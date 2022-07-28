Keurig Dr Pepper Reports Strong Q2 2022 Results and Raises Full-Year Net Sales Guidance

Net Sales Growth Accelerates, with all Business Segments posting Strong Results

Company Reaffirms Adjusted EPS Guidance for the Year

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) today reported strong results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 and raised its full-year net sales guidance to low-double-digit growth, from the previous high-single-digit range. The Company also reaffirmed its guidance for full year Adjusted EPS growth in the mid-single-digit range.



Reported GAAP Basis Adjusted Basis1









Q2 YTD 2022 Q2 YTD 2022 Net Sales % vs Prior Year $3.55 bn 13.2% $6.63 bn 9.8% $3.55 bn 13.5% $6.63 bn 9.9% Diluted EPS % vs Prior Year $0.15 (51.6)% $0.56 3.7% $0.39 2.6% $0.72 1.4%















Commenting on the announcement, Chairman and CEO Bob Gamgort stated, "Our strong results reflect the flexibility and resilience of our business and the capability of our team to execute with excellence. We successfully recovered from supply chain disruptions in coffee and non-carbonated beverages, implemented additional pricing to offset inflation and continued to accelerate growth across our broad portfolio, leading to another quarter of strong market share performance. We remain confident that our "all-weather" business model will enable us to deliver in the ongoing volatile macro environment."

Incoming CEO Ozan Dokmecioglu added, "I am pleased with the continued strength of our business and remain confident in our ability to deliver our plans for the second half of this year. I look forward to assuming the role of CEO and partnering with our talented team to drive value creation through the successful execution of our strategic plan."

Second Quarter Consolidated Results

Net sales for the second quarter of 2022 increased 13.2% to $3.55 billion, compared to $3.14 billion in the year-ago period and, on a constant currency basis, net sales increased 13.5%. This strong performance reflected balanced growth in all segments, with both pricing and volumes up in the quarter. Driving the consolidated net sales growth was favorable net price realization of 10.4% and higher volume/mix of 3.1%, reflecting modest volume elasticity impacts in the quarter.

KDP in-market performance in the Liquid Refreshment Beverages (LRB) category remained exceptionally strong in the quarter, with retail dollar consumption2 advancing 9.9% and market share growing or holding across 92% of the Company's cold beverage portfolio, largely reflecting strength in CSDs3, premium unflavored water, coconut water, seltzers, teas, apple juice, vegetable juice and fruit drinks. This performance was driven by Dr Pepper, Sunkist, Canada Dry, A&W and Squirt CSDs, CORE Hydration, Vita Coco, Polar seltzers, Snapple, Hawaiian Punch and Mott's.

In coffee, retail dollar consumption of single-serve pods manufactured by KDP increased 3.8% in IRi tracked channels, led by higher pricing in both partner and KDP owned and licensed brands, with stronger growth registered in untracked channels. Coffee Systems net sales in the quarter advanced approximately 9%, reflecting the early completion of the Company's coffee recovery program, which enabled KDP to begin to restore inventory levels to partners and customers. KDP manufactured share in the quarter remained strong at 81.8%.

GAAP operating income in the second quarter of 2022 decreased 22.1% to $572 million, compared to $734 million in the year-ago period, primarily reflecting higher gross profit, driven by the strong and balanced net sales growth and productivity, more than offset by the unfavorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability and broad-based inflationary pressures and supply chain disruption.

Adjusted operating income declined slightly in the quarter to $832 million, or 23.4% as a percent of net sales, reflecting Adjusted gross profit growth of 10%, offset by inflationary pressures in transportation, warehousing and retail labor, each of which increased on a rate basis in the quarter.

GAAP net income in the second quarter of 2022 decreased 51.3% to $218 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to $448 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, in the year-ago period. This performance reflected the decline in GAAP operating income and the unfavorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability, which more than offset the benefits of a lower effective tax rate and reduced interest expense.

Adjusted net income in the quarter advanced 3.3% to $554 million, driven by the benefits of the lower effective tax rate and reduced interest expense, partially offset by the slight decline in Adjusted operating income. Adjusted diluted EPS in the quarter increased 2.6% to $0.39, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago period.

Operating cash flow in the second quarter of 2022 totaled $676 million and free cash flow totaled $599 million, primarily reflecting the increase in operating cash flow and slightly lower capital expenditures.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 2.5 million KDP shares for a total cost of $87.6 million, at an average price per share of $34.51. The company has $3.9 billion remaining under its share repurchase authorization expiring on December 31, 2025.









1 Adjusted financial metrics presented in this release are non-GAAP and on a constant currency basis. See reconciliations of GAAP results to Adjusted results on a constant currency basis in the accompanying tables. 2 Retail consumption data based on Keurig Dr Pepper's custom IRi category definitions for the 13-week period ending 6/26/2022. 3 CSDs refer to "Carbonated Soft Drinks".

