Elliott Statement on Pinterest

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Elliott") today released the following statement on behalf of Managing Partner Jesse Cohn and Senior Portfolio Manager Marc Steinberg regarding Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) (the "Company" or "Pinterest"):

Pinterest is a highly strategic business with significant potential for growth, and our conviction in the value-creation opportunity at Pinterest today has led us to become the Company's largest investor. As the market-leading platform at the intersection of social media, search and commerce, Pinterest occupies a unique position in the advertising and shopping ecosystems, and CEO Bill Ready is the right leader to oversee Pinterest's next phase of growth. We commend Ben Silbermann and the Board on the leadership transition, and we look forward to continuing our collaborative work with Ben, Bill and the Board as they drive toward realizing Pinterest's full potential.

About Elliott

Elliott Investment Management L.P. manages approximately $55.7 billion of assets. Its flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm.

Media Contact:

Stephen Spruiell

Elliott Investment Management L.P.

(212) 478-2017

sspruiell@elliottmgmt.com

View original content:

SOURCE Elliott Investment Management L.P.