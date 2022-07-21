Isabella Bank Corporation Announces Strong Second Quarter 2022 Earnings

Earnings trend continues; strategies lift EPS and margin
MT. PLEASANT, Mich., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) reported net income of $5.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $10 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022. Earnings per common share were $0.70 in the second quarter and $1.33 for the first six months of 2022.
Second-quarter 2022 highlights include:
- Earnings per share of $0.70 grew 21% in comparison to the second quarter of 2021.
- Net interest income improved $2.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2021, aided by a 39% decline in interest expense.
- Net interest margin yield benefited from rising interest rates, increasing 37 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2021.
- Loans grew $53.5 million during the second quarter, driven by commercial loans.
"We continue to deliver solid financial results as shown in our second quarter performance," said Jae A. Evans, President & CEO. "Isabella Bank continues to experience increased net income and improvement in net interest margin. With additional interest rate increases anticipated by the Federal Reserve, we expect these improvements to continue throughout the remainder of 2022.
"Despite continued concerns over how inflation and other events happening around the world may impact the financial services industry, we continue to pursue strategic initiatives to enhance shareholder and customer value," Evans added.
"During the second quarter, we announced the construction of a new full-service branch in Saginaw, expanding our presence within the Great Lakes Bay Region. The Bank also successfully completed a planned online banking conversion during the quarter, thereby enhancing our customers' experience. We remain committed to meeting the needs of our communities and our customers by providing innovative and competitive products and services."
Operating Results
Net income: Net income for the second quarter 2022 was $5.3 million, a 14.6% increase compared to $4.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. For the first six months of 2022 and 2021, net income was $10 million. Net interest income improved, offset by increased operating expenses, as described below.
Net interest income: Net interest income for the first half of 2022 increased $2.5 million compared to the same period in 2021. While Paycheck Protection Program loan fees declined during the period, rising interest rates within the loan portfolio and growth in loans and investment securities drove a $934,000 increase in gross interest income during the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. The Corporation continued to benefit from a reduction in higher-cost borrowings as interest expense on deposits and borrowings decreased $1.6 million, or 38.8%, for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. A $522,000 provision for loan losses expense was recorded during the first half of 2022, compared to a $492,000 provision reversal during the same period in 2021, as initial concerns over potential credit quality issues related to the onset of the pandemic did not materialize.
Noninterest income and expenses: Noninterest income increased $295,000 during the first half of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. A $968,000 increase in service charges and fees that included $577,000 of OMSR income, was partially offset by a $726,000 reduction in gain on sale of loans as residential mortgage originations declined. Noninterest expenses for the first six months of 2022 increased $1.7 million, as a result of increased compensation, other losses, consulting, marketing, and donations and community relations, as many charitable organizations resumed activities and events.
Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 3.16% and 3.01% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to 2.79% and 2.88% for the same periods in 2021. This marked improvement is the result of strategies management implemented In 2019 and 2020, focused on improving the net yields as rates declined, including enhanced pricing related to loans and a reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowed funds and brokered deposits. Considering the rate increases during the first half of 2022 and the anticipation of future rate increases in the remainder of the year, the Corporation expects continued improvement in the net yield on interest earning assets.
Balance Sheet
Assets: The Corporation had $2.05 billion in total assets and $2.8 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2022. Managed assets included loans sold and serviced of $273.3 million and $454.5 million in investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth.
Loans: Loans outstanding as of June 30, 2022 totaled $1.3 billion. While gross loans declined $29.1 million since December 31, 2021, due to a decrease in advances to mortgage brokers, loans increased $53.5 million or 4.4%, during the second quarter of 2022. Credit quality remains strong as evidenced by total past due and nonaccrual loans which were 0.12% of gross loans as of June 30, 2022.
Deposits: Total deposits were $1.8 billion as of June 30, 2022, an increase of $49.5 million, or 2.90%, since December 31, 2021. Growth in accounts from new customers is the driving factor behind this increase.
