KLA CORPORATION REPORTS FISCAL 2022 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

For the quarter, total revenues were $2.49 billion , GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA was $5.40 and non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA was $5.81 , each finishing above the mid-point of guidance ranges;

Cash flow from operations for the quarter and fiscal year was $819.2 million and $3.31 billion and free cash flow was $746.1 million and $3.01 billion , respectively; and

Capital returns for the quarter and fiscal year were $3.63 billion and $5.51 billion , respectively.

MILPITAS, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced operating results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2022. KLA reported GAAP net income attributable to KLA of $805.4 million and GAAP diluted earnings per share ("EPS") attributable to KLA of $5.40 on total revenues of $2.49 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, KLA reported GAAP net income attributable to KLA of $3.32 billion and GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA of $21.92 on total revenues of $9.21 billion.

"KLA's June quarter results and September quarter outlook once again demonstrate sustainable outperformance, highlighting the critical nature of KLA's products and services in enabling digital transformation in how we live and work," commented Rick Wallace, president and chief executive officer of KLA Corporation. "Our consistent, strong execution against various challenges in the marketplace, both in terms of macro-economic uncertainty and in addressing persistent supply chain issues, highlights the resiliency of the KLA Operating Model, the dedication of our global teams, and our commitment to delivering long-term value to our stakeholders."

GAAP Results

Q4 FY 2022 Q3 FY 2022 Q4 FY 2021 Total Revenues $2,487 million $2,289 million $1,925 million Net Income Attributable to KLA $805 million $731 million $633 million Net Income per Diluted Share Attributable to KLA $5.40 $4.83 $4.10







Non-GAAP Results

Q4 FY 2022 Q3 FY 2022 Q4 FY 2021 Net Income Attributable to KLA $867 million $776 million $684 million Net Income per Diluted Share Attributable to KLA $5.81 $5.13 $4.43

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release. KLA will discuss the results for its fiscal year 2022 fourth quarter and full year, along with its outlook, on a conference call today beginning at 2 p.m. PT. A webcast of the call will be available at: www.kla.com.

First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Guidance

The following details our guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 ending in September:

Total revenues is expected to be in a range of $2,475 million to $2,725 million

GAAP gross margin is expected to be in a range of 60.2% to 62.3%

Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be in a range of 62.0% to 64.0%

GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA is expected to be in a range of $5.28 to $6.38

Non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA is expected to be in a range of $5.70 to $6.80

For additional details and assumptions underlying our guidance metrics, please see the company's published Letter to Shareholders and Earnings Slide Presentation on the KLA investor relations website. Such Letter to Shareholders and Earnings Slide Presentation are not incorporated by reference into this earnings release.

About KLA:

KLA Corporation ("KLA") develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Investors and others should note that KLA announces material financial information including SEC filings, press releases, public earnings calls and conference webcasts using an investor relations website (ir.kla.com). Additional information may be found at: www.kla.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release other than historical facts, such as statements pertaining to total revenues, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin and GAAP and non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA for the quarter ending Sept. 30, 2022 are forward-looking statements and subject to the Safe Harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in such statements due to various factors, including but not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and on our business, financial condition and results of operations, including the supply chain constraints we are experiencing as a result of the pandemic; economic, political and social conditions in the countries in which we, our customers and our suppliers operate, including rising inflation and interest rates, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and global trade policies; disruption to our manufacturing facilities or other operations, or the operations of our customers, due to natural catastrophic events, health epidemics or terrorism; ongoing changes in the technology industry, and the semiconductor industry in particular, including future growth rates, pricing trends in end-markets, or changes in customer capital spending patterns; our ability to timely develop new technologies and products that successfully anticipate or address changes in the semiconductor industry; our ability to maintain our technology advantage and protect our proprietary rights; our ability to compete with new products introduced by our competitors; our ability to attract, onboard and retain key personnel; cybersecurity threats, cyber incidents affecting our and our customers, suppliers and other service providers' systems and networks and our and their ability to access critical information systems for daily business operations; liability to our customers under indemnification provisions if our products fail to operate properly or contain defects or our customers are sued by third parties due to our products; exposure to a highly concentrated customer base; availability and cost of the wide range of materials used in the production of our products; our ability to operate our business in accordance with our business plan; legal, regulatory and tax environments in which we perform our operations and conduct our business and our ability to comply with relevant laws and regulations; our ability to pay interest and repay the principal of our current indebtedness is dependent upon our ability to manage our business operations, our credit rating and the ongoing interest rate environment, among other factors; instability in the global credit and financial markets; our exposure to currency exchange rate fluctuations, or declining economic conditions in those countries where we conduct our business; changes in our effective tax rate resulting from changes in the tax rates imposed by jurisdictions where our profits are determined to be earned and taxed, expiration of tax holidays in certain jurisdictions, resolution of issues arising from tax audits with various authorities or changes in tax laws or the interpretation of such tax laws; and our ability to identify suitable acquisition targets and successfully integrate and manage acquired businesses. For other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected and anticipated in forward-looking statements in this press release, please refer to KLA Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021, and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including, but not limited to, the risk factors described therein). KLA Corporation assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update these forward-looking statements.