Second Quarter Segment Results

Coffee Systems

Net sales for the second quarter of 2022 increased 8.5% to $1.20 billion, compared to $1.10 billion in the year-ago period and, on a constant currency basis, net sales increased 9.1%. The constant currency net sales growth was driven by a 5.8% increase in net price realization and a 3.3% increase in volume/mix, reflecting the benefits of modest elasticities and the early completion of the Company's coffee recovery program, which enabled KDP to begin to rebuild retailer and partner inventories and restore customer service levels.

The higher net price realization of 5.8% in the quarter was driven by pod and brewer pricing actions taken late in 2021 and during the second quarter of 2022. The volume/mix increase of 3.3% reflected pod volume growth of 4.7%, partially offset by a brewer volume decline of 4.2%, reflecting comparison to the strong 29% brewer growth in the year-ago period.

GAAP operating income in the second quarter of 2022 decreased 11.3% to $315 million, compared to $355 million in the year-ago period, largely reflecting the lag in timing between higher net price realization and broad-based inflation, continued elevated costs associated with the coffee recovery program, a slight increase in marketing investment and the unfavorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability. Partially offsetting these factors was the benefit of productivity. Adjusted operating income decreased 8.4% to $369 million and, on a percent of net sales basis, totaled 30.9%.

Packaged Beverages

Net sales for the second quarter of 2022 increased 12.8% to $1.69 billion, compared to $1.50 billion in the year-ago period and, on a constant currency basis, net sales increased 12.9%. This strong and balanced net sales performance was driven by higher net price realization of 11.0% and increased volume/mix of 1.9%, reflecting modest volume elasticities and continued strong in-market execution.

The strong net sales performance reflected broad-based strength across the portfolio, led by CSDs, CORE Hydration, Snapple, Polar seltzers, Vita Coco, Mott's and Hawaiian Punch.

GAAP operating income in the second quarter of 2022 decreased 11.1% to $232 million, compared to $261 million in the year-ago period, primarily reflecting the lag in timing between higher net price realization and broad-based inflation and higher marketing investment, partially offset by productivity and the favorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability. Adjusted operating income decreased 14.5% to $247 million and, on a percent of net sales basis, totaled 14.6%.

Beverage Concentrates

Net sales for the second quarter of 2022 increased 22.7% to $460 million, compared to $375 million in the year-ago period and, on a constant currency basis, increased 22.9%. This strong and balanced performance was driven by higher net price realization of 19.2%, including favorable timing related to trade accruals versus year-ago, and favorable volume/mix of 3.7%, reflecting modest volume elasticities.

Total shipment volume versus year-ago increased 3.5% in the quarter, led by increases in Canada Dry and Dr Pepper. Bottler case sales volume in the quarter were essentially even with the year-ago period.

GAAP operating income in the second quarter of 2022 increased 27.1% to $324 million, compared to $255 million in the year-ago period, primarily reflecting the strong net sales performance and lower marketing, partially offset by broad-based inflation and the slightly unfavorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability. Adjusted operating income increased 27.6% to $327 million and, on a percent of net sales basis, totaled 71.1%.

Latin America Beverages

Net sales for the second quarter of 2022 increased 26.5% to $210 million, on both a reported and constant currency basis, compared to net sales of $166 million in the year-ago period. This strong and balanced performance was driven by higher net price realization of 14.5% and increased volume/mix of 12.0%, reflecting modest volume elasticities and strong in-market execution. Leading the net sales growth were Peñafiel, Clamato, Squirt and Mott's.

GAAP operating income in the second quarter of 2022 increased 38.9% to $50 million, compared to $36 million in the year-ago period, reflecting the strong growth in net sales, productivity and a slightly favorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability which, taken together, more than offset broad-based inflationary pressures, particularly elevated logistics costs, and increased marketing investment. Adjusted operating income increased 35.1% to $50 million and, on a percent of net sales basis, totaled 23.8%.

KDP Acquisition

During the quarter, KDP announced an agreement to acquire the global rights to Atypique, a highly unique non-alcohol, ready-to-drink cocktail brand in the emerging and fast-growing non-alcohol cocktail segment in Canada. This new platform complements KDP's strong and successful ready-to-drink alcohol portfolio in Canada and provides the Company with new growth opportunities in an exciting, new category.

KDP 2022 Guidance

KDP raised its guidance for 2022 constant currency net sales growth to the low-double-digit range and reaffirmed its guidance for Adjusted EPS growth in the mid-single-digit range. The Company continues to expect Adjusted EPS growth in the second half of the year to reach the high-single-digit range, driven largely by the fourth quarter.

