Forbes ranks the University of South Florida as one of America's Best Employers for Women

Forbes ranks the University of South Florida as one of America's Best Employers for Women

USF is the highest-ranked university in Florida on the list

TAMPA, Fla., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of South Florida (USF) is among America's best employers for women, according to a new list published by Forbes. USF ranks No. 22 on the list, which includes employers across a wide range of industries.

University of South Florida Logo (PRNewsfoto/University of South Florida) (PRNewswire)

Women currently account for 57% of all USF employees, including 64% of administration employees.

"The University of South Florida is proud to be recognized as one of the nation's top employers for women and to support the development and career growth of our hard-working employees," USF President Rhea Law said. "With women accounting for more than half of all employees at the university, it's crucial that our employment practices are equitable and supportive of women in the workplace. This recognition is a testament to the diverse and inclusive community we are committed to sustaining at USF."

In support of USF's strategic focus on being a great place to work, several measures have recently been implemented, including:

Launching a program to cover tuition for dependents of employees

Embracing a hybrid, flexible work environment

Extending emergency sick leave benefits during COVID-19 for several months beyond the federal coverage period

Shifting to a more active employee recruiting model and redesigning training in support of generating equitable and diverse talent pools

Customizing professional development programs

Delivering an interactive leadership enrichment program for mid-level leaders

Conducting a pay equity analysis

"Under President Law's leadership, and with a committed team of leaders in human resources and diversity, equity and inclusion, we strive to make the University of South Florida the best place to work, learn and grow for individuals from all backgrounds," said Angie Sklenka, USF vice president and chief human resources officer. "We will continue to further modernize our HR practices and take additional steps to enhance USF's culture in support of advancing the university's strategic goals."

According to Forbes, the list of Best Employers for Women was developed through an independent survey by Statista that included around 50,000 people in the U.S. employed at companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees. The sample includes more than 30,000 women. More information on the methodology is available here.

About the University of South Florida

The University of South Florida, a high-impact global research university dedicated to student success, generates an annual economic impact of more than $6 billion. Over the past 10 years, no other public university in the country has risen faster in U.S. News and World Report's national university rankings than USF. Serving more than 50,000 students on campuses in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Sarasota-Manatee, USF is designated as a Preeminent State Research University by the Florida Board of Governors, placing it in the most elite category among the state's 12 public universities. USF has earned widespread national recognition for its success graduating under-represented minority and limited-income students at rates equal to or higher than white and higher income students. USF is a member of the American Athletic Conference. Learn more at www.usf.edu.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE University of South Florida