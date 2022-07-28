Blumira's Customer Satisfaction Scores Reach 100 Percent in Q2 2022

Blumira leverages award-winning support to help make security more accessible

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blumira, a leading cybersecurity provider of automated threat detection and response technology, today announced that its customer satisfaction score (CSAT) reached 100 percent in Q2 of 2022. Blumira surveyed customers across industries after users engaged with Security Operations (SecOps), technical support, and Technical Account Management (TAM), and all teams received scores of 100 percent.

Blumira's high customer satisfaction rate demonstrates its ongoing commitment to providing customers with not only the tools and solutions they need to achieve cybersecurity but also access to a team of experts. These experts can answer questions about security findings surfaced in the product, share how to respond based on Blumira's playbook recommendations, and advise organizations about how to improve their overall security maturity.

"Blumira's mission is to make cybersecurity achievable to all organizations, and a critical part of that is offering ongoing, one-on-one support to our customers," said Jim Simpson, CEO of Blumira. "Many of our users are small teams that juggle both IT and security tasks for their entire company. Helping them address issues, understand the validity of threats, and strategize long-term cybersecurity approaches is important to achieving our overall mission. I'm proud of our SecOps, technical support and Technical Account Management teams for all the work they put into supporting our customers."

Customers recognize and appreciate Blumira's dedication to partnering with their customers to find solutions to security problems. "I take comfort in knowing that we can talk to a real person about the issues, who can help us understand the validity of the threats and the long-term approach that we should be taking," said Elph Morgan, IT Manager at Zingerman's.

Dan Kontak, IT Director at National Machinery, added, "We've always looked for external expertise to manage our security. Not just a company, but a partner. [Blumira's team] suggests ways to improve our security. I know that it's constantly being evaluated."

In addition to providing one-on-one support for customers. Blumira does all of the heavy lifting of many security tasks, including parsing, creating native third-party integrations, and testing and tuning detection rules to reduce noisy alerts in its platform. This is critical for organizations with smaller teams that have limited time and fewer resources.

Ethan Shutika, Director of IT and Security at Nittany Oil, said, "It's easy to use the portal, and Blumira's team is quick and helpful to add rules and help with detection. I like that I can get text notifications of higher risk findings. Being on a small team without the time to watch the application constantly, that can be helpful."

All three of Blumira's support teams are included in a flat subscription-based fee, per user, while other solutions charge more for onboarding, support, and ongoing maintenance.

Blumira's high CSAT score comes on the heels of the company receiving numerous industry accolades, including:

About Blumira

Blumira is a leading cybersecurity provider of automated threat detection and response technology. Blumira's mission is to make security accessible to organizations of all sizes. Founded in 2018, Blumira's cloud security platform helps organizations with limited security resources to detect and respond to cybersecurity threats faster to stop ransomware and data breaches. The all-in-one solution is quick to deploy, easy to implement, and integrates broadly across cloud and on-premises technology to provide coverage for hybrid environments. Blumira was recognized by G2 as a Momentum leader, ranked as 'Best Return on Investment (ROI),' 'Fastest Implementation,' and 'Easiest to Use' in the G2 Summer 2022 Grid® Reports.