Investor Contacts:

Steve Alexander

T: 972-673-6769 / steve.alexander@kdrp.com

Chethan Mallela

chethan.mallela@kdrp.com

Media Contact:

Katie Gilroy

T: 781-418-3345 / katie.gilroy@kdrp.com

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue approaching $13 billion and approximately 27,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "outlook," "guidance," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "could," "estimate," "feel," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," and similar words. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. These statements are based on the current expectations of our management, are not predictions of actual performance, and actual results may differ materially.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the factors disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. We are under no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures including Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted EPS, free cash flow and financial measures presented on a constant currency basis, which differ from results using U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as supplements to the GAAP reported measures, should not be considered replacements for, or superior to, the GAAP measures and may not be comparable to similarly named measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures typically exclude certain charges, including one-time costs that are not expected to occur routinely in future periods. The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures internally to focus management on performance excluding these special charges to gauge our business operating performance. Management believes this information is helpful to investors because it increases transparency and assists investors in understanding the underlying performance of the Company and in the analysis of ongoing operating trends. Additionally, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by analysts and investors in their evaluation of companies, and their continued inclusion provides consistency in financial reporting and enables analysts and investors to perform meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to non-GAAP financial measures are set forth in the appendix to this release and included in the Company's filings with the SEC.

To the extent that the Company provides guidance, it does so only on a non-GAAP basis and does not provide reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP due to the inability to predict the amount and timing of impacts outside of the Company's control on certain items, such as non-cash gains or losses resulting from mark-to-market adjustments of derivative instruments, among others.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)



Second Quarter

First Six Months (in millions, except per share data) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Net sales $ 3,554

$ 3,140

$ 6,632

$ 6,042 Cost of sales 1,778

1,370

3,206

2,672 Gross profit 1,776

1,770

3,426

3,370 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,204

1,039

2,222

2,000 Gain on litigation settlement —

—

(299)

— Other operating income, net —

(3)

(35)

(4) Income from operations 572

734

1,538

1,374 Interest expense 175

125

363

265 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 169

—

217

105 Gain on sale of equity method investment —

—

(50)

— Impairment of investments and note receivable 6

—

12

— Other expense (income), net 9

(4)

18

(7) Income before provision for income taxes 213

613

978

1,011 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (5)

165

175

238 Net income including non-controlling interest 218

448

803

773 Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest —

—

—

— Net income attributable to KDP $ 218

$ 448

$ 803

$ 773















Earnings per common share:













Basic $ 0.15

$ 0.32

$ 0.57

$ 0.55 Diluted 0.15

0.31

0.56

0.54 Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 1,417.5

1,417.4

1,417.8

1,413.4 Diluted 1,428.6

1,428.1

1,429.2

1,426.9

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



June 30,

December 31, (in millions, except share and per share data) 2022

2021 Assets Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 552

$ 567 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 2

1 Trade accounts receivable, net 1,326

1,148 Inventories 1,239

894 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 652

447 Total current assets 3,771

3,057 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,446

2,494 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 78

30 Goodwill 20,163

20,182 Other intangible assets, net 23,774

23,856 Other non-current assets 1,159

937 Deferred tax assets 37

42 Total assets $ 51,428

$ 50,598 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 4,950

$ 4,316 Accrued expenses 1,106

1,110 Structured payables 145

142 Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term obligations —

304 Other current liabilities 560

613 Total current liabilities 6,761

6,485 Long-term obligations 11,555

11,578 Deferred tax liabilities 6,007

5,986 Other non-current liabilities 1,714

1,577 Total liabilities 26,037

25,626 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, no shares

issued —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized,

1,416,072,925 and 1,418,119,197 shares issued and outstanding as of June

30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 14

14 Additional paid-in capital 21,701

21,785 Retained earnings 3,471

3,199 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 205

(26) Total stockholders' equity 25,391

24,972 Non-controlling interest —

— Total equity 25,391

24,972 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 51,428

$ 50,598

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



First Six Months (in millions) 2022

2021 Operating activities:





Net income attributable to KDP $ 803

$ 773 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation expense 205

206 Amortization of intangibles 67

67 Other amortization expense 86

80 Provision for sales returns 25

32 Deferred income taxes (52)

(12) Employee stock-based compensation expense 12

48 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 217

105 Gain on sale of equity method investment (50)

— Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (33)

(4) Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency 2

(15) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives 187

(72) Settlements of interest rate contracts 125

— Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates 5

1 Impairment on investments and note receivable of unconsolidated affiliates 12

— Other, net 22

3 Changes in assets and liabilities:





Trade accounts receivable (206)

(41) Inventories (346)

(131) Income taxes receivable and payables, net (245)

(65) Other current and non-current assets (340)

(131) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 680

293 Other current and non-current liabilities 163

2 Net change in operating assets and liabilities (294)

(73) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,339

1,139 Investing activities:





