Caesars Entertainment Celebrates Empire Days with Discounts on Hotel Rooms and Las Vegas Entertainment

Guests may book now at www.caesars.com/sale

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Caesars Palace Las Vegas' 56th anniversary on Aug. 5, Caesars Entertainment unveils Empire Days, a series of premier deals across multiple Caesars Entertainment resorts. Now through Aug. 8, the Company is offering discounts on hotel rooms throughout the U.S. and tickets for Las Vegas residency shows. Guests can also enjoy various specials from Caesars Entertainment's restaurants, pools and spas.

(PRNewsfoto/Caesars Entertainment Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Las Vegas offers

Guests can receive up to 40 percent off hotel rooms across all Las Vegas resorts.

Guests seeking show tickets in Las Vegas can receive 25 percent off residency shows from superstar talent including John Legend, Sting, Miranda Lambert , Shania Twain, Jeff Dunham , Rod Stewart and Van Morrison .

Those looking to relax and recharge may enjoy discounts on spa treatments.

Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas restaurants have created special menus for Empire Days.

Pool at Harrah's Las Vegas , GO Pool at Flamingo Las Vegas and Influence, The POOL at The LINQ are offering a Buy One, Get One deal on bottles of Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut Champagne for $250 .

Las Vegas guests who sign up for the Caesars Rewards® program will receive a chance to earn up to $100 in casino play after signing up for a card.

Limited- time offers on resorts across the U.S.

Guests can receive up to 40 percent off hotel rooms across various Caesars Entertainment destinations, including South Lake Tahoe, Reno , Atlantic City , Kansas City, Mo. and more.

For more information and to book, guests may visit www.caesars.com/sale.

About Caesars Palace

World-renowned Las Vegas resort and a Top 10 "Best U.S. Casino" by USA TODAY 10BEST Readers' Choice, Caesars Palace features 3,980 hotel guest rooms and suites, including the renovated Palace Tower featuring 10 luxury villas, the newly redesigned 182-room Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace and Forbes Star Award-winning The Laurel Collection by Caesars Palace. The 85-acre resort offers diverse dining options from the award-winning Bacchanal Buffet to celebrity chef-branded restaurants, including Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN, Pronto by Giada, Amalfi by Bobby Flay, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden by restauranteur and television star Lisa Vanderpump, one of Nobu Matsuhisa's largest Nobu Restaurant and Lounge, Restaurant Guy Savoy, Old Homestead Steakhouse, MR CHOW, award-winning pastry chef Dominique Ansel's first Las Vegas bakery (set to open in 2022), legendary New York Steak House Peter Luger (set to open in 2022), Stanton Social Prime (set to open this winter) and more. For the best in cocktails, destination lounges include Montecristo Cigar Bar, Alto Bar, VISTA Cocktail Lounge and Stadia Bar. The resort also features nearly 130,000 square feet of casino space, the Caesars Race & Sportsbook at Caesars Palace with a 143-foot HD LED screen and state-of-the-art sound, a five-acre Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, the luxurious Qua Baths & Spa, Hairdreams by Michael Boychuck, five wedding chapels and gardens, and the 75,000-square-foot OMNIA Nightclub with the top DJs such as Steve Aoki. The 4,300-seat Colosseum, Billboard Magazine's "Venue of the Decade: 2000 – 2009" and the top venue of its size 2010 - 2019," spotlights world-class entertainers including Sting, Keith Urban, Rod Stewart and Jerry Seinfeld. The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace showcases more than 160 boutiques and restaurants. Caesars Palace is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit caesarspalace.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Caesars Palace on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-522-4700 ©2021, Caesars License Company, LLC.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.