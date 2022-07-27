Fusion Connect's Customer Support Team Wins Gold in 2022 Information Technology World Awards®

ATLANTA, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Connect, a leading provider of managed security and collaboration services, announced today that it has been named a gold winner in the Customer Service and Support Team-Department of the Year category in the 17th Annual 2022 Information Technology World Awards®.

Fusion Connect's team strives to excel at every point in the client journey to impact client loyalty and satisfaction. The success of Fusion Connect's revamped frictionless approach to client experience can be quantified by the 25% increase in client satisfaction scores achieved over the last year. The Gold Globee® Award is validation of the company's new approach to client service, whose foundation is a five-point client service guarantee, that has driven the team to eliminate long waits, deliver timely service installations, all while guaranteeing overall satisfaction.

"Our clients are at the heart of everything we do," said Rod Brownridge, SVP of Customer Experience at Fusion Connect. "We use client feedback to drive real-time changes in our approach. By listening to our clients and utilizing tools and data to monitor the client journey, we ensure a flexible, intelligent, and personal experience across any channel. The journey to perfect the client experience is impossible without the team's integrity, care, and dedication to provide frictionless experience. This award shows that we're on the right path, and we'll keep focused on our mission to further improve the client experience."

More than 170 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process for the 2022 Information Technology World Awards. The program is open to all IT and cybersecurity organizations from all over the world and their end users of products and services.

The IT World Award is not the only client-centric award earned by Fusion Connect this year. The company was also recently awarded a bronze Stevie® Award in 20th Annual American Business Awards.

Organized by the Globee® Awards, the IT World Awards recognize information technology and cybersecurity vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of technology and cyber security.