Capital: The Bank is considered a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum designated requirements. As of June 30, 2022, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.99%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.50% and Total Capital Ratio was 14.22%. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0% and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.
Dividend: During the second quarter of 2022, the Corporation paid a $0.27 per common share cash dividend. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $24.80 as of June 30, 2022, the annualized cash dividend yield was 4.35%.
About the Corporation
Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 119 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.
For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the investors link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's market maker is Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. (www.boenninginc.com) and its investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30
December 31
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and demand deposits due from banks
$ 25,871
$ 25,563
Interest bearing balances due from banks
56,146
79,767
Total cash and cash equivalents
82,017
105,330
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
557,590
490,601
Mortgage loans available-for-sale
906
1,735
Loans
Commercial
772,567
807,439
Agricultural
94,726
93,955
Residential real estate
329,795
326,361
Consumer
74,822
73,282
Gross loans
1,271,910
1,301,037
Less allowance for loan and lease losses
9,700
9,103
Net loans
1,262,210
1,291,934
Premises and equipment
24,169
24,419
Corporate owned life insurance policies
32,552
32,472
Equity securities without readily determinable fair values
15,095
17,383
Goodwill and other intangible assets
48,294
48,302
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
25,540
19,982
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 2,048,373
$ 2,032,158
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Noninterest bearing
$ 488,110
$ 448,352
Interest bearing demand deposits
370,284
364,563
Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings
834,933
818,841
Certificates of deposit over $250
66,539
78,583
Total deposits
1,759,866
1,710,339
Borrowed funds
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
47,247
50,162
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
10,000
20,000
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
29,203
29,158
Total borrowed funds
86,450
99,320
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
11,377
11,451
Total liabilities
1,857,693
1,821,110
Shareholders' equity
Common stock — no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding
129,115
129,052
Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations
4,791
4,545
Retained earnings
81,614
75,592
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(24,840)
1,859
Total shareholders' equity
190,680
211,048
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 2,048,373
$ 2,032,158
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
June 30
Six Months Ended
June 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$ 13,179
$ 12,504
$ 25,557
$ 25,601
Available-for-sale securities
Taxable
2,027
1,140
3,642
2,305
Nontaxable
704
803
1,364
1,668
Federal funds sold and other
192
193
301
356
Total interest income
16,102
14,640
30,864
29,930
Interest expense
Deposits
854
1,444
1,790
3,112
Borrowings
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
8
11
17
27
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
47
389
119
794
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
266
83
532
83
Total interest expense
1,175
1,927
2,458
4,016
Net interest income
14,927
12,713
28,406
25,914
Provision for loan losses
485
31
522
(492)
Net interest income after provision for
14,442
12,682
27,884
26,406
Noninterest income
Service charges and fees
