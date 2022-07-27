NEW GENERAL PURPOSE 3D PRINTING MATERIAL OFFERS SUPERIOR ALTERNATIVE TO PVA

PRESCOTT, Wis., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Materials Solutions, LLC (Infinite™), an innovator in material design for additive manufacturing, has recently launched AquaSys® General Purpose (GP), a water-soluble support material compatible with most polyesters. It is a direct replacement for polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) and showcases outstanding performance and print fidelity with standard polylactic acid (PLA)-type build materials. Its creators hope the reliable high-performance material marks a shift in the industry, as it saves time and money and is accessible to a wide range of users.

Specifically designed for use in fused filament fabrication (FFF) and direct pellet extrusion systems, AquaSys GP dissolves 20% faster in room-temperature tap water when compared with PVA, can be easily removed without any harsh chemicals, and can be printed with a wide variety of machines, including lower-cost dual extruder printers. AquaSys GP can print under challenging humidity conditions with its moisture mitigation properties and is compatible with PET, PETG, PLA, and other common materials.

The company expects AquaSys GP to appeal to a wide range of consumers, from hobbyists to seasoned professionals. The material was first shown at this spring's RAPID + TCT additive manufacturing conference. Jason Tzintzun, Marketing & Operations Manager for Source Graphics, was in attendance to beta test the support material. "We love AquaSys GP," Tzintzun attests. "As a 3D solutions provider, it's great to have AquaSys GP to recommend to our customers. We have a lot of customers using PLA and Tough PLA, and this is the perfect support material."

"We've been listening to our customers for years and have heard their frustrations with the drawbacks of PVA materials," says Jeff Feddersen, Senior Sales Manager at Infinite. "We're happy to finally bring them AquaSys GP. PLA comprises 70% of all build materials used in the fused deposition modeling (FDM) market—we really think this is going to change everything and become the standard by which all other support materials are judged."

AquaSys GP joins Infinite's line of disruptive materials: AquaSys® 120 and AquaSys® 180 water-soluble support filaments and Caverna™ PP, a polypropylene build material with a water-soluble, co-continuous, microporous morphology.

About Infinite Material Solutions, LLC

Infinite Material Solutions, LLC is an innovation house, based in Prescott, Wisconsin, USA, that develops wholly unique materials for additive manufacturing. The company was founded as a joint venture between Nagase America, a multinational manufacturer-distributor of raw materials and specialty chemicals, and Interfacial Solutions, a Wisconsin-based firm focused on creating highly differentiated technology platforms. Since Nagase acquired Interfacial Solutions in 2020, Infinite Material Solutions has benefitted from greater access to the immense resources of all parties involved.

