36.6 million and average outstanding interest-bearing liabilities increased $26.2 million.  The rate on total deposits, for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 was 0.33% and 0.48%, respectively.  For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 the rate on total deposits was 0.34% and 0.54%, respectively.

The Bank did not record a provision for credit losses for both the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022.  The comparable amounts were $1.0 million and $2.1 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. The primary reasons for the provision for credit losses for the first and second quarters of 2021 were charge-offs in the amounts of $1.1 million and $1.0 million, respectively.  Net recoveries for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and the prior three-month period ended March 31, 2022, were $12 thousand, $46 thousand and $34 thousand, respectively.  The Bank did not make any material changes to the qualitative factors used in determining the level of general reserve needed for management's assessment of the credit quality in the loan portfolio.  The coverage ratio of allowance for credit losses to period end loans was 1.19% (excluding PPP loans it was 1.21%) at June 30, 2022, compared to 1.24% (excluding PPP loans it was 1.32%) at December 31, 2021.

Total non-interest income for the second quarter of 2022 increased $94 thousand to $1.1 million, or by 9.2%, when compared to the same period in 2021. This increase was primarily due to a $65 thousand increase in loan fees collected and a $61 thousand increase in service fees, partially offset by a $40 thousand reduction relating to an equity investment that incurred startup costs.  For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, non-interest income increased $277 thousand, or 14.7%, from the same six-month period in 2021, primarily due to a $134 thousand increase in service fees, a $99 thousand increase in other non-interest income and a $34 thousand increase in loan fees collected.

Total non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2022 increased $746 thousand, or 8.6%, when compared to the same period in 2021.  This increase was primarily due to $544 thousand increase in salaries and benefits expenses, $167 thousand increase in data processing and communication expenses and a $101 thousand expense related to an OREO property, partially offset by a $96 thousand reduction in professional fees and a $93 thousand reduction in occupancy and equipment expenses.  When comparing the quarter ended June 30, 2022 to the immediately prior quarter, non-interest expense increased $160 thousand, or 1.7%, primarily due to increases in OREO expense and other operating expenses. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, non-interest expense was $18.7 million, compared to $16.9 million for the same period in 2021. This increase was primarily due to an increase in additional operating costs associated with the Bank's expansion strategy.

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2022, the Bank recorded an income tax expense of $1.6 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 20.6%, compared to an income tax expense of $1.6 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 21.1% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, and compared to an income tax expense of $1.5 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 21.9% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021.  For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, the income tax expense were $3.3 million (effective tax rate of 20.9%) and $2.9 million (effective tax rate of 22.0%), respectively.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton is a community bank founded in 2007.  The Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank with 19 branches in New Jersey, including three in Princeton and others in Bordentown, Browns Mills, Chesterfield, Cream Ridge, Deptford, Hamilton, Lakewood, Lambertville, Lawrenceville, Monroe, New Brunswick, Pennington, Piscataway, Princeton Junction, Quakerbridge and Sicklerville.  There are also four branches in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area. The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC").

Forward-Looking Statements

The Bank of Princeton may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements," including statements contained in the Bank's filings with the FDIC, in its reports to stockholders and in other communications by the Bank (including this press release), which are made in good faith by the Bank pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements of the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Bank's control). The following factors, among others, could cause the Bank's financial performance to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: the extent of the adverse impact of the current global coronavirus outbreak on our customers, prospects and business, including related supply chain shortage of goods, as well as the impact of any future pandemics or other natural disasters; civil unrest, rioting, acts or threats of terrorism, or actions taken by the local, state and Federal governments in response to such events, which could impact business and economic conditions in our market area,  the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Bank conducts operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; market volatility; the value of the Bank's products and services as perceived by actual and prospective customers, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Bank's products and services; credit risk associated with the Bank's lending activities; risks relating to the real estate market and the Bank's real estate collateral; the impact of changes in applicable laws and regulations and requirements arising out of our supervision by banking regulators; other regulatory requirements applicable to the Bank; and the timing and nature of the regulatory response to any applications filed by the Bank; technological changes; acquisitions; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; those risks set forth in the Bank's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors," and the success of the Bank at managing the risks involved in the foregoing.

