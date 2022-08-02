AudioEye Sets Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) (the "Company"), the industry-leading digital accessibility platform delivering website accessibility compliance to businesses of all sizes, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

AudioEye management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in number: 844-826-3033

International number: 412-317-5185

Access code: 10169405

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 561-489-5315.

The conference call will also be webcast live and available for replay, which will be accessible via the investor relations section of the company's website. The audio recording will remain available via the investor relations section of the company's website for 90 days.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 23, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: 844-512-2921

International replay number: 412-317-6671

Replay passcode: 10169405

About AudioEye

AudioEye is an industry-leading digital accessibility platform delivering ADA and WCAG compliance at scale. By combining easy-to-use technology and subject matter expertise, AudioEye helps companies and content creators solve every aspect of web accessibility--from finding and resolving issues to navigating legal compliance, to ongoing monitoring and upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, ADP, Samsung, Tommy Hilfiger and others, AudioEye delivers automated remediations and continuous monitoring for accessibility issues without making fundamental changes to website architecture, source code, or browser-based tools. Join us on our mission to eradicate barriers to digital access, visit www.audioeye.com .

Investor Contact:

MZ North America

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

AEYE@mzgroup,us

(561) 489-5315

