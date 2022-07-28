General Motors Offers Senior Unsecured Notes

DETROIT, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) announced today it has launched an offering of senior unsecured fixed rate notes. GM intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, eligible projects described in GM's Sustainable Finance Framework.

Additionally, GM has filed a registration statement, including a prospectus and preliminary prospectus supplement, with the SEC for this offering. Prospective investors should read the prospectus in that registration statement, the preliminary prospectus supplement and other documents GM has filed with the SEC for more complete information about GM and this offering.

The documents are available for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offer or sale of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the related registration statement.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which powers everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that represent our current judgment about possible future events. In making these statements we rely on assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. We believe these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any events or financial results, and our actual results may differ materially due to a variety of important factors, both positive and negative. A list and description of these factors can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other factors that affect the subject of these statements, except where we are expressly required to do so by law.

