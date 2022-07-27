Robert Half Promotes Katherine Spencer Lee To Executive Vice President And Chief Administrative Officer

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Katherine Spencer Lee, a 27-year veteran of global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half, has been promoted to executive vice president and chief administrative officer.

During her tenure at Robert Half, Lee has held many leadership roles, including executive director for the technology practice group, operational president for professional talent solutions in the Eastern United States and, most recently, operational president for U.S. technology and legal talent solutions.

"Our company is built on exceptional people, industry-leading technology, innovation and inclusion," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "Katherine's excellence in these areas and her extensive leadership experience and industry expertise position her for great success in this role."

Lee has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts' Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing list multiple times. A champion for diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, she serves as an executive sponsor of Robert Half's internal Black Employee Network group. Lee is also an advocate for community involvement and is active in several organizations, including the American Heart Association and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Robert Half offers contract and permanent placement solutions and is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm. Visit roberthalf.com and download the company's award-winning mobile app.