2,284
1,830
4,493
3,525
Wealth management fees
784
806
1,538
1,502
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans
170
375
394
1,120
Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies
222
190
432
376
Other
135
114
285
324
Total noninterest income
3,595
3,315
7,142
6,847
Noninterest expenses
Compensation and benefits
6,037
5,700
12,111
11,577
Furniture and equipment
1,442
1,327
2,892
2,700
Occupancy
929
915
1,895
1,860
Other
3,253
2,553
6,083
5,175
Total noninterest expenses
11,661
10,495
22,981
21,312
Income before federal income tax
6,376
5,502
12,045
11,941
Federal income tax expense
1,081
881
2,016
1,922
NET INCOME
$ 5,295
$ 4,621
$ 10,029
$ 10,019
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ 0.70
$ 0.58
$ 1.33
$ 1.26
Diluted
$ 0.69
$ 0.57
$ 1.31
$ 1.24
Cash dividends per common share
$ 0.27
$ 0.27
$ 0.54
$ 0.54
AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Average
Balance
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
Average
Yield /
Rate
Average
Balance
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
Average
Yield /
Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Loans
$ 1,259,573
$ 13,179
4.19 %
$ 1,200,998
$ 12,504
4.16 %
Taxable investment securities
475,010
2,027
1.71 %
281,245
1,140
1.62 %
Nontaxable investment securities
109,367
975
3.57 %
122,514
1,117
3.65 %
Fed funds sold
6
—
1.47 %
3
—
0.01 %
Other
77,176
192
1.00 %
265,227
193
0.29 %
Total earning assets
1,921,132
16,373
3.41 %
1,869,987
14,954
3.20 %
NONEARNING ASSETS
Allowance for loan losses
(9,288)
(9,326)
Cash and demand deposits due from banks
22,838
28,629
Premises and equipment
24,269
24,826
Accrued income and other assets
84,590
106,780
Total assets
$ 2,043,541
$ 2,020,896
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Interest bearing demand deposits
$ 375,123
$ 56
0.06 %
$ 330,586
$ 45
0.05 %
Savings deposits
627,916
171
0.11 %
550,145
149
0.11 %
Time deposits
274,284
627
0.91 %
347,155
1,250
1.44 %
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
46,029
8
0.07 %
52,239
11
0.08 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
10,000
47
1.88 %
84,725
389
1.84 %
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
29,188
266
3.65 %
9,551
83
3.48 %
Total interest bearing liabilities
1,362,540
1,175
0.34 %
1,374,401
1,927
0.56 %
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Demand deposits
470,139
412,600
Other
15,237
12,478
Shareholders' equity
195,625
221,417
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 2,043,541
$ 2,020,896
Net interest income (FTE)
$ 15,198
$ 13,027
Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)
3.16 %
2.79 %
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Average
Balance
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
Average
Yield /
Rate
Average
Balance
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
Average
Yield /
Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Loans
$ 1,247,746
$ 25,557
4.10 %
$ 1,201,344
$ 25,601
4.26 %
Taxable investment securities
448,405
3,642
1.62 %
236,099
2,305
1.95 %
Nontaxable investment securities
105,507
1,895
3.59 %
127,157
2,311
3.63 %
Fed funds sold
4
—
1.12 %
3
—
0.01 %
Other
120,027
301
0.50 %
280,083
356
0.25 %
Total earning assets
1,921,689
31,395
3.27 %
1,844,686
30,573
3.31 %
NONEARNING ASSETS
Allowance for loan losses
(9,209)
(9,574)
Cash and demand deposits due from banks
24,827
28,787
Premises and equipment
24,364
24,987
Accrued income and other assets
93,648
109,898
Total assets
$ 2,055,319
$ 1,998,784
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Interest bearing demand deposits
$ 379,275
$ 106
0.06 %
$ 322,931
$ 122
0.08 %
Savings deposits
621,661
330
0.11 %
540,776
298
0.11 %
Time deposits
282,172
1,354
0.96 %
357,466
2,692
1.51 %
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
47,535
17
0.07 %
53,187
27
0.10 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
12,431
119
1.91 %
87,348
794