The Bank cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. The Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Bank, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

The Bank of Princeton


Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition


(Unaudited)


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)












































June 30, 2022 vs



June 30, 2022 vs




June 30,


December 31,


June 30,


December 31, 2021



June 30, 2021




2022


2021


2021


$ Change


% Change


$ Change


% Change


















ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents


$     46,771


$        158,716


$     79,939


$  (111,945)


(70.53)

%


$    (33,168)


(41.49)

%

Securities available-for-sale taxable


46,546


51,690


25,750


(5,144)


(9.95)



20,796


80.76


Securities available-for-sale tax-exempt


41,693


49,468


46,852


(7,775)


(15.72)



(5,159)


(11.01)


Securities held-to-maturity


204


208


212


(4)


(1.92)



(8)


(3.77)


Loans receivable, net of deferred


1,396,223


1,335,163


1,393,907


61,060


4.57



2,316


0.17


Allowance for loan losses


(16,666)


(16,620)


(16,042)


(46)


0.28



(624)


3.89


Goodwill


8,853


8,853


8,853


-


-



-


-


Core deposit intangible


2,093


2,393


2,701


(300)


(12.54)



(608)


(22.51)


Other assets


99,422


97,811


93,292


1,611


1.65



6,130


6.57


TOTAL ASSETS


$ 1,625,139


$      1,687,682


$ 1,635,464


$    (62,543)


(3.71)

%


$    (10,325)


(0.63)

%



































LIABILITIES

















Non-interest checking


$   277,836


$        286,247


$   272,685


$      (8,411)


(2.94)

%


$       5,151


1.89

%

Interest checking


246,792


259,022


250,750


(12,230)


(4.72)



(3,958)


(1.58)


Savings


222,408


225,579


207,656


(3,171)


(1.41)



14,752


7.10


Money market


360,426


373,075


335,062


(12,649)


(3.39)



25,364


7.57


Time deposits over $250,000 


33,517


33,741


44,158


(224)


(0.66)



(10,641)


(24.10)


Other time deposits


250,069


268,479


288,015


(18,410)


(6.86)



(37,946)


(13.18)


Total deposits


1,391,048


1,446,143


1,398,326


(55,095)


(3.81)



(7,278)


(0.52)


Borrowings


-


-


-


-


 N/A 



-


 N/A 


Other liabilities


22,742


24,961


24,298


(2,219)


(8.89)



(1,556)


(6.40)


    TOTAL LIABILITIES


1,413,790


1,471,104


1,422,624


(57,314)


(3.90)



(8,834)


(0.62)



















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















 Common stock 


34,338


34,100


34,066


238


0.70



272


0.80


 Paid-in capital 


80,883


80,220


80,041


663


0.83



842


1.05


 Treasury stock 


(17,832)


(10,032)


(4,458)


(7,800)


77.75



(13,374)


 N/A 


 Retained earnings 


120,487


111,451


101,718


9,036


8.11



18,769


18.45


 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 


(6,527)


839


1,473


(7,366)


(877.95)



(8,000)


(543.11)


     TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 


211,349


216,578


212,840


(5,229)


(2.41)



(1,491)


(0.70)



















TOTAL LIABILITIES 

















     AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


$ 1,625,139


$      1,687,682


$ 1,635,464


$    (62,543)


(3.71)

%


$    (10,325)


(0.63)

%


















Book value per common share


$      33.74


$            33.42


$      31.96


$         0.32


0.96

%


$         1.78


5.57

%

Tangible book value per common share1


$      32.00


$            31.69


$      30.23


$         0.31


0.99

%


$         1.77


5.86

%


















1Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure that represents book value per common share which excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.





















