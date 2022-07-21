Cox Automotive Acquires Trudell, Parent Company of Trudell Trailers and Northeast Great Dane

Purchase of Trudell adds significant scale to Cox Automotive Mobility Fleet Services' existing trailer operations, including 13 trailer service locations and heavy-duty truck and trailer parts sales.

Acquisition of Trudell includes Trudell Trailer and Northeast Great Dane, the exclusive dealer of Great Dane trailers in numerous upper Midwest and Northeast locations.

Cox Automotive Mobility Fleet Services will collaborate with Great Dane to deliver additional solutions to the transportation industry.

ATLANTA, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive today announced the acquisition of Trudell, expanding its offering within the medium and heavy-duty fleet parts and service, as well as adding direct parts sales and semi-trailer sales to the Cox Automotive Mobility Fleet Services portfolio. The acquisition represents an entry into a new adjacency for Cox Automotive Mobility Fleet Services that complements its existing best-in-class mobile semi-trailer service operations, and brings new products, services, and expertise to the company's existing and future customers.

"Cox Automotive is driven to keep the world's fleets moving efficiently, safely and sustainably, and this acquisition delivers on that promise with adjacency product expansion that will continue to fuel our growth and leadership," said Steve Rowley, President of Cox Automotive. "Our customers are at the center of everything we do, and we will look to leverage our collective strengths with Trudell to provide state-of-the-art fleet service and maintenance excellence."

Trudell provides trailer service and repairs, heavy-duty truck and trailer parts sales, mobile on-site maintenance, shop semi-trailer repairs, and industrial finishing with more than 115 technicians across 13 locations located in the upper Midwest and Northeast. Trudell also distributes and sells parts directly to customers across the country. Cox Automotive's acquisition of Trudell also includes the purchase of Trudell Trailer Sales and Northeast Great Dane, the exclusive dealers of Great Dane trailers in numerous upper Midwest and Northeast locations. Great Dane is the leading manufacturer of high-performance commercial transportation equipment, which includes dry freight, refrigerated and flatbed trailers.

Approximately 280,000 semi-trailers are sold in the U.S. per year, and the number of trailers for every truck on the road will likely continue to increase with the significant expansion of e-commerce. Cox Automotive Mobility Fleet Services will look to capitalize on the rapid demand for trailers, delivering both maintenance and parts support for trailers across the U.S., as well as the heavy-duty trucks transporting them.

"We're evolving our business with an eye on future-facing advancements to support our best-in-class, technology-enabled technicians," said Ted Coltrain, VP of Cox Automotive Mobility Fleet Services. "The acquisition of Trudell represents our continued commitment to leading the fleet services future and safely servicing trucks and trailers nationwide."

"We're excited to join the Cox family and further expand the company's nationwide footprint of elite fleet service technicians," said Greg Giergielewicz, President of Trudell. "Joining forces with Cox Automotive Mobility Fleet Services will strengthen our ability to deliver on the comprehensive fleet maintenance needs of our customers coast-to-coast."

About Cox Automotive Mobility

Cox Automotive Mobility's mission is advancing the world's fleets to serve the next generation. Focused on four primary business areas (Fleet Services, Fleet Operations, EV Battery Solutions and Emerging Ventures), the group is a fundamental enabler of the emerging global transportation ecosystem – one that is autonomous/aerial, connected, electric and shared (A.C.E.S.). With more than 1,200 world-class technicians, more than 750 mobile-service trucks, nearly 40 shop facilities and the nation's largest self-performing 24/7 emergency repair and towing service, Cox Automotive Mobility's best-in-class technicians defy downtime every day to keep the world's fleets moving efficiently, safely and sustainably.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive, Inc. makes buying, selling, owning, and using vehicles easier for everyone. The global company's more than 27,000 team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of nearly $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

