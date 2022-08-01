SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds PZN, PBFX, RNWK, and U Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE: PZN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE: PZN), in connection with the proposed merger of PZN with its operating company, Pzena Investment Management, LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, PZN shareholders will receive $9.60 in cash for each share of common stock owned. If you own PZN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/pzn

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing and other violations of law by the board of directors of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of PBFX by PBF Energy Inc. ("PBF Energy"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, each outstanding common unit of PBFX that PBF Energy does not own will be converted into 0.270 shares of PBF Energy Class A common stock and $9.25 in cash, without interest. Currently, PBF Energy owns approximately 47.7% of the outstanding common units of PBFX. If you own PBFX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/pbfx

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK), in connection with the proposed merger of RNWK with Greater Heights LLC, an affiliate of the company's founder, Chairman and CEO, Robert D. Glaser. Under the terms of the merger agreement, RNWK shareholders will receive $0.73 in cash for each share of RNWK common stock owned. Mr. Glaser, together with his affiliates, currently owns approximately 39% of the outstanding shares of RNWK. If you own RNWK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/rnwk

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) in connection with U's proposed merger with ironSource Ltd. ("ironSource"). Under the merger agreement, U will acquire each ironSource share for 0.1089 of a U common share, leaving U shareholders owning approximately 73.5% and ironSource shareholders owning approximately 26.5% of the combined company upon closing of the transaction. If you own U shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/u

