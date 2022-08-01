Leaf Home™ Expands Water, Gutter Protection Businesses

HUDSON, Ohio, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Home™, a leading technology-enabled direct-to-consumer provider of home solutions, opened three new locations within the United States and Canada in July through its gutter protection and water brands.

As one of North America's largest home improvement companies, Leaf Home delivers innovative, quality products across the U.S. and Canada for customers looking to make upgrades inside and outside the home. The company's experienced local specialists provide end-to-end services directly to consumers through various solutions, including gutter protection, water purification, decking, bathroom safety upgrades, stairlifts, cabinet refacing, window and door replacement, and more.

"We're continuing our growth in key locations across North America to delight as many customers as possible through our products and solutions," said Jeff Housenbold, President and CEO of Leaf Home. "We're thrilled to offer convenience and peace of mind to even more homeowners in these states and provinces."

LeafFilter Gutter Protection Adds U.S., Canada Locations

In July, LeafFilter® Gutter Protection opened two new locations in Port Huron, Michigan, and Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Through these offices, the company is looking forward to offering the best gutter protection on the market to ensure customer homes are safely protected from the damage clogged gutters can cause.

Since 2005, LeafFilter Gutter Protection has empowered homeowners to eliminate gutter cleaning hassle with its award-winning and patented technology, scientifically designed to keep everything out of the gutters except water.

Leaf Home Water Solutions Grows to 20 Offices

Leaf Home Water Solutions™ has opened its twentieth office in Texas' capital of Austin, which also marks the company's fourth water location in the state. As one of Leaf's fast-growing business segments, the company looks forward to giving homeowners cleaner, safer water free of dangerous contaminants.

Leaf Home Water Solutions pairs homeowners with the ideal whole-home water filtration system for their needs by testing tap water with free innovative digital water tests. The product line tackles city and well water's unique demands with a team of industry experts and an extreme dedication to customer service.

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home™ is a leading technology-enabled direct-to-consumer provider of branded, innovative home solutions in North America. The company is on a mission to enhance the safety, enjoyment, and comfort of homeowners and their families by delivering seamless, transformative home solutions including gutter protection, home safety, water purification, and other home enhancement products. With its corporate headquarters in Hudson, Ohio, and locations across the U.S. and Canada, Leaf Home has become a trusted partner to over 1.1 million homeowners. Live Comfortable. Live Safe. Live Happy. For more information, visit www.leafhome.com.