The Bank of Princeton

Loan and Deposit Tables

(Unaudited)







The components of loans receivable, net at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 were as follows:















June 30,


December 31,




2022


2021




(In thousands)


Commercial real estate


$   875,395


$        771,028


Commercial and industrial


29,414


29,677


Construction


415,004


403,680


Residential first-lien mortgages


47,085


48,638


Home equity / consumer


8,018


7,685


PPP I (SBA loans)


4,180


6,641


PPP II (SBA loans)


21,113


73,099


     Total loans


1,400,209


1,340,448


Deferred fees and costs


(3,986)


(5,285)


Allowance for loan losses


(16,666)


(16,620)


     Loans, net


$ 1,379,557


$      1,318,543














The components of deposits at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 were as follows:









June 30,


December 31,




2022


2021




(In thousands)


Demand, non-interest-bearing


$   277,836


$        286,247


Demand, interest-bearing 


246,792


259,022


Savings


222,408


225,579


Money markets


360,426


373,075


Time deposits


283,586


302,220


     Total deposits


$ 1,391,048


$      1,446,143








The Bank of Princeton

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)














Three Months Ended June 30,






2022


2021


$ Change


% Change

Interest and dividend income









Loans and fees

$           16,768


$           16,978


$     (210)


-1.2 %


Available-for-sale debt securities:










Taxable

234


112


122


108.9 %



Tax-exempt

293


289


4


1.4 %


Held-to-maturity debt securities

3


2


1


50.0 %


Other interest and dividend income

158


41


117


285.4 %



Total interest and dividends

17,456


17,422


34


0.2 %










Interest expense










Deposits

1,169


1,687


(518)


-30.7 %



Total interest expense

1,169


1,687


(518)


-30.7 %











Net interest income

16,287


15,735


552


3.5 %

Provision for loan losses

-


1,000


(1,000)


-100.0 %

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

16,287


14,735


1,552


10.5 %










Non-interest income









Gain on sale of securities available-for-sale, net

2


-


2


N/A


Income from bank-owned life insurance

283


277


6


2.2 %


Fees and service charges

497


436


61


14.0 %


Loan fees, including prepayment penalties

303


238


65


27.3 %


Other 

27


67


(40)


-59.7 %



Total non-interest income

1,112


1,018


94


9.2 %










Non-interest expense









Salaries and employee benefits

4,908


4,364


544


12.5 %


Occupancy and equipment

1,429


1,522


(93)


-6.1 %


Professional fees

582


678


(96)


-14.2 %


Data processing and communications

1,056


889


167


18.8 %


Federal deposit insurance

275


238


37


15.5 %


Advertising and promotion

120


63


57


90.5 %


Office expense

62


44


18


40.9 %


Other real estate owned expense

2


1


1


100.0 %


Loss on sale of other real estate owned

101


-


101


N/A


Core deposit intangible

145


160


(15)


-9.4 %


Other 

748


723


25


3.5 %



Total non-interest expense

9,428


8,682


746


8.6 %










Income before income tax expense

7,971


7,071


900


12.7 %

Income tax expense

1,644


1,547


97


6.3 %

Net income

$             6,327


$             5,524


803


14.5 %










Net income per common share - basic

$              1.00


$              0.82


$     0.18


22.0 %

Net income per common share - diluted

$              0.98


$              0.80


$     0.18


22.5 %










Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

6,305


6,725


(420)


-6.2 %

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

6,437


6,872


(435)


-6.3 %

The Bank of Princeton

Consolidated Statements of Income (Current Quarter vs Prior Quarter)

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)














Three Months Ended








June 30,


March 31,








2022


2022


$ Change


% Change

Interest and dividend income









Loans and fees

$       16,768


$       16,492


$        276


1.7 %


Available-for-sale debt securities:










Taxable

234


223


11


4.9 %



Tax-exempt

293


303


(10)


