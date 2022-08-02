M&M'S® Ice Cream Releases Summer's Coolest and Must Have Accessory - The "M&M'S® Ice Cream Sammy Pack"

Mars Designed a Custom Fanny Pack, Dubbed "M&M'S® Ice Cream Sammy Pack," To Help Keep Your M&M'S® Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich Cool On-The-Go

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Ice Cream Sandwich Day, Mars' M&M'S® Ice Cream unveiled the "M&M'S Ice Cream Sammy Pack," complete with a removable cooling pack, offering a custom and fun take on the trendy fanny pack, built to carry M&M'S Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches in style this summer.

The M&M’S Ice Cream Sammy Pack has been designed to perfectly hold and transport your favorite treat featuring summer-inspired imagery influenced by classic and bright M&M’S lentils. (PRNewswire)

Designed for versatility, the colorful and fashionable accessory features summer-inspired imagery influenced by classic and bright M&M'S lentils. The adjustable design can be strapped around waists or slung over shoulders, allowing for personalization to fit everyone's style. The insulated pack also features a custom M&M'S Ice Cream cooling pack that will help keep the product chilled, allowing fans to enjoy their favorite summer treat on-the-go during the hottest months of the year.

Beginning today, fans can visit mms.com/mms-ice-cream for the chance to win one of the limited-edition M&M'S Ice Cream Sammy Packs, alongside a box of four M&M'S Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches. Entries will close on August 16 at 11:59PM ET, with the lucky winners selected and notified shortly after.

"Summer means ice cream and there is nothing better than a refreshing M&M'S Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich on a hot day," said Jayesh Shah, Mars Ice Cream Marketing Director. "Mars is always thinking about the consumer, so we designed the M&M'S Ice Cream Sammy Pack – a fun and fashionable way for M&M'S Ice Cream fans to enjoy the product anytime, anywhere. With our M&M'S Ice Cream Sammy Pack, we hope to inspire moments of everyday happiness, bring people together and celebrate the summer season with Mars' famous brands and ice cream!"

For more information, full redemption details and rules of the M&M'S Ice Cream Sammy Pack giveaway, please visit mms.com/mms-ice-cream. Also, please join in on the conversation by following @mmschocolate on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram and share your fanny pack adventures by using #MMSSammyPack.

(PRNewsfoto/Mars, Incorporated) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated