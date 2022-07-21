Cable One Named Corporate Social Responsibility Operator of the Year

PHOENIX, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cable One® family of brands (Sparklight, Fidelity, ValuNet, Hargray and CableAmerica) was recently named Corporate Social Responsibility Operator of the Year by Cablefax Magazine for its commitment to advancing education, strengthening communities and improving lives across the company's 24-state footprint.

Efforts highlighted by Cablefax include the internet service provider's Charitable Giving Fund, which annually awards $250,000 in grants, concentrating support in the areas of education and digital literacy, hunger relief and community development; Cable One's Chromebooks for Kids initiative, through which the company has donated nearly 3,0000 Chromebooks to Title I schools since 2014; partnerships with the Arbor Day Foundation and Keep America Beautiful; and most importantly, the thousands of hours Cable One family of brand associates spend each year volunteering their time and talents with non-profit organizations in the communities they serve.

"Our associates' unwavering commitment to our customers and passion for giving back to the communities we serve has created a unique culture that continues to flourish, even in times of growth and change," said Cable One President & CEO Julie Laulis. "We are proud to receive this award and we remain committed to building strong and vibrant communities, improving quality of life, and making a positive difference in the cities and towns where we live and work."

In addition to the initiatives recognized by Cablefax, Cable One supports the mission of Special Olympics, which provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports, as well as health, arts, and leadership and advocacy programs for children and adults with intellectual disabilities; and partners with national organizations dedicated to advancing racial equality, justice, education and diversity, including the Emma Bowen Foundation and the National Diversity Council.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc. is a leading broadband communications provider committed to connecting customers and communities to what matters most. Through Sparklight® and the associated Cable One family of brands, the Company serves more than 1.1 million residential and business customers in 24 states. Over its fiber-optic infrastructure, the Cable One family of brands provide residential customers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including Gigabit speeds, advanced WiFi and video. For businesses ranging from small and mid-market up to enterprise, wholesale and carrier, the Company offers scalable, cost-effective solutions that enable businesses of all sizes to grow, compete and succeed.