-3.3 %


Held-to-maturity debt securities

3


3


0


0.0 %


Other interest and dividend income

158


57


101


177.2 %



Total interest and dividends

17,456


17,078


378


2.2 %











Interest expense










Deposits

1,169


1,224


(55)


-4.5 %



Total interest expense

1,169


1,224


(55)


-4.5 %











Net interest income

16,287


15,854


433


2.7 %

Provision for loan losses

-


-


0


0.0 %

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

16,287


15,854


433


2.7 %











Non-interest income









Gain on sale of securities available for sale,net

2


-


2


N/A


Income from bank-owned life insurance

283


282


1


0.4 %


Fees and service charges

497


475


22


4.6 %


Loan fees, including prepayment penalties

303


95


208


218.9 %


Other 

27


194


(167)


-86.1 %



Total non-interest income

1,112


1,046


66


6.3 %











Non-interest expense









Salaries and employee benefits

4,908


4,901


7


0.1 %


Occupancy and equipment

1,429


1,478


(49)


-3.3 %


Professional fees

582


561


21


3.7 %


Data processing and communications

1,056


1,035


21


2.0 %


Federal deposit insurance

275


264


11


4.2 %


Advertising and promotion

120


119


1


0.8 %


Office expense

62


54


8


14.8 %


Other real estate owned expense

2


9


(7)


-77.8 %


Loss on sale of other real estate owned

101


-


101


N/A


Core deposit intangible

145


154


(9)


-5.8 %


Other 

748


693


55


7.9 %



Total non-interest expense

9,428


9,268


160


1.7 %











Income before income tax expense

7,971


7,632


339


4.4 %

Income tax expense

1,644


1,611


33


2.0 %

Net income

$         6,327


$         6,021


$        306


5.1 %











Net income per common share - basic

$           1.00


$           0.93


$       0.07


7.5 %

Net income per common share - diluted

$           0.98


$           0.91


$       0.07


7.7 %











Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

6,305


6,465


(160)


-2.5 %

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

6,437


6,614


(177)


-2.7 %

The Bank of Princeton

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)














Six Months Ended








June 30,








2022


2021


$ Change


% Change

Interest and dividend income









Loans and fees

$ 33,260


$  33,306


$          (46)


-0.1 %


Available-for-sale debt securities:










Taxable

457


220


237


107.7 %



Tax-exempt

596


590


6


1.0 %


Held-to-maturity debt securities

6


6


0


0.0 %


Other interest and dividend income

215


86


129


150.0 %



Total interest and dividends

34,534


34,208


326


1.0 %











Interest expense










Deposits

2,393


3,717


(1,324)


-35.6 %



Borrowings

-


1


(1)


-100.0 %



Total interest expense

2,393


3,718


(1,325)


-35.6 %











Net interest income

32,141


30,490


1,651


5.4 %

Provision for loan losses

-


2,125


(2,125)


-100.0 %

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

32,141


28,365


3,776


13.3 %











Non-Interest income









Gain on sale of securities available-for-sale, net

2


7


(5)


-71.4 %


Income from bank-owned life insurance

565


550


15


2.7 %


Fees and service charges

972


838


134


16.0 %


Loan fees, including prepayment penalties

398


364


34


9.3 %


Other 

221


122


99


81.1 %



Total non-interest income

2,158


1,881


277


14.7 %











Non-interest expense









Salaries and employee benefits

9,809


8,474


1,335


15.8 %


Occupancy and equipment

2,907


3,042


(135)


-4.4 %


Professional fees

1,143


1,340


(197)


-14.7 %


Data processing and communications

2,091


1,760


331


18.8 %


Federal deposit insurance

539


366


173


47.3 %


Advertising and promotion

239


113


126


111.5 %


Office expense

116


97


19


19.6 %


Other real estate owned expense

11


10


1


10.0 %


Loss on sale of other real estate owned

101


-


101


N/A


Core deposit intangible

299


334


(35)


