MRM Global Chief Technology Officer Jayna Kothary Named Most Innovative Leader of 2022 on Fast Company's Fourth Annual List of 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Company today named Jayna Kothary, MRM's Global Chief Technology Officer, as the Most Innovative Leader of the Year in its fourth annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list.

Fast Company wrote: "The first woman to serve as global CTO at marketing agency MRM, Kothary opened the company's innovation hub, Lab13, to make its tools accessible to all employees; and launched a new innovation-as-a-service offering that allows clients to access MRM's multidisciplinary expertise on a subscription basis, leading to new work with such brands as Nestlé, Coca-Cola, and Amazon." The magazine also named four runners-up to Kothary from across the world of business.

The Innovators issue honors organizations and businesses that demonstrate a steadfast commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels. Since joining MRM in August of 2020, Kothary has helped transform MRM into an innovation powerhouse that creates total human experiences, taking innovations from ideas to action.

Kothary has never fit in a box. Learning to adapt and innovate in any environment is her true superpower. Shortly after joining MRM from ad agency network WPP, she quickly democratized innovation, opening up the agency's T-shaped talent, skills and most importantly knowledge to everyone in the organization. In 2021 she formally launched T-Shaped, a business transformation and experiences consultancy that supports MRM and McCann Worldgroup's top global 25 accounts.

To further codify MRM's culture of innovation, Kothary led the launch of MRM's Innovation as a Service (IAAS) offering, which allows clients to collaborate on an ongoing basis to deliver innovation across their business. They engage MRM on a subscription basis to gain access to thought leadership, prominent strategic insights and trends, a range of talent from a 4,000-person strong organization with multi-disciplinary skills, and white space hunting and growth hacking to find novel opportunities to grow their business. The IAAS offering brings together MRM's T-Shaped, leading global martech capability, Innovation Lab (Lab13), and MRM Commerce offerings, all of which are under the leadership of Kothary.

Says Kothary, "I am thrilled to receive this honor. It is sentiment not only to me, but to MRM's mantra of innovation being a team sport. We are inherently problem solvers to help our clients excel at their core and seek new areas of growth in an ever-changing economic, social, consumer and sustainability landscape. We do that by bringing together creativity, technology, data, and commerce at every level in our organization. Innovation is an imperative to this… not an option. It is in our DNA."

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2022 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, engineering, diversity, sustainability, B2B, and consumer products and services. Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers worked together to score nearly 1,500 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2022 awards feature workplaces from around the world.

"This year's list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators recognizes organizations that have demonstrated a deep commitment to cultivating creativity across the board," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "In the face of powerful headwinds, these leaders and teams continue to spur innovation."

Read more at: https://www.fastcompany.com/90773345/best-workplaces-for-innovators-2022-innovative-leader-of-the-year

Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (September 2022) is available online now, and the print issue will be on newsstands beginning August 16, 2022. Join the Best Workplaces for Innovators conversation using #FCBestWorkplaces.

