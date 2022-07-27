PSB HOLDING CORP. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

PRESTON, Md., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTCQX:PSBP) (the "Company"), the parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc. ("Provident" or the "Bank"), reported net income of $1.03 million ($.67 per diluted common share) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $1.53 million ($1.00 per diluted common share) for the same period of 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income totaled $2.03 million ($1.33 per diluted common share), compared to $2.74 million ($1.79 per diluted common share) for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The decline in net income during each comparative period was primarily attributable to a reduction in revenue associated with the Small Business Administration ("SBA") Payroll Protection Program ("PPP").
Performance Review
Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program
The Bank's participation in the SBA's PPP, established in April 2020, contributed more significantly to financial performance during the first and second quarters of 2021 as compared to the same quarters of 2022. During the three months ended June 30, 2021, Provident recognized fee income net of costs (amortized as a loan yield adjustment) of $833,000. During the same period of 2022, no net fee income was recognized as all outstanding PPP loans had been forgiven or repaid as of March 31, 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2022, net fee income recognized totaled $1.50 million and $49,000, respectively, representing a decline of $1.45 million.
Second Quarter 2022 Compared to Second Quarter 2021
In addition to the reduced revenue associated with PPP lending activities previously noted, net income during the second quarter 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 was impacted by lower gain on sale of loans of $231,000, and higher other noninterest expenses of $135,000, offset by an increase in interest income on investment securities of $262,000 and lower interest expense of $258,000. Gain on sale of loans totaled $106,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $337,000 during the same period in 2021. The decline in mortgage banking activity was largely driven by rising interest rates. The increase in other noninterest expenses included an increase in employee recruiting fees of $50,000. The increase in interest income on investment securities reflected a larger average balance in 2022 compared to 2021. Lower interest expense reflected the continued benefit of the repricing of the Bank's time deposit portfolio to lower interest rates while not yet having to increase overall deposit rates in response to moves by the Federal Reserve. Exclusive of the influence of PPP, Management estimates the net interest margin (on a fully tax equivalent basis) increased from 3.09% in 2021 to 3.20% in 2022, reflecting the increase in the prime rate of interest and loan origination activity at higher interest rates.
Year-to-date 2022 compared to 2021
In addition to the reduced revenue associated with PPP lending activities previously noted, net income during the first half of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 was impacted by lower gain on sale of loans of $298,000 and higher salaries and benefits expense of $224,000, offset by an increase in interest income on investment securities of $498,000, lower interest expense of $518,000 and lower loan loss provision expense of $120,000. The decline in mortgage banking income reflected increased interest rates. The increase in salaries and benefits was largely driven by a reduction in salary deferrals associated with loan origination activity totaling $179,000, reflecting lower origination activity associated with PPP loans, and an increase in core salaries of $168,000, offset by a reduction in mortgage commissions of $148,000. The increase in interest income on investment securities reflected a larger average balance in 2022 compared to 2021. Lower interest expense reflected the continued benefit of the repricing of the Bank's time deposit portfolio to lower interest rates while not yet having to increase overall deposit rates in response to moves by the Federal Reserve. Exclusive of the influence of PPP, Management estimates the net interest margin (on a fully tax equivalent basis) increased from 3.09% in 2021 to 3.12% in 2022.
Balance Sheet and Asset Quality
Assets totaled $580.4 million at June 30, 2022, increasing $10.0 million or 1.8% compared to June 30, 2021. Deposits and repurchase agreements totaled $525.2 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $494.7 million at June 30, 2021, representing growth of 6.2%. Gross loans, exclusive of PPP loans, totaled $371.0 million at June 30, 2022, representing an increase of $24.6 million or 7.1% compared to June 30, 2021. Stockholders' Equity totaled $41.6 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $51.6 million at December 31, 2021 and $50.6 million at June 30, 2021. The decrease in stockholders' equity was driven by growth in unrealized losses associated with the Bank's investment portfolio held as available for sale ("AFS"). As of June 20, 2022, accumulated other comprehensive losses associated with the AFS portfolio totaled $12.9 million compared to $846,000 at December 31, 2021 and a gain of $419,000 at June 30, 2021. The significant increase in unrealized losses at June 30, 2022 was driven by a dramatic jump in market rates during the first half of 2022 as the Federal Reserve positioned to combat inflationary pressures. These unrealized losses are not included in regulatory capital and the Bank remained well capitalized at June 30, 2022. As of June 30, 2022, non-performing assets and past due loans 30 days or more were .47% of total assets compared to .38% at the end of 2021 and .44% at June 30, 2021.
