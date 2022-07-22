THE SOHAGI LAW GROUP PARTNERS NICOLE GORDON AND TYSON SOHAGI NAMED "LEGAL VISIONARIES"

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental and land use law firm The Sohagi Law Group announced that Partners Nicole Hoeksma Gordon and R. Tyson Sohagi have been recognized as 'Legal Visionaries' by the Los Angeles Times in its second annual Business of Law magazine. The special supplement focuses on trends and updates in the legal profession and spotlights attorneys that have "exhibited noteworthy achievements" over the last two years. Attorneys are selected based on their average success rate, settlements and verdicts won in the last three years, leadership positions within their firm and community and board affiliations and recognitions, according to the publication.

"Tyson and Nicole are both incredibly talented attorneys and have consistently proven their ability to provide the firm's clients with the highest degree of strategy and service," says Managing Partner Margaret Sohagi. "We feel honored to have them apart of this esteemed list of accomplished lawyers."

Tyson Sohagi's practice focuses upon environmental law, land use and planning law, the Coastal Act, the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), the Public Trust Doctrine, and Election Law. Sohagi received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from UC Berkeley that assists with SLG's review of issues involving complex legal and technical issues. He advises public clients on complex matters such as infrastructure projects (transmission lines, port facilities, airport facilities, intermodal and on-dock railroad facilities, utility plants), mass transit fees, general plans, and specific plans, specific development proposals, and other land use issues. Many of his projects have involved complicated issues pertaining to historic resources, water supply, seawater intrusion, groundwater, water quality, stormwater, wastewater, cultural resources, air quality, greenhouse gases, hazardous materials, noise, and geology. Sohagi also has substantial experience related to transportation analysis, including operational analysis involving airports (including internal airport circulation), intermodal railways facilities, development projects, construction work, county, and city-wide programmatic analysis, as well as non-vehicular analysis, including multi-modal analysis utilizing new Vehicle Miles Traveled (VMT) metrics.

Nicole advises public agencies on complex environmental and land use matters at the administrative, trial, and appellate levels. She focuses her practice on complex issues and projects under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), the federal and California Endangered Species Act (ESA), and Planning and Zoning Laws. In 2021, Nicole became a co-chair for CLE International's Annual CEQA SuperConference, recognized as the state's leading CEQA legal conference. Nicole is also an Advisor to the Executive Committee of the Environmental Law Section of the California Lawyers Association, which she Chaired in 2018-2019. This position places her at the forefront of the environmental law issues with which public agencies must grapple. Nicole has also been recognized as a 2021 and 2022 Southern California Super Lawyer, numerous times as a Super Lawyers "Rising Star," and as one of the Los Angeles Business Journal's "Most Influential Women Attorneys" in 2019. Additionally, Nicole frequently speaks on environmental matters at various public and private workshops, including courses and conferences sponsored by UCLA, Continuing Legal Education (CLE), the Association of Environmental Professionals (AEP), and the American Planning Association (APA).

About The Sohagi Law Group

The Sohagi Law Group handles complex transactional and litigation matters for public agencies, including cities, counties, townships, state agencies, special districts, commissions and authorities. Its attorneys draw upon their extensive expertise in all areas of environmental and land use law to advise clients navigate existing laws and regulations and keep them up to date on emerging environmental issues such as climate change and greenhouse gas regulation.