Proceeds from sale of investment in unconsolidated affiliates 50

— Purchases of property, plant and equipment (186)

(204) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 78

15 Purchases of intangibles (10)

(12) Issuance of related party note receivable (18)

(2) Investments in unconsolidated affiliates (48)

— Other, net 3

3 Net cash used in investing activities (131)

(200) Financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of Notes 3,000

2,150 Repayments of Notes (3,365)

(3,595) Proceeds from issuance of commercial paper 500

2,776 Repayments of commercial paper (649)

(1,453) Repayments of 2019 KDP Term Loan —

(425) Proceeds from structured payables 79

73 Repayments of structured payables (75)

(81) Cash dividends paid (531)

(424) Repurchases of common stock (88)

— Proceeds from issuance of common stock —

140 Tax withholdings related to net share settlements (8)

(125) Payments on finance leases (41)

(27) Other, net (43)

(37) Net cash used in financing activities (1,221)

(1,028) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents:





Net change from operating, investing and financing activities (13)

(89) Effect of exchange rate changes (1)

4 Beginning balance 568

255 Ending balance $ 554

$ 170

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)



Second Quarter

First Six Months (in millions) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Net Sales













Coffee Systems $ 1,195

$ 1,101

$ 2,288

$ 2,243 Packaged Beverages 1,689

1,498

3,169

2,805 Beverage Concentrates 460

375

819

703 Latin America Beverages 210

166

356

291 Total net sales $ 3,554

$ 3,140

$ 6,632

$ 6,042















Income from Operations













Coffee Systems $ 315

$ 355

$ 583

$ 723 Packaged Beverages 232

261

718

440 Beverage Concentrates 324

255

568

493 Latin America Beverages 50

36

75

58 Unallocated corporate costs (349)

(173)

(406)

(340) Total income from operations $ 572

$ 734

$ 1,538

$ 1,374

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP INFORMATION

(UNAUDITED)

The company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures that reflect the way management evaluates the business may provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results, trends and ongoing performance on a comparable basis.

Specifically, investors should consider the following with respect to our financial results:

Adjusted: Defined as certain financial statement captions and metrics adjusted for certain items affecting comparability.

Items affecting comparability: Defined as certain items that are excluded for comparison to prior year periods, adjusted for the tax impact as applicable. Tax impact is determined based upon an approximate rate for each item. For each period, management adjusts for (i) the unrealized mark-to-market impact of derivative instruments not designated as hedges in accordance with U.S. GAAP that do not have an offsetting risk reflected within the financial results, as well as the unrealized mark-to-market impact of our Vita Coco investment; (ii) the amortization associated with definite-lived intangible assets; (iii) the amortization of the deferred financing costs associated with the DPS Merger; (iv) the amortization of the fair value adjustment of the senior unsecured notes obtained as a result of the DPS Merger; (v) stock compensation expense and the associated windfall tax benefit attributable to the matching awards made to employees who made an initial investment in KDP; (vi) non-cash changes in deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and other intangible assets as a result of tax rate or apportionment changes; and (vii) other certain items that are excluded for comparison purposes to prior year periods.

For the second quarter of 2022, the other certain items excluded for comparison purposes include (i) restructuring and integration expenses related to significant business combinations; (ii) productivity expenses; (iii) costs related to significant non-routine legal matters; (iv) the loss on early extinguishment of debt related to the redemption of debt; (v) incremental costs to our operations related to risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic; (vi) the gain on the sale of our investment in BodyArmor; (vii) the gain on the settlement of our prior litigation with BodyArmor, excluding recoveries of previously incurred litigation expenses which were included in our adjusted results; (viii) losses recognized with respect to our equity method investment in Bedford as a result of funding our share of their wind-down costs and (ix) foundational projects, which are transformative and non-recurring in nature.

For the second quarter of 2021, the other certain items excluded for comparison purposes include (i) restructuring and integration expenses related to significant business combinations; (ii) productivity expenses; (iii) costs related to significant non-routine legal matters; (iv) the loss on early extinguishment of debt related to the redemption of debt; (v) incremental costs to our operations related to risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic; and (vi) gains from insurance recoveries related to the February 2019 organized malware attack on our business operation networks in the Coffee Systems segment.

Costs related to significant non-routine legal matters relate to the antitrust litigation. Incremental costs to our operations related to risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic include incremental expenses incurred to either maintain the health and safety of our front-line employees or temporarily increase compensation to such employees to ensure essential operations continue during the pandemic.

We believe removing these costs reflects how management views our business results on a consistent basis.

Constant currency adjusted: Defined as certain financial statement captions and metrics adjusted for certain items affecting comparability, calculated on a constant currency basis by converting our current period local currency financial results using the prior period foreign currency exchange rates.

