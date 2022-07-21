BARR Advisory Ranks Among Top 10 Fastest-Growing Businesses in Kansas City

The cloud-based security and compliance solutions provider was named the No. 8 fastest-growing company in Ingram's 2022 Corporate Report 100.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BARR Advisory has been named the No. 8 fastest-growing business in Kansas City in Ingram's 2022 Corporate Report 100.

Published this week, the 37th annual report from Ingram's—Kansas City's premier business magazine—recognizes the 100 fastest-growing companies headquartered in the greater Kansas City region that achieved significant growth over a three-year period from 2018 to 2021.

BARR Advisory is featured in Ingram's annual Corporate Report 100 for the first time this year, an achievement eclipsed only by the company's placement among the top 10.

"This recognition is a testament not only to the hard work and dedication of our team, but also to the growing interest among business leaders worldwide in prioritizing data security and achieving lasting cyber resilience," said BARR Advisory founder and president Brad Thies.

A look at past reports shows competition for the prestigious recognition has grown substantially over the last several years. In 2021, less than half of the companies spotlighted by Ingram's saw growth of more than 100%. Just a year later, Ingram's latest Corporate Report 100 reveals a full 60 companies saw triple-digit growth.

For its part, BARR Advisory experienced growth of more than 438% from 2018 to 2021—an average annual growth rate of just over 146%.

"We're proud that our commitment to simplifying cybersecurity and compliance has placed us among some of the fastest-growing and most competitive businesses in Kansas City," said Thies.

ABOUT BARR ADVISORY

BARR Advisory is a cloud-based security and compliance solutions provider specializing in cybersecurity consulting and compliance for companies with high-value information in cloud environments like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. A trusted advisor to some of the fastest-growing cloud-based organizations around the globe, BARR simplifies compliance across multiple regulatory and customer requirements in highly regulated industries including technology, financial services, healthcare, and government.

