Medicare Advantage Innovator Andrew Clifton Named Zing Health President

Medicare Advantage innovator Andrew Clifton has been named president of Zing Health, an insurance company providing comprehensive and equitable care.

CHICAGO, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Clifton, an innovator in affordable Medicare Advantage plans, has been named president of Zing Health, an insurance company expanding access to comprehensive and equitable care for medically underserved populations.

Andrew Clifton (PRNewswire)

Andrew embraces Zing Health's mission to bring whole-person care to urban and rural areas with fewer medical resources.

Clifton joins Zing Health from Advise Insurance, an agency specializing in Medicare medical and prescription drug plans. Advise's outreach innovations include working with provider groups and pharmacies to educate patients on their benefits.

Zing Health has expanded rapidly since forming in 2019 with a focus on employing community resources and advanced technology to remove barriers to care for older adults. The company offers Medicare Advantage managed care plans in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan and Medicare Medical Savings Account plans in 34 states and Washington, D.C.

"Andrew embraces our mission to bring whole-person care to urban and rural areas with fewer medical resources," said Dr. Eric E. Whitaker, Zing Health founder and CEO. "His vision for growth starts with our members' day-to-day challenges, and the values that drive people who serve them. I'm looking forward to working with Andrew on our growth strategy built on strong, problem-solving partnerships that get members to appropriate care in the right place at the right time."

Clifton displayed his operational excellence and concern for the health of older adults at WellCare Health Plans and Centene Corp. As Medicare chief growth officer, he directed national product development, sales, retention and Medicare strategy for WellCare. Following the acquisition of WellCare by Centene Corp, Clifton took on direct accountability for growth across WellCare Health Net, Allwell and Fidelis Care plans. Prior to driving Medicare growth nationally at WellCare, Clifton served as a Medicare regional president across several states and helped develop and implement WellCare's field care management across 16 states.

"Zing Health represents an opportunity to design processes and build relationships the right way from the start," Clifton said. "I've had the chance to grow plans at a local and a national level, and it's shown me how to partner with providers and distributors in meaningful, sustainable ways and be recognized for superior service."

Previously, Clifton was a director in the U.S. healthcare advisory practice of KPMG, guiding C-suite executives in transforming care to value-based models, and an administrator in Cigna's Medicare Advantage business. Clifton earned an MBA degree from the Jones Graduate School of Business at Rice University and a bachelor's degree in business administration from the John Cook School of Business at Saint Louis University.

About Zing Health

Founded in 2019, Zing Health Holdings Inc. is a physician founded and led insurance company making Medicare Advantage the best it can be for eligible beneficiaries. Named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Zing Health adopts a community-based approach that addresses the social determinants of health, keeping individuals and communities healthy while returning the physician and the member to the center of the healthcare equation. Each member gets personalized care and service, access to facilities designed to help them better meet their healthcare needs and a dedicated care team. For more information on Zing Health, visit getzinghealth.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kimberly Palacios

Purpose Brand

773-853-4794

kpalacios@purposebrand.com

Zing Health (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zing Health