For the second quarter and first six months of 2022 and 2021, the supplemental financial data set forth below includes reconciliations of adjusted and constant currency adjusted financial measures to the applicable financial measure presented in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the same period.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)



Cost of sales

Gross profit

Gross margin

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Gain on litigation settlement

Other operating income, net

Income from operations

Operating margin For the Second Quarter of 2022





























Reported $ 1,778

$ 1,776

50.0 %

$ 1,204

$ —

$ —

$ 572

16.1 % Items Affecting Comparability:





























Mark to market (138)

138





—

—

—

138



Amortization of intangibles —

—





(33)

—

—

33



Stock compensation —

—





(5)

—

—

5



Restructuring and integration costs —

—





(23)

—

1

22



Productivity (28)

28





(24)

—

—

52



Non-routine legal matters —

—





(3)

—

—

3



COVID-19 (3)

3





(1)

—

—

4



Transaction costs —

—





(1)

—

—

1



Foundational projects —

—





(2)

—

—

2



Adjusted $ 1,609

$ 1,945

54.7 %

$ 1,112

$ —

$ 1

$ 832

23.4 % Impact of foreign currency







— %

















— % Constant currency adjusted







54.7 %

















23.4 %































For the Second Quarter of 2021





























Reported $ 1,370

$ 1,770

56.4 %

$ 1,039

$ —

$ (3)

$ 734

23.4 % Items Affecting Comparability:





























Mark to market 17

(17)





21

—

—

(38)



Amortization of intangibles —

—





(34)

—

—

34



Stock compensation —

—





(5)

—

—

5



Restructuring and integration costs —

—





(49)

—

—

49



Productivity (14)

14





(24)

—

—

38



Non-routine legal matters —

—





(6)

—

—

6



COVID-19 (7)

7





(4)

—

—

11



Adjusted $ 1,366

$ 1,774

56.5 %

$ 938

$ —

$ (3)

$ 839

26.7 %

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)



Interest expense

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

Impairment of investments and note receivable

Other expense (income), net

Income before provision for income taxes

(Benefit) provision for income taxes

Effective tax rate

Net income attributable to KDP

Diluted earnings per share For the Second Quarter of 2022

































Reported $ 175

$ 169

$ 6

$ 9

$ 213

$ (5)

(2.3) %

$ 218

$ 0.15 Items Affecting Comparability:

































Mark to market (63)

—

—

1

200

49





151

0.11 Amortization of intangibles —

—

—

—

33

8





25

0.02 Amortization of deferred financing costs (1)

—

—

—

1

—





1

— Amortization of fair value debt adjustment (4)

—

—

—

4

1





3

— Stock compensation —

—

—

—

5

(2)





7

— Restructuring and integration costs —

—

—

—

22

5





17

0.01 Productivity —

—

—

—

52

10





42

0.03 Impairment of investment —

—

(6)

—

6

—





6

— Loss on early extinguishment of debt —

(169)

—

—

169

43





126

0.09 Non-routine legal matters —

—

—

—

3

1





2

— COVID-19 —

—

—

—

4

1





3

— Transaction costs —

—

—

—

1

—





1

— Foundational projects —

—

—

—

2

—





2

— Change in deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill

and other intangible assets —

—

—

—

—

50





(50)

(0.03) Adjusted $ 107

$ —

$ —

$ 10

$ 715

$ 161

22.5 %

$ 554

$ 0.39

























0.1 %

































22.6 %











































For the Second Quarter of 2021

































Reported $ 125

$ —

$ —

$ (4)

$ 613

$ 165

26.9 %

$ 448

$ 0.31 Items Affecting Comparability:

































Mark to market (1)

—

—

—

(37)

(9)





(28)

(0.02) Amortization of intangibles —

—

—

—

34

9





25

0.02 Amortization of deferred financing costs (1)

—

—

—

1

—





1

— Amortization of fair value of debt adjustment (4)

—

—

—

4

—





4

— Stock compensation —

—

—

—

5

2





3

— Restructuring and integration costs —

—

—

—

49

11





38

0.03 Productivity —

—

—

—

38

10





28

0.02 Non-routine legal matters —

—

—

—

6

1





5

— COVID-19 —

—

—

—

11

3





8

0.01 Change in deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and other intangible assets —

—

—

—

—

(6)





6

— Adjusted $ 119

$ —

$ —

$ (4)

$ 724

$ 186

25.7 %

$ 538

$ 0.38



































Change - adjusted (10.1) %

























3.0 %

2.6 % Impact of foreign currency — %

























0.3 %

— % Change - constant currency adjusted (10.1) %

























3.3 %

2.6 %

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)



Cost of sales

Gross profit

Gross margin

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Gain on litigation settlement

Other operating income, net

Income from operations

Operating margin For the First Six Months of 2022





























Reported $ 3,206

$ 3,426

51.7 %

$ 2,222

$ (299)

$ (35)