-10.5 %


Other 

1,441


1,405


36


2.6 %



Total non-interest expense

18,696


16,941


1,755


10.4 %











Income before income tax expense

15,603


13,305


2,298


17.3 %

Income tax expense

3,255


2,929


326


11.1 %

Net income

$ 12,348


$  10,376


$       1,972


19.0 %











Net income per common share - basic

$    1.93


$     1.54


$        0.39


25.6 %

Net income per common share - diluted

$    1.89


$     1.50


$        0.39


26.1 %











Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

6,385


6,760


(375)


-5.5 %

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

6,526


6,899


(373)


-5.4 %











The Bank of Princeton

Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)














For the Three Months Ended June 30,






2022


2021






Average 


Yield/


Average 


Yield/






Balance


Rate 


Balance


Rate 


$ Change


% Change

Earning assets












Loans 

$    1,391,937


4.85 %


$    1,434,187


4.75 %


$       (42,250)


0.10 %

Securities












  Taxable available-for-sale

48,590


1.93 %


24,890


1.80 %


23,700


0.13 %

  Tax-exempt available-for-sale

43,742


2.68 %


46,586


2.48 %


(2,844)


0.88 %

  Held-to-maturity

205


5.29 %


213


5.27 %


(8)


2.81 %

Securities

92,537


2.29 %


71,689


2.25 %


20,848


2.29 %













Other interest earning assets












  Interest-bearing bank accounts

72,786


0.78 %


46,234


0.22 %


26,552


0.78 %

  Equities

1,307


5.14 %


1,402


4.37 %


(95)


4.92 %

Other interest-earning assets

74,093


0.86 %


47,636


0.35 %


26,457


0.86 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,558,567


4.49 %


1,553,512


4.50 %


5,055


4.49 %

Total non-earning assets

107,194




94,629







Total assets

$    1,665,761




$    1,648,141































Interest-bearing liabilities












Checking

$      273,114


0.26 %


$      255,644


0.26 %


$        17,470


0.00 %

Savings

230,493


0.24 %


199,920


0.25 %


30,573


-0.01 %

Money market

368,704


0.29 %


332,467


0.31 %


36,237


-0.02 %

Certificates of deposit

277,621


0.86 %


336,205


1.36 %


(58,584)


-0.50 %

    Total interest-bearing deposits

1,149,932


0.41 %


1,124,236


0.60 %


25,696


-0.19 %

Non-interest bearing deposits

278,963




283,567







    Total  deposits

1,428,895


0.33 %


1,407,803


0.48 %


21,092


-0.15 %













Borrowings

-


0.00 %


610


0.32 %


(610)


-0.32 %

    Total interest-bearing liabilities 












       (excluding non interest deposits)

1,149,932


0.41 %


1,124,846


0.60 %


25,086


-0.19 %

Non-interest-bearing deposits

278,963




283,567







Total cost of funds

1,428,895


0.33 %


1,408,413


0.48 %


20,482


-0.15 %

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

23,534




26,472







Stockholders' equity

213,332




213,256







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$    1,665,761




$    1,648,141



















Net interest spread



4.08 %




3.90 %





Net interest margin



4.19 %




4.06 %





Net interest margin (FTE)1



4.24 %




4.12 %

















  1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.






















The Bank of Princeton

Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)














For the Three Months Ended






 June 30, 2022


 March 31, 2022






Average 


Yield/


Average 


Yield/






Balance


Rate 


Balance


Rate 


$ Change


% Change

Earning assets












Loans 

$    1,391,937


4.85 %


$       1,346,733


4.97 %


$       45,204


-0.12 %

Securities












  Taxable available-for-sale

48,590


1.93 %


52,221


1.73 %


(3,631)


0.20 %

  Tax-exempt available-for-sale

43,742


2.68 %


48,605


2.53 %


(4,863)


0.15 %

  Held-to-maturity

205


5.29 %


207


5.35 %


(2)


-0.06 %

Securities

92,537


2.29 %


101,033


2.12 %


(8,496)


0.17 %













Other interest earning assets












  Interest-bearing bank accounts

72,786


0.78 %


122,774


0.14 %


(49,988)


