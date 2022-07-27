ZENVIA Rings Opening Bell on Nasdaq

The event marks the one-year anniversary of listing and its first Investor Day

Among the highlights of the event were SaaS solutions offering unique customer experiences

SÃO PAULO, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV), the leading cloud-based CX communications platform in Latin America, empowering companies to transform their existing communications with end-customers along their life cycle, is ringing the opening bell today in celebration of its one-year IPO anniversary.

Zenvia held yesterday its first Investor Day, where it presented the main aspects of its strategy, product portfolio, customer cases, market overview, financial results, and long-term targets.

Among the key business areas presented, the highlights were the SaaS solutions that empower companies to create unique experiences along the customers' journey. Zenvia Attraction, Zenvia Conversion, Zenvia Service, and Zenvia Success are all full multichannel solutions that interconnect the customer journey from the first interaction up to the continuous relationship with the brands.

"We are excited to celebrate our first year as a public company and to share our forward vision and strategy. We want to build a new world where the interaction among companies and customers is relevant, where the interaction matters. Our products, tools and platform enable the building of seamless human-centric journeys. This is a huge market, as organizations are now understanding that responsiveness alone is not enough, they must stay more and more connected and adapt," said Cassio Bobsin, ZENVIA's CEO.

According to research firm IDC, Zenvia's Total Addressable Market (TAM) including the sum of CPaaS and selected CX SaaS markets (comprising Customer Service, Marketing Campaign Management, Customer Communications Management and Customer Data Platform Softwares) in Latin America will reach $4.4 billion in 2022. This market is projected to have a 17.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2026, reaching $9.0 billion in 2026, with SaaS representing 60% and CPaaS 40%.

Zenvia also presented its outlook and recent achievements, including an update on the promises made during its IPO, which have enabled the Company to build its fully integrated platform through a combination of M&A and increased R&D investments.

"The acquisitions made following our IPO have complemented our position to be able to capture additional market opportunities moving forward. With our full suite of solutions, tools and intelligence, we are developing the customer journeys of the future and shaping a new world of experiences, all while remaining focused on creating value for all our stakeholders," added Bobsin.

About ZENVIA

ZENVIA is driven by the purpose of empowering companies to create unique experiences for customer communications through its unified end-to-end platform. ZENVIA empowers companies to transform their existing customer communications from non-scalable, physical and impersonal interactions into highly scalable, digital-first and hyper-contextualized experiences across the customer journey. ZENVIA's unified end-to-end CX communications platform provides a combination of (i) SaaS focused on campaigns, sales teams, customer service and engagement, (ii) tools, such as software application programming interfaces, or APIs, chatbots, single customer views, journey designers, documents composer and authentication and (iii) channels, such as SMS, Voice, WhatsApp, Instagram and Webchat. Its comprehensive platform assists customers across multiple use cases, including marketing campaigns, customer acquisition, customer onboarding, warnings, customer services, fraud control, cross-selling and customer retention, among others. ZENVIA's shares are traded on Nasdaq, under the ticker ZENV.

