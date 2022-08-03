CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Year-to-date earnings increased to $3.04 per share from $2.75 , an increase of $0.29 or 10.5 percent, compared to the prior year

Earnings per share ("EPS")* was $0.96 for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $0.18 , compared to $0.78 for the second quarter of 2021

Included in the second quarter results was a one-time gain of $1.9 million or $0.08 in EPS related to a building sale

Performance in the first half of 2022 was driven by the acquisition of Diversified Energy, pipeline expansions, natural gas organic growth, regulatory initiatives and higher earnings in the Company's unregulated businesses during the first half of the year

Commenced delivery of natural gas to meet customer demand in Somerset County, Maryland and further economic development

The Company's Delmarva natural gas distribution operations surpassed 100,000 customers during the second quarter of 2022

Continued focus on organic growth and expansion projects as well as ESG initiatives, including renewable energy opportunities to further enhance sustainability in our local communities

For the first half of 2022, net income was $54.0 million compared to $48.3 million for the same period in 2021. EPS for the first half of 2022 was $3.04 per share compared to $2.75 per share reported in the same prior-year period, representing growth of 10.5 percent. Included in these results, was a one-time gain of $1.9 million associated with a property sale.

The Company's net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $17.1 million, compared to $13.8 million reported in the same quarter of 2021. Diluted EPS in the quarter was $0.96, a 23.1 percent increase compared to $0.78 reported in the same prior-year period. Included in these results, was the one-time gain of $1.9 million referenced above.

Higher second quarter earnings were driven by contributions from natural gas transmission pipeline expansions, improved profitability in the Company's propane distribution business, regulated infrastructure programs, organic growth in the Company's natural gas distribution businesses, increased customer consumption and increased performance in the Company's other unregulated businesses. These increases were partially offset by higher interest expense resulting from interest rate increases impacting the Company's short-term borrowings.

On a year-to-date basis, earnings were primarily driven by the factors noted above as well as the 2021 acquisitions of Diversified Energy Company ("Diversified Energy") and the natural gas metering station located in Escambia County, Florida (the "Escambia Meter Station").

"Chesapeake Utilities delivered strong financial results during the second quarter and through the first half of the year," commented Jeff Householder, president and CEO. "Our businesses continue to organically add new natural gas customers across our service territories at levels well above the national average. Annual residential customer growth for the second quarter was 5.7% and 4.1% in Delmarva and Florida, respectively. While the housing and lending markets have shifted as of late, our home building partners see continued demand in the communities we serve.

"Additionally, our teams have done an outstanding job given the inflationary environment and supply chain constraints that have delayed certain projects. Through planning, certain discretionary expense mitigation efforts and continued real estate rationalization, our teams drove earnings growth in the quarter that served to offset inflationary pressure in the quarter. Looking forward, we'll continue with these efforts to minimize the cost impact, recognizing there will be significant challenges ahead, especially in the short-term. Despite these headwinds, we remain committed to growing our stable utility operations and investing in complementary businesses, including renewable natural gas and other energy delivery solutions that position the Company for long-term sustainable success."

Capital Expenditures Forecast and Earnings Guidance Update

During the first half of 2022, the Company experienced a reduced level of new capital investments due to regulatory delays and supply chain disruptions. As a result, the Company is decreasing its capital expenditure guidance range to $140 million to $175 million for 2022. The Company expects these delays in timing to be temporary and reiterates its long-term capital expenditures and EPS guidance ranges. These include capital expenditures in the range of $750 million to $1 billion in 2021 through 2025 and an EPS guidance range of $6.05 to $6.25 for 2025.

*Unless otherwise noted, EPS information is presented on a diluted basis.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

**This press release including the tables herein, include references to non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") financial measures, including adjusted gross margin. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance that includes or excludes amounts, or that is subject to adjustments, so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. Our management believes certain non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period.

