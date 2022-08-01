Brand Institute's Head of European Regulatory Affairs Discusses the EMA's Upcoming NRG Meeting Calendar

MIAMI, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute, the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, is pleased to share the Name Review Group (NRG) meeting dates and respective submission deadlines, as announced by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Please see all 2023 dates below, along with the remaining dates for 2022.

"The EMA established the Name Review Group (NRG) to perform reviews of the invented names of medicinal products being assessed by the Agency," said Nakos Balamotis, President, EU Regulatory Affairs for Brand Institute. "Names must be submitted by the above-mentioned deadlines in order to be assessed at the corresponding NRG meeting."

Dr. Balamotis recommends that those needing guidance on their regulatory submissions relating to the above critical deadlines should speak with qualified experts in the field, such as those at Brand Institute and its regulatory subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute (DSI). DSI consists largely of former regulators from the biggest regulatory authorities globally and has incomparable experience in name-related regulatory procedures.

About Brand Institute and its wholly owned subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in brand name and identity development, providing a broad portfolio of branding and naming related services, including brand strategy, name development, trademark searches, market research, regulatory services, and visual identity solutions.

Drug Safety Institute (DSI) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brand Institute that provides Brand Institute's healthcare clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety, packaging, and labeling. DSI is comprised of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including FDA, EMA, Health Canada, AMA, and the WHO.