0.64 %

  Equities

1,307


5.14 %


1,353


3.91 %


(46)


1.23 %

Other interest-earning assets

74,093


0.86 %


124,127


0.18 %


(50,034)


0.68 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,558,567


4.49 %


1,571,893


4.41 %


(13,326)


0.08 %

Total non-earning assets

107,194




108,280







Total assets

$    1,665,761




$       1,680,173































Interest-bearing liabilities












Checking

$      273,114


0.26 %


$         257,978


0.25 %


$       15,136


0.01 %

Savings

230,493


0.24 %


232,136


0.24 %


(1,643)


0.00 %

Money market

368,704


0.29 %


376,517


0.27 %


(7,813)


0.02 %

Certificates of deposit

277,621


0.86 %


290,686


0.95 %


(13,065)


-0.09 %

    Total interest-bearing deposits

1,149,932


0.41 %


1,157,317


0.43 %


(7,385)


-0.02 %

Non-interest bearing deposits

278,963




285,298







    Total  deposits

1,428,895


0.33 %


1,442,615


0.34 %


(13,720)


-0.01 %













    Total interest-bearing liabilities 












       (excluding non interest deposits)

1,149,932


0.41 %


1,157,317


0.43 %


(7,385)


-0.02 %

Non-interest-bearing deposits

278,963




285,298







Total cost of funds

1,428,895


0.33 %


1,442,615


0.34 %


(13,720)


-0.01 %

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

23,534




20,505







Stockholders' equity

213,332




217,053







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$    1,665,761




$       1,680,173



















Net interest spread



4.08 %




3.98 %





Net interest margin



4.19 %




4.09 %





Net interest margin (FTE)1



4.24 %




4.14 %

















  1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.
























The Bank of Princeton

Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)














For the Six Months Ended June 30,






2022


2021






Average 


Yield/


Average 


Yield/






Balance


Rate 


Balance


Rate 


$ Change


% Change

Earning assets












Loans 

$    1,369,460


4.90 %


$    1,405,901


4.78 %


$        (36,441)


0.12 %

Securities












  Taxable available-for-sale

50,396


1.83 %


25,435


1.74 %


24,961


0.09 %

  Tax-exempt available-for-sale

46,160


2.60 %


47,557


2.50 %


(1,397)


0.10 %

  Held-to-maturity

206


5.32 %


214


5.65 %


(8)


-0.33 %

Securities

96,762


2.25 %


73,206


2.23 %


23,556


0.02 %













Other interest earning assets












  Interest-bearing bank accounts

97,642


0.38 %


48,100


0.23 %


49,542


0.15 %

  Equities

1,330


4.51 %


1,395


4.46 %


(65)


0.05 %

Other interest-earning assets

98,972


0.44 %


49,495


0.35 %


49,477


0.09 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,565,194


4.45 %


1,528,602


4.51 %


36,592


-0.06 %

Total non-earning assets

94,643




103,939







Total assets

$    1,659,837




$    1,632,541































Interest-bearing liabilities












Checking

$      265,588


0.25 %


$      259,484


0.29 %


$           6,104


-0.04 %

Savings

231,310


0.24 %


192,359


0.26 %


38,951


-0.02 %

Money market

372,575


0.28 %


322,612


0.32 %


49,963


-0.04 %

Certificates of deposit

284,118


0.92 %


352,359


1.49 %


(68,241)


-0.57 %

    Total interest-bearing deposits

1,153,591


0.42 %


1,126,814


0.68 %


26,777


-0.26 %

Non-interest bearing deposits

278,269




266,211







    Total  deposits

1,431,860


0.34 %


1,393,025


0.54 %


38,835


-0.20 %













Borrowings

-


0.00 %


544


0.67 %


(544)


-0.67 %

    Total interest-bearing liabilities 












       (excluding non interest deposits)

1,153,591


0.42 %


1,127,358


0.66 %


26,233


-0.24 %

Non-interest-bearing deposits

278,269




266,211







Total cost of funds

1,431,860


0.34 %


1,393,569


0.54 %


38,291


-0.20 %

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

15,565




26,692







Stockholders' equity

212,412




212,280







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$    1,659,837




$    1,632,541



















Net interest spread



4.03 %




3.84 %





Net interest margin



4.14 %




4.03 %





Net interest margin (FTE)1



4.20 %




4.08 %

















  1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.






