KLA Corporation





Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Balance Sheets













( In thousands ) June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,584,908

$ 1,434,610 Marketable securities 1,123,100

1,059,912 Accounts receivable, net 1,811,877

1,305,479 Inventories 2,146,889

1,575,380 Other current assets 502,137

320,867 Total current assets 7,168,911

5,696,248 Land, property and equipment, net 849,929

663,027 Goodwill 2,320,049

2,011,172 Deferred income taxes, non-current 579,173

270,461 Purchased intangibles, net 1,194,414

1,185,311 Other non-current assets 484,612

444,905 Total assets $ 12,597,088

$ 10,271,124 LIABILITIES, NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 443,338

$ 342,083 Deferred system revenue 500,969

295,192 Deferred service revenue 381,737

284,936 Short-term debt —

20,000 Other current liabilities 1,545,039

1,161,016 Total current liabilities 2,871,083

2,103,227 Long-term debt 6,660,718

3,422,767 Deferred tax liabilities 658,937

650,623 Deferred service revenue 124,618

87,575 Other non-current liabilities 882,642

631,290 Total liabilities 11,197,998

6,895,482 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock and capital in excess of par value 1,061,940

2,175,988 Retained earnings 366,882

1,277,123 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (27,471)

(75,557) Total KLA stockholders' equity 1,401,351

3,377,554 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries (2,261)

(1,912) Total stockholders' equity 1,399,090

3,375,642 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,597,088

$ 10,271,124

KLA Corporation











Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations





























Three months ended June 30,

Twelve months ended June 30, ( In thousands, except per share amounts ) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:













Product $ 1,975,112

$ 1,481,478

$ 7,301,428

$ 5,240,316 Service 511,627

443,993

1,910,455

1,678,418 Total revenues 2,486,739

1,925,471

9,211,883

6,918,734 Costs and expenses:













Costs of revenues 978,564

772,241

3,592,441

2,772,165 Research and development 296,881

241,428

1,105,254

928,487 Selling, general and administrative 236,778

192,022

860,007

729,602 Interest expense 44,197

39,970

160,339

157,328 Other expense (income), net (19,380)

(29,033)

4,605

(29,302) Income before income taxes 949,699

708,843

3,489,237

2,360,454 Provision for income taxes 144,301

75,785

167,177

283,101 Net income 805,398

633,058

3,322,060

2,077,353 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 24

80

253

(939) Net income attributable to KLA $ 805,374

$ 632,978

$ 3,321,807

$ 2,078,292 Net income per share attributable to KLA:













Basic $ 5.43

$ 4.14

$ 22.07

$ 13.49 Diluted $ 5.40

$ 4.10

$ 21.92

$ 13.37 Weighted-average number of shares:













Basic 148,219

152,971

150,494

154,086 Diluted 149,117

154,283

151,555

155,437

KLA Corporation Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows



Three months ended June 30, (In thousands) 2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 805,398

$ 633,058 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 100,848

84,647 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss and other 31,862

(6,102) Stock-based compensation expense 36,849

27,690 Deferred income taxes 53,474

(4,787) Gain on fair value adjustment of marketable equity securities —

(26,719) Settlement of treasury lock agreement 82,799

— Changes in assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in business acquisitions: Accounts receivable (192,055)