$ 1,538

23.2 % Items Affecting Comparability:





























Mark to market (79)

79





26

—

—

53



Amortization of intangibles —

—





(67)

—

—

67



Stock compensation —

—





2

—

—

(2)



Restructuring and integration costs —

—





(56)

—

(2)

58



Productivity (56)

56





(46)

—

—

102



Non-routine legal matters —

—





(7)

—

—

7



COVID-19 (7)

7





(2)

—

—

9



Gain on litigation —

—





—

271

—

(271)



Transaction costs —

—





(1)

—

—

1



Foundational projects —

—





(2)

—

—

2



Adjusted $ 3,064

$ 3,568

53.8 %

$ 2,069

$ (28)

$ (37)

$ 1,564

23.6 % Impact of foreign currency







(1.1) %

















0.2 % Constant currency adjusted







52.7 %

















23.8 %































For the First Six Months of 2021





























Reported $ 2,672

$ 3,370

55.8 %

$ 2,000

$ —

$ (4)

$ 1,374

22.7 % Items Affecting Comparability:





























Mark to market 26

(26)





50

—

—

(76)



Amortization of intangibles —

—





(67)

—

—

67



Stock compensation —

—





(11)

—

—

11



Restructuring and integration costs —

—





(92)

—

—

92



Productivity (22)

22





(49)

—

—

71



Non-routine legal matters —

—





(16)

—

—

16



COVID-19 (19)

19





(8)

—

—

27



Malware incident —

—





2

—

—

(2)



Adjusted $ 2,657

$ 3,385

56.0 %

$ 1,809

$ —

$ (4)

$ 1,580

26.2 %

Refer to page A-12 for reconciliations of reported net sales to constant currency net sales and adjusted income from operations to constant currency adjusted income from operations.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)



Interest expense

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

Gain on sale of equity method investment

Impairment of investments and note receivable

Other expense (income), net

Income before provision for income taxes

(Benefit) provision for income taxes

Effective tax rate

Net income attributable to KDP

Diluted earnings per share For the First Six Months of 2022





































Reported $ 363

$ 217

$ (50)

$ 12

$ 18

$ 978

$ 175

17.9 %

$ 803

$ 0.56 Items Affecting Comparability:





































Mark to market (134)

—

—

—

(2)

189

47





142

0.10 Amortization of intangibles —

—

—

—

—

67

17





50

0.04 Amortization of deferred financing costs (2)

—

—

—

—

2

—





2

— Amortization of fair value debt adjustment (9)

—

—

—

—

9

2





7

— Stock compensation —

—

—

—

—

(2)

(3)





1

— Restructuring and integration costs —

—

—

—

—

58

14





44

0.03 Productivity —

—

—

—

—

102

22





80

0.06 Impairment of investment —

—

—

(12)





12

—





12

— Loss on early extinguishment of debt —

(217)

—

—

—

217

54





163

0.12 Non-routine legal matters —

—

—

—

—

7

2





5

— COVID-19 —

—

—

—

—

9

2





7

— Gain on litigation —

—

—

—

—

(271)

(68)





(203)

(0.14) Gain on sale of equity-method investment —

—

50

—

—

(50)

(12)





(38)

(0.03) Transaction costs —

—

—

—

—

1

—





1

— Foundational projects —

—

—

—

—

2

—





2

— Change in deferred tax liabilities related

to goodwill and other intangible assets —

—

—

—

—

—

50





(50)

(0.03) Adjusted $ 218

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 16

$ 1,330

$ 302

22.7 %

$ 1,028

$ 0.72 Impact of foreign currency



























— %







Constant currency adjusted



























22.7 %

















































KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)



Interest expense

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

Gain on sale of equity method investment

Impairment of investments and note receivable

Other expense (income), net

Income before provision for income taxes

(Benefit) provision for income taxes

Effective tax rate

Net income attributable to KDP

Diluted earnings per share For the First Six Months of 2021





































Reported $ 265

$ 105

$ —

$ —

$ (7)

$ 1,011

$ 238

23.5 %

$ 773

$ 0.54 Items Affecting Comparability:





































Mark to market 7

—

—

—

—

(83)

(20)





(63)

(0.04) Amortization of intangibles —

—

—

—

—

67

17





50

0.04 Amortization of deferred financing costs (4)

—

—

—

—

4

—





4

— Amortization of fair value of debt adjustment (10)

—

—

—

—

10

2





8

— Stock compensation —

—

—

—

—

11

14





(3)

— Restructuring and integration costs —

—

—

—

—

92

22





70

0.05 Productivity —

—

—

—

—

71

18





53

0.04 Loss on early extinguishment of debt —

(105)

—

—

—

105

25





80

0.06 Non-routine legal matters —

—

—

—

—

16

3





13

0.01 COVID-19 —

—

—

—

—

27

7





20

0.01 Malware incident —

—

—

—

—

(2)