1.82 %
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
29,177
532
3.65 %
4,665
83
3.56 %
Total interest bearing liabilities
1,372,251
2,458
0.36 %
1,366,373
4,016
0.59 %
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Demand deposits
464,271
397,959
Other
16,061
13,311
Shareholders' equity
202,736
221,141
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 2,055,319
$ 1,998,784
Net interest income (FTE)
$ 28,937
$ 26,557
Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)
3.01 %
2.88 %
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
PER SHARE
Basic earnings
$ 0.70
$ 0.63
$ 0.63
$ 0.59
$ 0.58
Diluted earnings
$ 0.69
$ 0.62
$ 0.63
$ 0.58
$ 0.57
Dividends
$ 0.27
$ 0.27
$ 0.27
$ 0.27
$ 0.27
Tangible book value
$ 18.85
$ 19.56
$ 21.61
$ 21.87
$ 21.73
Quoted market value
High
$ 26.25
$ 26.00
$ 29.00
$ 26.74
$ 23.90
Low
$ 23.00
$ 24.50
$ 24.75
$ 22.55
$ 21.00
Close (1)
$ 24.80
$ 25.85
$ 25.50
$ 26.03
$ 23.00
Common shares outstanding (1)
7,553,113
7,542,758
7,532,641
7,926,610
7,946,658
Average number of common shares outstanding
7,545,001
7,533,711
7,570,961
7,932,227
7,944,455
Average number of diluted common shares outstanding
7,650,145
7,639,688
7,679,019
8,044,572
8,063,164
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average total assets
1.04 %
0.92 %
0.96 %
0.91 %
0.91 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
10.83 %
9.02 %
8.83 %
8.35 %
8.35 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
14.38 %
11.72 %
11.31 %
10.65 %
10.69 %
Net interest margin yield (FTE)
3.16 %
2.86 %
2.86 %
2.85 %
2.79 %
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)
Loans sold with servicing retained
$ 273,294
$ 275,556
$ 278,844
$ 285,392
$ 290,033
Assets managed by Isabella Wealth
$ 454,535
$ 501,829
$ 516,243
$ 491,784
$ 493,287
Total assets under management
$ 2,776,202
$ 2,838,318
$ 2,827,245
$ 2,859,877
$ 2,814,727
ASSET QUALITY (1)
Nonaccrual status loans
$ 540
$ 747
$ 1,245
$ 3,077
$ 3,329
Performing troubled debt restructurings
$ 21,905
$ 22,335
$ 25,276
$ 26,189
$ 26,785
Foreclosed assets
$ 241
$ 187
$ 211
$ 348
$ 365
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$ (11)
$ (64)
$ 71
$ 160
$ (58)
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.05 %
0.06 %
0.10 %
0.25 %
0.28 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.05 %
0.05 %
0.08 %
0.18 %
0.19 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans
0.76 %
0.76 %
0.70 %
0.73 %
0.78 %
CAPITAL RATIOS (1)
Shareholders' equity to assets
9.31 %
9.50 %
10.39 %
10.64 %
10.88 %
Tier 1 leverage
8.38 %
8.12 %
7.97 %
8.37 %
8.46 %
Common equity tier 1 capital
12.44 %
12.83 %
12.07 %
13.07 %
13.81 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital
12.44 %
12.83 %
12.07 %
13.07 %
13.81 %
Total risk-based capital
15.33 %
15.84 %
14.94 %
16.03 %
17.00 %
(1) At end of period
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
June 30
PER SHARE
Basic earnings
$ 1.33
$ 1.26
$ 0.91
Diluted earnings
$ 1.31
$ 1.24
$ 0.90
Dividends
$ 0.54
$ 0.54
$ 0.54
Tangible book value
$ 18.85
$ 21.73
$ 21.52
Quoted market value
High
$ 26.25
$ 23.90
$ 24.50
Low
$ 23.00
$ 19.45
$ 15.60
Close (1)
$ 24.80
$ 23.00
$ 18.25
Common shares outstanding (1)
7,553,113
7,946,658
7,977,019
Average number of common shares outstanding
7,539,799
7,956,889
7,927,298
Average number of diluted common shares outstanding
7,645,357
8,075,763
8,081,475
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average total assets
0.98 %
1.00 %
0.78 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
9.89 %
9.06 %
6.67 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
13.00 %
11.61 %
4.30 %
Net interest margin yield (FTE)
3.01 %
2.88 %
2.95 %
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)
Loans sold with servicing retained
$ 273,294
$ 290,033
$ 263,332
Assets managed by Isabella Wealth
$ 454,535
$ 493,287
$ 395,214
Total assets under management
$ 2,776,202
$ 2,814,727
$ 2,571,773