(102,021) Inventories (170,600)

(123,725) Other assets (193,341)

(63,738) Accounts payable 19,256

48,414 Deferred system revenue 72,246

(40,900) Deferred service revenue 48,502

35,769 Other liabilities 123,991

4,036 Net cash provided by operating activities 819,229

465,622 Cash flows from investing activities:





Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (8,226)

— Capital expenditures (73,160)

(55,375) Proceeds from sale of assets 27,658

— Purchases of available-for-sale securities (254,274)

(223,619) Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities 46,033

19,759 Proceeds from maturity of available-for-sale securities 235,871

163,232 Purchases of trading securities (19,912)

(24,001) Proceeds from sale of trading securities 20,616

26,402 Net cash used in investing activities (25,394)

(93,602) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of issuance costs 2,967,409

— Proceeds from revolving credit facility, net of costs 275,000

— Repayment of debt (275,000)

— Issuance of common stock 76,102

59,742 Common stock repurchases (2,573,589)

(299,777) Forward contract for accelerated share repurchases (900,000)

— Payment of dividends to stockholders (157,602)

(139,267) Payment of dividends to subsidiary's non-controlling interest holders (602)

— Tax withholding payments related to vested and released restricted stock units (15,423)

(13,543) Contingent consideration payable and other, net (21)

— Net cash used in financing activities (603,726)

(392,845) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (20,373)

3,285 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents 169,736

(17,540) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,415,172

1,452,150 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,584,908

$ 1,434,610 Supplemental cash flow disclosures:





Income taxes paid, net $ 109,350

$ 111,396 Interest paid $ 37,882

$ 37,219 Non-cash activities:





Contingent consideration payable - financing activities $ 1,195

$ 1,120 Dividends payable - financing activities $ 1,653

$ 1,428 Unsettled common stock repurchase - financing activities $ —

$ 6,000 Accrued purchase of land, property and equipment - investing activities $ 19,595

$ 30,615

KLA Corporation Segment Information (Unaudited)

The following is a summary of results for each of our four reportable segments and reconciliation to total revenues for the indicated periods:



Three months ended June 30,

Twelve months ended June 30, ( In thousands ) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:













Semiconductor Process Control $ 2,114,242

$ 1,580,547

$ 7,924,822

$ 5,734,825 Specialty Semiconductor Process 124,559

97,952

456,579

369,216 PCB, Display and Component Inspection 248,858

246,974

832,176

812,620 Other —

—

—

739 Total revenues for reportable segments 2,487,659

1,925,473

9,213,577

6,917,400 Corporate allocation and effects of foreign exchange rates (920)

(2)

(1,694)

1,334 Total revenues $ 2,486,739

$ 1,925,471

$ 9,211,883

$ 6,918,734

KLA Corporation Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income





Three months ended

Twelve months ended ( In thousands, except per share amounts )

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 GAAP net income attributable to KLA

$ 805,374

$ 730,572

$ 632,978

$ 3,321,807

$ 2,078,292 Adjustments to reconcile GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income:



















Acquisition-related charges a 64,450

59,898

53,008

238,855

209,555 Restructuring, severance and other charges b 2,837

2,513

1,358

5,475

7,037 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments c (19,465)

(18,803)

(16,910)

(74,710)

(69,341) Discrete tax items d 13,496

1,457

13,620

(286,031)

35,521 Non-GAAP net income attributable to KLA

$ 866,692

$ 775,637

$ 684,054

$ 3,205,396

$ 2,261,064 GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA

$ 5.40

$ 4.83

$ 4.10

$ 21.92

$ 13.37 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA

$ 5.81

$ 5.13

$ 4.43

$ 21.15

$ 14.55 Shares used in diluted shares calculation

149,117

151,186

154,283

151,555

155,437

Pre-tax impact of GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments included in Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of

Operations

( In thousands ) Acquisition-

Related

Charges

Restructuring,

Severance and

Other Charges

Total Pre-tax

GAAP to Non-

GAAP

Adjustments Three months ended June 30, 2022









Costs of revenues $ 44,331

$ —

$ 44,331 Selling, general and administrative 20,119

—

20,119 Other expense (income), net —

2,837

2,837 Total in three months ended June 30, 2022 $ 64,450

$ 2,837

$ 67,287 Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2022









Costs of revenues $ 42,576

$ —

$ 42,576 Selling, general and administrative 17,322

—

17,322 Other expense (income), net —

2,513

2,513 Total in three months ended Mar. 31, 2022 $ 59,898

$ 2,513

$ 62,411 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021









Costs of revenues $ 40,499

$ (471)

