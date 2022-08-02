CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS TO ANNOUNCE SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX), a specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results and provide a company update after the market closes on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Logo (PRNewsFoto/Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.) (PRNewswire)

A conference call will be held Aug. 9 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. To participate in the call, please register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIcc5e9791aa7343d9927dca16dc4cf493. Once registered, participants can dial in from their phone using a dial-in and PIN number that will be provided to them. Alternatively, they can choose a "Call Me" option to have the system automatically call them at the start of the conference.

A replay of the call will be available for one year and can be accessed via Cumberland's website or by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3qe9g6y5.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals is the largest biopharmaceutical company founded and headquartered in the Mid-South and is focused on the delivery of high-quality, prescription brands designed to improve patient care. The company develops, acquires, and commercializes products for the hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology and oncology market segments.

The company's portfolio of FDA-approved brands includes:

Acetadote ® ( acetylcysteine ) injection, for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning;

Caldolor ® ( ibuprofen ) injection, for the treatment of pain and fever;

Kristalose ® ( lactulose ) for oral solution, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of constipation;

Omeclamox ® -Pak , ( omeprazole, clarithromycin, amoxicillin ) for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori ( H. pylori ) infection and related duodenal ulcer disease;

RediTrex ® (methotrexate) injection, for the treatment of active rheumatoid, juvenile idiopathic and severe psoriatic arthritis, as well as disabling psoriasis;

Sancuso ® ( granisetron) transdermal system, for the prevention of nausea and vomiting in patients receiving certain types of chemotherapy treatment;

Vaprisol ® ( conivaptan ) injection, to raise serum sodium levels in hospitalized patients with euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and

Vibativ® (telavancin) injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

The company also has a series of Phase II clinical programs underway evaluating its ifetroban product candidate in patients with cardiomyopathy associated with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy ("DMD"), Systemic Sclerosis ("SSc") and Aspirin-Exacerbated Respiratory Disease ("AERD").

For more information on Cumberland's approved products, including full prescribing information, please visit links to the individual product websites, which can be found on the company's website at www.cumberlandpharma.com.