President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk commented on the Company's performance stating, "Second quarter performance was strong with solid loan and deposit growth and an improving net interest margin. We continue to seek opportunities to grow our business development activities in southern Delaware and central Maryland; and, while interest rate volatility is challenging and the threat of a recession is real, we remain committed to supporting our communities and the financial needs of our customers."
PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full-service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes (Delaware). For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements relating to PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. may include plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, future events, activities, performance, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Therefore, the illustrative value of forward-looking statements made in or pursuant to this press release should not, under any circumstances, be considered a guaranty or promise that such future events, activities, occurrences or performances will take place.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
December 31,
Percent change from
June 30, 2022
2021
June 30, 2021
Dec 31, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 24,147,492
$ 36,100,150
$ 35,970,196
-33.1 %
-32.9 %
Investment securities
158,037,743
167,167,082
137,536,932
-5.5 %
14.9 %
Loans held for sale
980,426
1,879,591
799,914
-47.8 %
22.6 %
Loans receivable
371,034,493
357,800,695
375,725,838
3.7 %
-1.2 %
Less allowance for loan losses
3,972,790
3,892,115
3,791,211
2.1 %
4.8 %
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses
367,061,703
353,908,580
371,934,627
3.7 %
-1.3 %
Property and equipment
6,595,420
6,879,131
7,959,868
-4.1 %
-17.1 %
Bank-owned life insurance
12,068,182
11,918,526
10,268,898
1.3 %
17.5 %
Lease assets
2,525,238
2,720,578
2,349,010
-7.2 %
7.5 %
Accrued interest receivable
1,533,321
1,344,283
1,477,556
14.1 %
3.8 %
Other assets
7,487,227
3,119,329
2,094,983
140.0 %
257.4 %
Total assets
$580,436,752
$585,037,250
$570,391,984
-0.8 %
1.8 %
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$175,159,883
$191,144,058
$167,856,223
-8.4 %
4.4 %
Interest-bearing
332,015,392
303,379,512
309,043,012
9.4 %
7.4 %
Total deposits
507,175,275
494,523,570
476,899,235
2.6 %
6.3 %
Repurchase agreements
17,999,557
16,104,671
17,843,824
11.8 %
0.9 %
FHLB advances and other borrowing
10,166,591
18,220,887
21,274,729
-44.2 %
-52.2 %
Lease liabilities
2,746,574
2,930,961
2,550,211
-6.3 %
7.7 %
Other liabilities
711,489
1,677,656
1,266,407
-57.6 %
-43.8 %
Total liabilities
538,799,486
533,457,745
519,834,406
1.0 %
3.6 %
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, additional paid-in capital
and retained earnings
54,495,908
52,425,553
50,138,157
3.9 %
8.7 %
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)
income
(12,858,642)
(846,048)
419,421
Total stockholders' equity
41,637,266
51,579,505
50,557,578
-19.3 %
-17.6 %
Total liabilities and equity
$580,436,752
$585,037,250
$570,391,984
-0.8 %
1.8 %
Book value per common share
$ 27.33
$ 33.86
$ 33.19
-19.3 %
-17.6 %
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Interest income
Loans, including fee income
$ 4,035,473
$ 4,967,402
-18.8 %
$ 7,952,045
$ 9,730,514
-18.3 %
Investment securities
748,082
485,823
54.0 %
1,407,960
909,702
54.8 %
Other interest income
26,809
6,688
300.9 %
34,706
12,832
170.5 %
Total interest income
4,810,364
5,459,913
-11.9 %
9,394,711
10,653,048
-11.8 %
Interest expense
Deposits
336,029
507,708
-33.8 %
698,834
1,041,988
-32.9 %
Repurchase agreements
1,300
891
45.9 %
2,593
1,970
31.6 %
FHLB advances
81,527
163,552
-50.2 %
173,215
339,024
-48.9 %
