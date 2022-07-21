Rocket Companies Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Date

DETROIT, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) ("Rocket Companies" or the "Company"), a Detroit-based FinTech platform company consisting of tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and financial services businesses – including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Auto and Rocket Money (formerly known as Truebill)– today announced the Company will issue its second quarter 2022 earnings on August 4, 2022. Management will host a conference call to discuss results at 4:30 p.m. ET on this date, and a press release detailing the Company's results will be issued prior to the call.

A live webcast of the event will be available online at ir.rocketcompanies.com, or by navigating to Rocket Companies' 2Q Earnings Call Webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website following the conclusion of the event. If you are having issues viewing the webcast, please see the event help guide.

About Rocket Companies

Founded in 1985, Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based FinTech platform company consisting of personal finance and consumer technology brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Amrock, Rocket Auto, Rocket Loans, Rocket Money (formerly known as Truebill), Rocket Solar, Rocket Mortgage Canada (formerly known as Edison Financial), Lendesk, Core Digital Media, Rocket Central and Rock Connections.

Rocket Companies' mission is to be the best at creating certainty in life's most complex moments so that its clients can live their dreams. The Company helps clients achieve the dream of home ownership and financial freedom through industry-leading client experiences powered by its simple, fast and trusted digital solutions. Rocket Companies ranked #7 on Fortune's list of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" in 2022 and has placed in the top third of the list for 19 consecutive years. For more information, please visit our Corporate Website or Investor Relations Website.

