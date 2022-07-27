Independent Audit Verifies Fixed Fee IT is Perfect in Every Measure

Fixed Fee IT Achieves SOC 2 Type II Attestation with No Exceptions

PORTLAND, Ore., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fixed Fee IT, a Managed Service Provider, today announced that it has completed its SOC 2 Type II audit for the third year in a row and received an audit with no exceptions. Performed by KirkpatrickPrice, a licensed, quality-driven CPA firm, a successful audit shows that they are providing services that exceed the rigorous standards put forth by the AICPA to deliver a secure and reliable service to its clients.

Larry Gray, CEO of Fixed Fee IT, adds, "We are driven to be the best Managed Service Provider in our industry. Our commitment to constant improvements in security, privacy and availability has resulted in a rare outcome, a perfect audit. Completing a SOC 2 Type 2 audit with no exceptions proves that Fixed Fee I.T. is a leader in our industry and the Portland Oregon Metro area, today and into the future."

"The SOC 2 audit is based on the Trust Services Criteria," said Joseph Kirkpatrick, President of KirkpatrickPrice. "Fixed Fee IT delivers trust-based services to their clients, and by communicating the results of this audit, their clients can be assured of their reliance on Fixed Fee IT's controls."

Achieving these standards requires hundreds of hours of work developing policies and procedures, training staff and clients, and ensuring that processes are followed every time. This is exceedingly difficult to accomplish and requires a commitment to the success of Fixed Fee IT's clients through best-in-class management that is unmatched in the industry.

About Fixed Fee IT

Fixed Fee IT is a Managed Service IT Provider in Portland, Oregon that specializes in IT management & support, cyber security & compliance, and technology strategy for small businesses. The MSP was started in 1995 by Larry Gray, CEO, with a goal of providing businesses and their staff with high-quality information technology service alongside unmatched customer service. For more information visit www.fixedfeeit.com.

Media Contact: Caitlin Kauffman, ckauffman@fixedfeeit.com

View original content:

SOURCE Fixed Fee IT