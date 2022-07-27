HiBid.com Auctions Range from Vintage Comic Books to Gold Bullion Following a $33.4 Million Week

OCALA, Fla., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated the sale of over $33.4 million (gross auction proceeds) in assets through a combined total of 1,450 online-only and webcast auctions held last week. From July 18th through the 24th, HiBid.com averaged 1.48 million bids on the site per day, with well over half a million lots sold. Currently there are hundreds of auctions on the site, including those featuring rare vintage comic books, MTG Magic game cards, sports and movie memorabilia, a vast array of baseball cards including Mickey Mantle and Lou Gehrig cards, classic and late-model sports cars, gold and silver bullion, diamond jewelry, and more.

July 18th-24th, 2022, HiBid.com Highlights

GAP: $33,483,454

Lots Sold: 572,831

Online-Only Auctions: 1,348

Webcast Auctions: 102

Average Bidders Per Day: 918,000

Average Bids Per Day: 1.48 Million

Current Auctions

Massive Collectible Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: July 25th-August 7th

Seller: Gem State Surplus

Vintage Comic Books

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: July 11th-31st

Seller: And Sold It

Jewelry Plus Gold and Silver Bullion

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: July 23rd-28th

Seller: Assured Asset Exchange

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