ASSET QUALITY (1)
Nonaccrual status loans
$ 540
$ 3,329
$ 5,319
Performing troubled debt restructurings
$ 21,905
$ 26,785
$ 20,536
Foreclosed assets
$ 241
$ 365
$ 776
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$ (75)
$ (108)
$ (45)
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.05 %
0.28 %
0.42 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.05 %
0.19 %
0.33 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans
0.76 %
0.78 %
0.69 %
CAPITAL RATIOS (1)
Shareholders' equity to assets
9.31 %
10.88 %
11.50 %
Tier 1 leverage
8.38 %
8.46 %
8.86 %
Common equity tier 1 capital
12.44 %
13.81 %
12.90 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital
12.44 %
13.81 %
12.90 %
Total risk-based capital
15.33 %
17.00 %
13.60 %
(1) At end of period
SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
Commercial
$ 772,567
$ 727,614
$ 807,439
$ 757,993
$ 723,888
Agricultural
94,726
88,169
93,955
93,782
95,197
Residential real estate
329,795
328,559
326,361
321,620
312,567
Consumer
74,822
74,029
73,282
75,163
75,011
Gross loans
$ 1,271,910
$ 1,218,371
$ 1,301,037
$ 1,248,558
$ 1,206,663
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
$ 488,110
$ 461,473
$ 448,352
$ 430,950
$ 428,410
Interest bearing demand deposits
370,284
387,187
364,563
374,137
326,971
Savings deposits
635,397
635,195
596,662
572,136
549,134
Certificates of deposit
265,477
279,708
297,696
312,027
326,214
Internet certificates of deposit
598
598
3,066
3,066
5,777
Total deposits
$ 1,759,866
$ 1,764,161
$ 1,710,339
$ 1,692,316
$ 1,636,506
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
U.S. Treasury
$ 214,474
$ 218,268
$ 209,703
$ 192,069
$ 132,593
States and political subdivisions
119,649
114,015
121,205
128,689
130,960
Auction rate money market preferred
2,497
2,867
3,242
3,246
3,260
Mortgage-backed securities
45,796
49,578
56,148
62,030
68,155
Collateralized mortgage obligations
167,572
152,441
92,301
100,767
109,294
Corporate
7,602
7,750
8,002
7,583
4,192
Available-for-sale securities, at
$ 557,590
$ 544,919
$ 490,601
$ 494,384
$ 448,454
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
Securities sold under agreements to
$ 47,247
$ 51,353
$ 50,162
$ 67,519
$ 62,274
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
10,000
10,000
20,000
60,000
70,000
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized
29,203
29,181
29,158
29,136
29,121
Total borrowed funds
$ 86,450
$ 90,534
$ 99,320
$ 156,655
$ 161,395
SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30
Six Months Ended June 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
Service charges and fees
ATM and debit card fees
$ 1,202
$ 1,127
$ 2,295
$ 2,126
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
631
481
1,240
917
Net OMSR income (loss)
213
(68)
477
(100)
Freddie Mac servicing fee
167
181
338
395
Other fees for customer services
71
109
143
187
Total service charges and fees
2,284
1,830
4,493
3,525
Wealth management fees
784
806
1,538
1,502
Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies
222
190
432
376
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans
170
375
394
1,120
Other
135
114
285
324
Total noninterest income
$ 3,595
$ 3,315
$ 7,142
$ 6,847
Three Months Ended June 30
Six Months Ended June 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
Compensation and benefits
$ 6,037
$ 5,700
$ 12,111
$ 11,577
Furniture and equipment
1,442
1,327
2,892
2,700
Occupancy
929
915
1,895
1,860
Other
Audit, consulting, and legal fees
605
452
1,154
888
ATM and debit card fees
508
462
942
879
Marketing costs
364
238
603
447
Donations and community relations
139
108
426
254
Memberships and subscriptions
207
217
424
428
Loan underwriting fees
215
200
397
390
Director fees
187
180
388
339
FDIC insurance premiums
131
129
256
360
All other
897
567
1,493
1,190
Total other noninterest expenses
3,253
2,553
6,083
5,175
Total noninterest expenses
$ 11,661
$ 10,495
$ 22,981
$ 21,312