Other borrowings
30,121
34,341
-12.3 %
59,684
69,278
-13.8 %
Total interest expense
448,977
706,492
-36.4 %
934,326
1,452,260
-35.7 %
Net interest income
4,361,387
4,753,421
-8.2 %
8,460,385
9,200,788
-8.0 %
Provision for loan losses
65,000
120,000
-45.8 %
90,000
210,000
-57.1 %
Net interest income after provision
4,296,387
4,633,421
-7.3 %
8,370,385
8,990,788
-6.9 %
Noninterest income
Service charges
505,473
445,963
13.3 %
980,566
863,102
13.6 %
Gain on sale of loans
105,506
337,422
-68.7 %
299,752
597,886
-49.9 %
Gain on sale of securities
-
4,310
0.0 %
-
4,310
0.0 %
Other noninterest income
93,737
64,069
46.3 %
175,999
117,333
50.0 %
Total noninterest income
704,716
851,764
-17.3 %
1,456,317
1,582,631
-8.0 %
Noninterest expense
Salaries and benefits
1,892,130
1,820,550
3.9 %
3,852,789
3,628,826
6.2 %
Occupancy
507,800
508,652
-0.2 %
970,326
1,021,860
-5.0 %
Data processing and software
332,429
308,194
7.9 %
648,440
620,814
4.4 %
Other noninterest expense
925,680
790,844
17.0 %
1,713,395
1,630,349
5.1 %
Total noninterest expense
3,658,039
3,428,240
6.7 %
7,184,950
6,901,849
4.1 %
Net income before tax
1,343,064
2,056,945
-34.7 %
2,641,752
3,671,570
-28.0 %
Tax expense
316,794
525,953
-39.8 %
614,547
927,328
-33.7 %
Net income
$ 1,026,270
$ 1,530,992
-33.0 %
$ 2,027,205
$ 2,744,242
-26.1 %
Net income per diluted share
$ 0.67
$ 1.00
-32.8 %
$ 1.33
$ 1.79
-26.0 %
HISTORICAL TRENDS
QUARTERLY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (unaudited)
2022
2022
2021
Q2
Q1
Q2 vs. Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Interest income
Loans, including fee income
$ 4,035,473
$ 3,916,572
3.0 %
$ 4,361,123
$ 5,200,935
$ 4,967,402
$ 4,763,112
Investment securities
748,082
659,878
13.4 %
566,608
502,460
485,823
423,879
Other interest income
26,809
7,897
239.5 %
13,907
13,540
6,688
6,144
Total interest income
4,810,364
4,584,347
4.9 %
4,941,638
5,716,935
5,459,913
5,193,135
Interest expense
Deposits
336,029
362,805
-7.4 %
434,397
490,718
507,708
534,280
Repurchase agreements
1,300
1,293
0.5 %
1,375
1,466
891
1,079
FHLB advances
81,527
91,688
-11.1 %
101,801
109,882
163,552
175,472
Other borrowings
30,121
29,563
1.9 %
31,250
32,967
34,341
34,937
Total interest expense
448,977
485,349
-7.5 %
568,823
635,033
706,492
745,768
Net interest income
4,361,387
4,098,998
6.4 %
4,372,815
5,081,902
4,753,421
4,447,367
Provision for loan losses
65,000
25,000
160.0 %
230,000
120,000
120,000
90,000
Net interest income after provision
4,296,387
4,073,998
5.5 %
4,142,815
4,961,902
4,633,421
4,357,367
Noninterest income
Service charges
505,473
475,093
6.4 %
485,620
480,290
445,963
417,139
Gain on sale of loans
105,506
194,246
-45.7 %
314,859
407,328
337,422
260,464
Gain on sale of securities
-
-
NM
-
-
4,310
-
Other noninterest income
93,737
82,262
13.9 %
82,327
80,747
64,069
53,264
Total noninterest income
704,716
751,601
-6.2 %
882,806
968,365
851,764
730,867
Noninterest expense
Salaries and benefits
1,892,130
1,960,659
-3.5 %
1,977,495
2,063,437
1,820,550
1,808,276
Occupancy
507,800
462,526
9.8 %
590,861
512,155
508,652
513,208
Data processing and software
332,429
316,011
5.2 %
311,239
408,523
308,194
312,620
Other noninterest expense
925,680
787,715
17.5 %
883,182
893,689
790,844
839,505
Total noninterest expense
3,658,039
3,526,911
3.7 %
3,762,777
3,877,804
3,428,240
3,473,609
Net income before tax
1,343,064
1,298,688
3.4 %
1,262,844
2,052,463
2,056,945
1,614,625
Tax expense
316,794
297,753
6.4 %
247,113
528,699
525,953
401,375
Net income
$ 1,026,270
$ 1,000,935
2.5 %
$ 1,015,731
$ 1,523,764
$ 1,530,992
$ 1,213,250
Net income per diluted share
$ 0.67
$ 0.65
2.7 %
$ 0.66
$ 1.00
$ 1.00
$ 0.80
Supplemental Data
PPP loans - net fee income
$ -
$ 49,492
$ 418,004
$ 1,207,559
$ 832,733
$ 667,482
PPP loans - balance at period end
$ -
$ -
$ 1,096,939
$11,536,310
$29,298,232
$48,411,520
