U.S. Conference of Mayors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons Ban

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation that would ban assault weapons and accessories that accelerate the rate of fire of semiautomatic guns, including bump stocks and high-capacity magazines. The U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) has had policy supporting such legislation since 1991 and the following statement by USCM CEO and Executive Director Tom Cochran praises the House's action.

U.S. Conference of Mayors. (PRNewsFoto/U.S. Conference of Mayors) (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Conference of Mayors) (PRNewswire)

"America's mayors commend the House of Representatives for passing the Assault Weapons Ban. For too many years we have seen the damage such weapons have done, the carnage left in their wake, most recently in Highland Park, Uvalde and Buffalo. Neither our police officers nor our residents, especially our children, should be confronted with these weapons on the streets of our cities, in our schools, in our movie theaters, in our grocery stores, in our places of worship, at a July 4th parade, or in other civilian settings.

"The House did the right thing today. This bill does not in any way infringe on Second Amendment rights and will save lives. The U.S. Conference of Mayors pledges to do all it can to see this bill pass the Senate so that it can be signed into law by President Biden."

About the United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are more than 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. Conference of Mayors