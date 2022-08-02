EOS Data Analytics and Ursa Space enter into an agreement to provide geospatial intelligence in Ukraine.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. , Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Satellite intelligence and insights have proven critical in delivering support to Ukraine for safety, security and rebuilding efforts. With the announcement of this agreement, geospatial analytics leader Ursa Space will provide analytic services to EOS Data Analytics (EOSDA) in support of missions in Ukraine. The unique service built atop Ursa's services and EOSDA's capabilities will enable the delivery of critical insights over the country.

Ursa Space Systems and EOS Data Analytics provide geospatial insights across Ukraine. Image: EOS Data Analytics (PRNewswire)

Ursa Space's platform orchestrates satellite imagery and analytic services at scale, to rapidly deliver to customers insights when needed. EOSDA, with geospatial analysts based in Ukraine, has created a feature-rich analytics infrastructure service atop their crop monitoring capability that supports Public Sector and commercial businesses globally.

"Ursa's global imagery and analytics orchestration along with EOSDA's unique knowledge to leverage our services in Ukraine provides for an unparalleled level of knowledge and intelligence on the ground and at sea," said Nicole Robinson, President of Ursa Space.

"Sophisticated understanding of vital infrastructure statuses such as energy sources, roadways, agriculture, and other essentials has been taken to the next level with the insights provided by Ursa and EOS Data Analytics. Our joint efforts will play an instrumental role in supporting the state-owned sector and businesses with the actionable geospatial data," said Artiom Anisimov, CEO at EOS Data Analytics.

About Ursa Space

Ursa Space Systems is a satellite-analytics-as-a-service company that leverages the world's largest, most progressive commercial satellite network and advanced data fusion capabilities to provide insights into physical changes on Earth. Our focus is on enabling automated change detection from multiple commercial sources, while eliminating the challenges of sourcing synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imagery and performing change analytics. The company's subscription and custom services enable clients to access satellite imagery and analytic results with no geographic, political, or weather-related limitations.

Visit www.ursaspace.com for more information. For announcements, follow Ursa Space on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About EOS Data Analytics

EOS Data Analytics (EOSDA) is a global provider of AI-powered satellite imagery analytics founded by Dr. Max Polyakov , an international space technology and IT entrepreneur and philanthropist. The company operates worldwide, partnering with governmental, commercial, and scientific organizations. The scope of the company's technologies embraces Earth observation solutions for smart decision-making in 22 industries, including agriculture and forestry. With this, EOSDA reveals the emerging challenges of the planet ahead of time.

To find out more, visit eos.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