The Company calculates Adjusted Gross Margin by deducting the purchased cost of natural gas, propane and electricity and the cost of labor spent on direct revenue-producing activities from operating revenues. The costs included in Adjusted Gross Margin exclude depreciation and amortization and certain costs presented in operations and maintenance expenses in accordance with regulatory requirements. Adjusted Gross Margin should not be considered an alternative to Gross Margin under US GAAP which is defined as the excess of sales over cost of goods sold. The Company believes that Adjusted Gross Margin, although a non-GAAP measure, is useful and meaningful to investors as a basis for making investment decisions. It provides investors with information that demonstrates the profitability achieved by the Company under the Company's allowed rates for regulated energy operations and under the Company's competitive pricing structures for unregulated energy operations. The Company's management uses Adjusted Gross Margin as one of the financial measures in assessing a business unit's performance. Other companies may calculate Adjusted Gross Margin in a different manner.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures





For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (in thousands)

Regulated Energy

Unregulated Energy

Other and Eliminations

Total Operating Revenues

$ 92,193

$ 53,463

$ (6,186)

$ 139,470 Cost of Sales:















Natural gas, propane and electric costs

(21,573)

(31,701)

6,158

(47,116) Depreciation & amortization

(13,140)

(4,074)

(2)

(17,216) Operations & maintenance expense (1)

(8,324)

(6,699)

(521)

(15,544) Gross Margin (GAAP)

49,156

10,989

(551)

59,594 Operations & maintenance expense (1)

8,324

6,699

521

15,544 Depreciation & amortization

13,140

4,074

2

17,216 Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)

$ 70,620

$ 21,762

$ (28)

$ 92,354











For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (in thousands)

Regulated Energy

Unregulated Energy

Other and Eliminations

Total Operating Revenues

$ 80,910

$ 34,773

$ (4,601)

$ 111,082 Cost of Sales:















Natural gas, propane and electric costs

(14,447)

(16,821)

4,567

(26,701) Depreciation & amortization

(11,830)

(3,456)

(12)

(15,298) Operations & maintenance expense (1)

(8,320)

(5,807)

67

(14,060) Gross Margin (GAAP)

46,313

8,689

21

55,023 Operations & maintenance expense (1)

8,320

5,807

(67)

14,060 Depreciation & amortization

11,830

3,456

12

15,298 Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)

$ 66,463

$ 17,952

$ (34)

$ 84,381











For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (in thousands)

Regulated Energy

Unregulated Energy

Other and Eliminations

Total Operating Revenues

$ 220,084

$ 154,754

$ (12,488)

$ 362,350 Cost of Sales:















Natural gas, propane and electric costs

(67,016)

(89,708)

12,427

(144,297) Depreciation & amortization

(26,225)

(7,954)

(14)

(34,193) Operations & maintenance expense (1)

(16,485)

(13,756)

(944)

(31,185) Gross Margin (GAAP)

110,358

43,336

(1,019)

152,675 Operations & maintenance expense (1)

16,485

13,756

944

31,185 Depreciation & amortization

26,225

7,954

14

34,193 Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)

$ 153,068

$ 65,046

$ (61)

$ 218,053











For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (in thousands)

Regulated Energy

Unregulated Energy

Other and Eliminations

Total Operating Revenues

$ 202,107

$ 109,532

$ (9,371)

$ 302,268 Cost of Sales:















Natural gas, propane and electric costs

(57,491)

(52,804)

9,298

(100,997) Depreciation & amortization

(23,860)

(6,780)

(22)

(30,662) Operations & maintenance expense (1)

(16,585)

(12,120)

292

(28,413) Gross Margin (GAAP)

104,171

37,828

197

142,196 Operations & maintenance expense (1)

16,585

12,120

(292)

28,413 Depreciation & amortization

23,860

6,780

22

30,662 Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)

$ 144,616

$ 56,728

$ (73)

$ 201,271



(1) Operations & maintenance expenses within the Consolidated Statements of Income are presented in accordance with regulatory requirements and to provide comparability within the industry. Operations & maintenance expenses which are deemed to be directly attributable to revenue producing activities have been separately presented above in order to calculate Gross Margin as defined under US GAAP.

