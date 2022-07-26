Griffin Structures continues to manage the delivery of several public safety projects, from Fire/Police Headquarters, Emergency Operation Centers, 911-Dispatch Centers, and Training Facilities

IRVINE, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An experienced PMCM firm for California cities, counties, and various public and private Clients, the Griffin Structures team offers programming, design management, and construction management throughout Northern and Southern California.

Salinas Police Services Headquarters, Buena Park Police Department Headquarters, Westminster Police Department Headquarters, Buena Park Fire Station No.61, Tustin Fire Station No. 37 (PRNewswire)

Griffin Structures is currently leading a collection of public safety projects for the cities of Orange, Carlsbad, Manhattan Beach, Eastvale, San Bernardino County, and additional municipalities. These facilities include state-of-the-art, operationally informed design and construction management for police and fire department headquarters/stations, emergency operation centers, 911-dispatch centers, and training facilities.

"Having completed over 50 public safety facilities, our team at Griffin has the experience and operational understanding to lead these challenging projects to a successful completion, reinforcing the safety and responsiveness to the communities we serve.", says Jon Hughes, Executive Vice President of Operations. From all-encompassing new construction utilizing technologies from many of the most highly qualified design consultants in the nation, to ambitious renovation projects calling for unique phasing and relocation plans, we understand sophisticated design, and are committed to ensuring safety and continued operations from inception to completion.

Ongoing projects include Orange Fire Station No.1 & Headquarters, inclusive of a 29,000 SF Fire Headquarters and Fire Station; Carlsbad Police & Fire Headquarters, a 54,575 SF renovation with new dispatch, lounge, and sustainability improvements; the Manhattan Beach Fire Station No.2 replacement station, and several additional projects.

Highlighted past projects include the $55M Salinas Police Services Headquarters (delivered via Public-Private Partnership), the $52M LEED Platinum Westminster Police Department Headquarters, fire stations for the cities of Buena Park, Tustin, Cathedral City, and many other projects.

We look forward to providing continued excellence in project delivery to shepherd the completion of diverse public safety facilities which are intended to safeguard the lives of the people they serve and enhance necessary public safety practices within the state.

ABOUT GRIFFIN STRUCTURES

For 40 years, Griffin Structures has provided award-winning Program and Construction Management services with over 350 projects completed throughout California. The diverse and experienced team at Griffin Structures shares a long history of successful project delivery for virtually every project type. For more detailed information about the Griffin Structures team and career opportunities, visit www.griffinstructures.com.