—





(2)

— Change in deferred tax liabilities related to

goodwill and other intangible assets —

—

—

—

—

—

(6)





6

— Adjusted $ 258

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ (7)

$ 1,329

$ 320

24.1 %

$ 1,009

$ 0.71







































Change - adjusted (15.5) %





























1.9 %

1.4 % Impact of foreign currency — %





























0.3 %

— % Change - Constant currency adjusted (15.5) %





























2.2 %

1.4 %

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(in millions)

Reported

Items Affecting

Comparability

Adjusted For the second quarter of 2022:











Income from operations











Coffee Systems

$ 315

$ 54

$ 369 Packaged Beverages

232

15

247 Beverage Concentrates

324

3

327 Latin America Beverages

50

—

50 Unallocated corporate costs

(349)

188

(161) Total income from operations

$ 572

$ 260

$ 832













For the second quarter of 2021:











Income from operations











Coffee Systems

$ 355

$ 49

$ 404 Packaged Beverages

261

28

289 Beverage Concentrates

255

2

257 Latin America Beverages

36

1

37 Unallocated corporate costs

(173)

25

(148) Total income from operations

$ 734

$ 105

$ 839



Reported

Impact of Foreign Currency

Constant Currency For the second quarter of 2022:











Net sales











Coffee Systems

8.5 %

0.6 %

9.1 % Packaged Beverages

12.8 %

0.1

12.9 Beverage Concentrates

22.7 %

0.2

22.9 Latin America Beverages

26.5 %

—

26.5 Total net sales

13.2 %

0.3

13.5



Adjusted

Impact of Foreign Currency

Constant Currency Adjusted For the second quarter of 2022:











Income from operations











Coffee Systems

(8.7) %

0.3 %

(8.4) % Packaged Beverages

(14.5) %

—

(14.5) Beverage Concentrates

27.2 %

0.4

27.6 Latin America Beverages

35.1 %

—

35.1 Total income from operations

(0.8) %

0.2

(0.6)





Reported

Items Affecting Comparability

Adjusted

Impact of Foreign Currency

Constant Currency Adjusted For the second quarter of 2022:



















Operating margin



















Coffee Systems

26.4 %

4.5 %

30.9 %

(0.1) %

30.8 % Packaged Beverages

13.7

0.9

14.6

—

14.6 Beverage Concentrates

70.4

0.7

71.1

—

71.1 Latin America Beverages

23.8

—

23.8

—

23.8 Total operating margin

16.1

7.3

23.4

—

23.4

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN FINANCIAL MEASURES BY SEGMENT TO CONSTANT CURRENCY ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)

(in millions)

Reported

Items Affecting

Comparability

Adjusted For the first six months of 2022:











Income from operations











Coffee Systems

$ 583

$ 105

$ 688 Packaged Beverages

718

(236)

482 Beverage Concentrates

568

6

574 Latin America Beverages

75

1

76 Unallocated corporate costs

(406)

150

(256) Total income from operations

$ 1,538

$ 26

$ 1,564













For the first six months of 2021:











Income from operations











Coffee Systems

$ 723

$ 102

$ 825 Packaged Beverages

440

50

490 Beverage Concentrates

493

3

496 Latin America Beverages

58

2

60 Unallocated corporate costs

(340)

49

(291) Total income from operations

$ 1,374

$ 206

$ 1,580



Reported

Impact of Foreign

Currency

Constant Currency For the first six months of 2022:











Net sales











Coffee Systems

2.0 %

0.3 %

2.3 % Packaged Beverages

13.0

—

13.0 Beverage Concentrates

16.5

0.1

16.6 Latin America Beverages

22.3

0.4

22.7 Total net sales

9.8

0.1

9.9



Adjusted

Impact of Foreign

Currency

Constant Currency

Adjusted For the first six months of 2022:











Income from operations











Coffee Systems

(16.6) %

0.1 %

(16.5) % Packaged Beverages

(1.6)

—

(1.6) Beverage Concentrates

15.7

0.2

15.9 Latin America Beverages

26.7

—

26.7 Total income from operations

(1.0)

0.1

(0.9)





Reported

Items Affecting Comparability

Adjusted

Impact of Foreign Currency

Constant Currency Adjusted For the first six months of 2022:



















Operating margin



















Coffee Systems

25.5 %

4.6 %

30.1 %

(0.1) %

30.0 % Packaged Beverages

22.7

(7.5)

15.2

—

15.2 Beverage Concentrates

69.4

0.7

70.1

—

70.1 Latin America Beverages

21.1

0.2

21.3

—

21.3 Total operating margin

23.2

0.4

23.6

—

23.6

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA AND MANAGEMENT LEVERAGE RATIO (UNAUDITED)

(in millions, except for ratio)