The Bank of Princeton

Quarterly Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)












2022


2022


2021


2021


2021


June


March


December


September


June











     Return on average assets 

1.52 %


1.45 %


1.44 %


1.41 %


1.34 %

     Return on average equity 

11.90 %


11.25 %


11.34 %


10.95 %


10.36 %

     Return on average tangible equity1

12.54 %


11.86 %


11.97 %


11.56 %


10.95 %

     Net interest margin

4.19 %


4.09 %


3.96 %


4.08 %


4.06 %

     Net interest margin (FTE)2

4.24 %


4.14 %


4.02 %


4.14 %


4.12 %

     Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP3 

53.36 %


53.93 %


50.43 %


48.16 %


50.87 %











COMMON STOCK DATA










     Market value at period end

$     27.46


$     28.85


$     29.33


$     29.87


$     28.67

     Market range:










        High

$     30.55


$     32.05


$     30.89


$     20.45


$     23.91

        Low

$     26.57


$     28.67


$     28.71


$     17.40


$     17.51

     Book value per common share at period end

$     33.74


$     33.49


$     33.42


$     30.26


$     29.85

     Tangible book value per common share at period end4

$     32.00


$     31.75


$     31.96


$     28.48


$     28.04

     Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands)

6,263


6,366


6,480


6,588


6,659











CAPITAL RATIOS










Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)

14.13 %


14.16 %


15.10 %


15.60 %


15.33 %

Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)

13.08 %


13.10 %


13.97 %


14.43 %


14.19 %

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

12.46 %


12.36 %


12.06 %


12.29 %


12.22 %

     Period-end equity to assets

13.00 %


12.71 %


12.84 %


12.89 %


13.01 %

     Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets 

12.42 %


12.13 %


12.26 %


12.23 %


12.40 %











CREDIT QUALITY DATA (Dollars in thousands)










     Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$        (12)


$        (34)


$       101


$       821


$     1,000

     Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

-0.003 %


-0.010 %


0.030 %


0.240 %


0.279 %











     Total nonperforming loans (TDRs not included)

$       402


$       406


$       422


$     1,043


$     2,381

     Other real estate owned

-


226


226


376


446

     Troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)










           -Performing

6,001


6,066


6,122


6,187


6,241

           -Non-performing

563


766


766


1,092


1,332

     Total nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs 

$     6,966


$     7,464


$     7,536


$     8,698


$   10,400











     Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:










     Period-end loans      

1.19 %


1.19 %


1.24 %


1.22 %


1.14 %

     Nonaccrual loans 

1727.05 %


1420.99 %


1398.99 %


769.13 %


491.03 %

     Nonperforming assets 

1727.05 %


1191.27 %


1175.39 %


653.96 %


432.05 %











    As a percent of total loans:










    Nonaccrual loans 

0.07 %


0.08 %


0.09 %


0.16 %


0.23 %

    Accruing TDRs 

0.43 %


0.43 %


0.46 %


0.46 %


0.45 %

    Nonaccrual loans and accruing TDRs 

0.50 %


0.52 %


0.55 %


0.62 %


0.71 %





















1Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure that represents the rate of return on tangible common equity.





2Includes the effect of tax exempt securities and loans.










3The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure that represents the ratio of non-interest expense (excluding amortization of core deposit intangible) 



       divided by net interest income and non-interest income. 










4Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure that represents book value per common share which 






      excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible. 




















Contact George Rapp
609.454.0718
grapp@thebankofprinceton.com