Operating Results for the Quarters Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Consolidated Results



Three Months Ended









June 30,







(in thousands) 2022

2021

Change

Percent Change Adjusted gross margin** $ 92,354

$ 84,381

$ 7,973

9.4 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 22,854

20,532

2,322

11.3 % Other operating expenses 43,031

41,271

1,760

4.3 % Operating income $ 26,469

$ 22,578

$ 3,891

17.2 %

Operating income for the second quarter of 2022 was $26.5 million, an increase of $3.9 million, or 17.2 percent, compared to the same period in 2021. Higher performance in the second quarter of 2022 was generated primarily from continued pipeline expansion projects, increased propane margins per gallon and fees, incremental contributions associated with regulated infrastructure programs, organic growth in the Company's natural gas distribution businesses, increased customer consumption, and improved performance in the Company's other unregulated businesses. The Company recorded higher depreciation, amortization and property taxes related to recent capital investments and higher operating expenses associated primarily with growth initiatives. The Company closely managed its operating expense increases, given anticipated future interest and other inflationary expense increases.

Regulated Energy Segment



Three Months Ended









June 30,







(in thousands) 2022

2021

Change

Percent Change Adjusted gross margin** $ 70,620

$ 66,463

$ 4,157

6.3 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 18,380

16,651

1,729

10.4 % Other operating expenses 26,399

27,052

(653)

(2.4) % Operating income $ 25,841

$ 22,760

$ 3,081

13.5 %

Operating income for the Regulated Energy segment for the second quarter of 2022 was $25.8 million, an increase of $3.1 million, or 13.5 percent, over the same period in 2021. Higher operating income reflects continued pipeline expansions by Eastern Shore Natural Gas Company ("Eastern Shore"), Peninsula Pipeline Company, Inc. ("Peninsula Pipeline") and Aspire Energy Express, LLC ("Aspire Energy Express") incremental contributions from regulated infrastructure programs, organic growth in the Company's natural gas distribution businesses, increased customer consumption, and operating results from the Escambia Meter Station acquisition completed in 2021. Operating expenses increased by $1.1 million compared to the prior year quarter primarily due to a higher level of depreciation, amortization and property taxes and increased vehicle expense resulting from higher fuel costs. The increase was partially offset by reductions in facilities, maintenance and outside services costs, as well as a lower level of payroll and benefits expenses.

The key components of the increase in adjusted gross margin** are shown below:

(in thousands)

Natural gas transmission service expansions $ 1,291 Contributions from regulated infrastructure programs 1,080 Natural gas growth (excluding service expansions) 938 Changes in customer consumption 636 Escambia Meter Station acquisition 166 Other variances 46 Quarter-over-quarter increase in adjusted gross margin** $ 4,157

The major components of the decrease in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)

Facilities expenses, maintenance costs and outside services $ (635) Payroll, benefits and other employee related costs (506) Vehicle expenses 207 Other variances 281 Quarter-over-quarter decrease in other operating expenses $ (653)

Unregulated Energy Segment



Three Months Ended









June 30,







(in thousands) 2022

2021

Change

Percent Change Adjusted gross margin** $ 21,762

$ 17,952

$ 3,810

21.2 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 4,466

3,862

604

15.6 % Other operating expenses 16,736

14,555

2,181

15.0 % Operating income (loss) $ 560

$ (465)

$ 1,025

NMF

Operating results for the Unregulated Energy segment for the second quarter of 2022 increased by $1.0 million compared to the same period in 2021. The operating results for the Unregulated Energy segment are impacted by seasonal variances, with the first and fourth quarters generating a significantly larger portion of adjusted gross margin as a result of colder temperatures generally contributing to higher customer demand. Operating results for the second and third quarters historically have been lower due to reduced customer demand during warmer periods of the year. The impact to operating income may not align with the seasonal variations as many of the operating expenses are recognized ratably over the course of the year.