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION - LAST TWELVE MONTHS

Net income attributable to KDP $ 2,176 Interest expense 598 Provision for income taxes 590 Other expense (income), net 23 Depreciation expense 409 Other amortization 170 Amortization of intangibles 134 EBITDA $ 4,100 Items affecting comparability:

Gain on sale of equity-method investment $ (574) Gain on litigation settlement (271) Loss on early extinguishment of debt 217 Impairment of investments and note receivable 29 Restructuring and integration expenses 165 Productivity 167 Non-routine legal matters 21 Stock compensation 5 COVID-19 19 Transaction costs 3 Foundational projects 2 Mark to market 72 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,955





June 30,

2022 Principal amounts of senior unsecured notes $ 11,743 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 552 Total principal amounts less cash and cash equivalents $ 11,191



June 30, 2022 Management Leverage Ratio 2.8

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA - LAST TWELVE MONTHS (UNAUDITED)



(in millions) THIRD QUARTER OF 2021

FOURTH QUARTER OF 2021

FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2022

LAST TWELVE MONTHS Net income attributable to KDP $ 530

$ 843

$ 803

$ 2,176 Interest expense 116

119

363

598 Provision for income taxes 149

266

175

590 Other (income) expense, net 1

4

18

23 Depreciation expense 98

106

205

409 Other amortization 38

46

86

170 Amortization of intangibles 34

33

67

134 EBITDA $ 966

$ 1,417

$ 1,717

$ 4,100 Items affecting comparability:













Gain on sale of equity-method investment $ —

$ (524)

$ (50)

$ (574) Gain on litigation settlement —

—

(271)

(271) Loss on early extinguishment of debt —

—

217

217 Impairment on investments and note receivable —

17

12

29 Restructuring and integration expenses 53

57

55

165 Productivity 40

40

87

167 Nonroutine legal matters 7

7

7

21 Stock compensation 3

4

(2)

5 COVID-19 4

6

9

19 Transaction costs 1

1

1

3 Foundational projects —

—

2

2 Malware incident (1)

1

—

— Mark to market (9)

28

53

72 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,064

$ 1,054

$ 1,837

$ 3,955

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(UNAUDITED)

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for purchases of property, plant and equipment, proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment, and certain items excluded for comparison to prior year periods. For the first six months of 2022 and 2021, there were no certain items excluded for comparison to prior year periods.





First Six Months (in millions)

2022

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 1,339

$ 1,139 Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(186)

(204) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

78

15 Free Cash Flow

$ 1,231

$ 950

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

RECONCILIATION OF SIGNIFICANT COVID-19 RELATED EXPENSES

(UNAUDITED)

The following table sets forth our reconciliation of significant COVID-19-related expenses. However, employee compensation expense and employee protection costs, which impact our SG&A expenses and cost of sales, are included as the COVID-19 item affecting comparability and are excluded in our Adjusted financial measures. In addition, reported amounts under U.S. GAAP also include additional costs, not included as the COVID-19 item affecting comparability, as presented in tables below.



















Items Affecting Comparability(1)







(in millions) Employee Compensation Expense(2)

Employee Protection Costs(3)

Allowances for Expected Credit Losses(4)

Total For the second quarter of 2022













Coffee Systems $ —

$ 1

$ —

$ 1 Packaged Beverages 1

1

—

2 Beverage Concentrates —

—

—

— Latin America Beverages —

1

—

1 Total $ 1

$ 3

$ —

$ 4















For the second quarter of 2021













Coffee Systems $ 1

$ 4

$ (2)

$ 3 Packaged Beverages 3

3

(8)

(2) Beverage Concentrates —

—

(3)

(3) Latin America Beverages —

—

—

— Total $ 4

$ 7

$ (13)

$ (2)















For the first six months of 2022:













Coffee Systems $ 1

$ 3

$ —

$ 4 Packaged Beverages 2

2

—

4 Beverage Concentrates —

—

—

— Latin America Beverages —

1

—

1 Total $ 3

$ 6

$ —

$ 9















For the first six months of 2021:













Coffee Systems $ 2

$ 13

$ (2)

$ 13 Packaged Beverages 6

5

(8)

3 Beverage Concentrates —

—

(3)

(3) Latin America Beverages —

1

—

1 Total $ 8

$ 19

$ (13)

$ 14

















(1) Employee compensation expense and employee protection costs are both included as the COVID-19 items affecting comparability in the reconciliation of our Adjusted Non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Primarily included incremental benefits provided to frontline workers such as extended sick leave, in order to maintain essential operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. (3) Included costs associated with personal protective equipment, temperature scans, cleaning and other sanitization services. Impacts both cost of sales and SG&A expenses. (4) Reflects reversal of allowances initially recorded in 2020 specifically related to the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by improving economic conditions during 2021.