$ 40,028 Research and development —

203

203 Selling, general and administrative 12,509

1,626

14,135 Total in three months ended June 30, 2021 $ 53,008

$ 1,358

$ 54,366

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation





Three months ended June 30,

Twelve months ended June 30, (In thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 819,229

$ 465,622

$ 3,312,702

$ 2,185,026 Capital expenditures

(73,160)

(55,375)

(307,320)

(231,628) Free Cash Flow

$ 746,069

$ 410,247

$ 3,005,382

$ 1,953,398

First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Guidance Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Diluted EPS





Three months ending Sept. 30, 2022 ( In millions, except per share amounts )

Low

High GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA

$5.28

$6.38 Acquisition-related charges a 0.48

0.48 Restructuring, severance and other charges b 0.10

0.10 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments c (0.16)

(0.16) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA

$5.70

$6.80 Shares used in net income per diluted share calculation

142.8

142.8

Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Margin





Three months ending Sept. 30, 2022



Low

High GAAP gross margin

60.2 %

62.3 % Acquisition-related charges a 1.8 %

1.7 % Non-GAAP gross margin

62.0 %

64.0 %

The non-GAAP and supplemental information provided in this press release is a supplement to, and not a substitute for, KLA's financial results presented in accordance with United States GAAP.

To supplement our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP financial information, which is adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude certain costs and expenses, as well as other supplemental information. The non-GAAP and supplemental information is provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of our operating performance and our prospects in the future. Specifically, we believe that the non-GAAP information, including non-GAAP net income attributable to KLA, non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA, non-GAAP gross margin and Free Cash Flow, provides useful measures to both management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial performance by excluding certain costs and expenses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results to help investors compare our operating performances with our results in prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies. The non-GAAP information is among the budgeting and planning tools that management uses for future forecasting. However, because there are no standardized or generally accepted definitions for most non-GAAP financial metrics, definitions of non-GAAP financial metrics are inherently subject to significant discretion (for example, determining which costs and expenses to exclude when calculating such a metric). As a result, non-GAAP financial metrics may be defined very differently from company to company, or even from period to period within the same company, which can potentially limit the usefulness of such information to an investor. The presentation of non-GAAP and supplemental information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared and presented in accordance with United States GAAP. The following are descriptions of the adjustments made to reconcile GAAP net income attributable to KLA to non-GAAP net income attributable to KLA:

a. Acquisition-related charges primarily include amortization of intangible assets and other acquisition-related adjustments including adjustments for the fair valuation of inventory and backlog, and transaction costs associated with our acquisitions.

b. Restructuring, severance and other charges primarily include costs associated with employee severance, acceleration of certain stock-based compensation arrangements, interest expense on unrecognized tax benefits, charges related to liquidation of legal entities and other exit costs.

c. Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments includes the income tax effects of the excluded items noted above.

d. Discrete tax items in the three months ended June 30, 2022 include an increase in unrecognized tax benefits related to the transition tax on accumulated foreign earnings from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Discrete tax items in the three months ended Mar. 31, 2022 include a tax impact relating to the amortization of certain intellectual property as a result of an internal restructuring of ownership rights to align with how our business operates. Discrete tax items in the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 primarily include the aforementioned items as well as a one-time tax benefit of $394.5 million resulting from changes made to our international structure to better align ownership of certain intellectual property rights with how our business operates and a net benefit of $69.2 million from an internal restructuring, partially offset by a tax expense of $163.7 million from an increase in deferred tax liabilities on unremitted foreign earnings due to a change in tax law. Discrete tax items in the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2021 include tax expense from an increase in deferred tax liability on purchased intangibles relating to an increase in the United Kingdom statutory income tax rate, partially offset by a net tax benefit from an internal restructuring and a reduction in unrecognized tax benefits.

View original content:

SOURCE KLA Corporation