Greenscreens.AI Announces New CTO, Tal Reichert

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenscreens.AI, the premier dynamic pricing platform for the logistics industry, today announced that Tal Reichert has joined the leadership team as CTO. In this role and reporting to the CEO, Dawn Salvucci-Favier, Tal will help to accelerate the company's efforts to deliver a neutral platform, driven by machine-learning, for predictive pricing intelligence.

Having most recently served as CTO at Odysii Technologies (a Gilbarco Veeder-Root company), Tal brings vast leadership experience not only with scaling up B2B SaaS technology organizations to support rapid growth, but also deep technical experience in applying data science and machine learning in the consumer marketing intelligence space to drive the results of inspired technical teams and delivering value to customers.

Through Greenscreens.AI's cloud-based, data-driven technology platform, logistics service providers can arm frontline users with enhanced decision-making, pricing intelligence and workflow automation, which can result in a significant improvement to gross margins, employee productivity and time to value, while also achieving improved trading partner relationship management and the ability to turn pricing into a competitive advantage.

"In our search for our CTO, we were seeking a candidate that could not only help us scale up our technical operations but also an individual to guide further innovation and differentiation through a deep understanding of data science, artificial intelligence and machine learning," said Dawn Salvucci-Favier, CEO & Chief Product Officer at Greenscreens.AI. "Tal brings us the perfect blend of technical leadership, entrepreneurial thinking, and a desire to deliver tangible value to our customers. We are thrilled to have him onboard for the next leg of our journey."

Greenscreens.AI was developed to minimize the competitive advantage established by the largest and most well-funded, IT & data-driven logistics organizations who have invested heavily in creating the IT and data infrastructure required to enable truly dynamic pricing automation & data intelligence. Greenscreens.AI's mission is to drive the same efficiency and growth throughout the broader logistics service provider segment through democratizing data and technology. The company announced its first outside investment round, led by Tiger Global and with participation from several leaders in scale-up SaaS investments and deep experience in transportation and logistics, earlier this year putting an emphasis on leveraging the investment funds to accelerate development and deepening its relationships with customers and partners globally.

"As I was looking for my next opportunity, I was impressed by the accomplishments and disruptive technology established by Greenscreens.AI," says Tal Reichert. "The solution enables companies of all sizes to take advantage of the progress made in the fields of big data and predictive analytics for the logistics industry where it was only previously accessible to the largest and most technologically advanced organizations. Greenscreens.AI has established a strong business and technical team, as proven by the company's rapid growth and early success. I'm looking forward to working with the team to make a difference for our customers and to transform the way they operate."