Higher operating results during the second quarter were driven by contributions from the Company's acquisition of Diversified Energy, increased propane margins including higher service fees, increased demand for compressed natural gas ("CNG") from Marlin Gas Services and margin improvement from Aspire Energy of Ohio, LLC ("Aspire Energy"). Additionally, the Company experienced increased operating expenses associated with the acquisition of Diversified Energy as well as depreciation, amortization and property taxes and increased vehicle expenses due to rising fuel costs.

The major components contributing to the change in adjusted gross margin** are shown below:

(in thousands)



Propane Operations



Diversified Energy acquisition (completed in December 2021)

$ 1,491 Increased propane margins and service fees

1,104 Marlin Gas Services



Increased demand for CNG services

547 Aspire Energy



Increased margins - rate changes and natural gas liquid processing

203 Other variances

465 Quarter-over-quarter increase in adjusted gross margin**

$ 3,810

The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)

Operating expenses from the Diversified Energy acquisition $ 2,258 Increased vehicle expenses due to higher fuel costs 199 Other variances (276) Quarter-over-quarter increase in other operating expenses $ 2,181

As discussed above, Diversified Energy's operating results reflected lower adjusted gross margins during the second quarter of 2022 which is in line with the seasonality typically experienced during the second and third quarters by the Company's legacy propane distribution businesses.

Operating Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Consolidated Results



Six Months Ended









June 30,







(in thousands) 2022

2021

Change

Percent Change Adjusted gross margin** $ 218,053

$ 201,270

$ 16,783

8.3 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 45,418

41,242

4,176

10.1 % Other operating expenses 91,301

85,853

5,448

6.3 % Operating income $ 81,334

$ 74,175

$ 7,159

9.7 %

Operating income for the first six months of 2022 was $81.3 million, an increase of $7.2 million, or 9.7 percent, compared to the same period in 2021. Higher performance in the first six months of 2022 was generated from propane and natural gas acquisitions completed in 2021, continued pipeline expansion projects, organic growth in the Company's natural gas distribution businesses, incremental contributions associated with regulated infrastructure programs, increased propane margins per gallon and fees and improved performance in the Company's other unregulated businesses. The Company recorded higher depreciation, amortization and property taxes related to recent capital investments and operating expenses associated primarily with growth initiatives, as well as increased vehicle expenses due to higher fuel costs.

Regulated Energy Segment



Six Months Ended









June 30,







(in thousands) 2022

2021

Change

Percent Change Adjusted gross margin** $ 153,068

$ 144,616

$ 8,452

5.8 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 36,631

33,577

3,054

9.1 % Other operating expenses 55,898

55,573

325

0.6 % Operating income $ 60,539

$ 55,466

$ 5,073

9.1 %

Operating income for the Regulated Energy segment for the first six month of 2022 was $60.5 million, an increase of $5.1 million, or 9.1 percent, over the same period in 2021. Higher operating income reflects continued pipeline expansions by Eastern Shore, Peninsula Pipeline and Aspire Energy Express, organic growth in the Company's natural gas distribution businesses, incremental contributions from regulated infrastructure programs, increased customer consumption, and operating results from the Escambia Meter Station acquisition completed in 2021. Operating expenses increased by $3.4 million compared to the prior year primarily due to a higher level of depreciation, amortization and property taxes as well as a greater amount of costs related to payroll, benefits and other employee related expenses and vehicle expenses mainly due to higher fuel costs.

The key components of the increase in adjusted gross margin** are shown below:

(in thousands)

Natural gas transmission service expansions $ 2,518 Natural gas growth (excluding service expansions) 2,132 Contributions from regulated infrastructure programs 2,004 Changes in customer consumption 449 Escambia Meter Station acquisition 416 Other variances 933 Period-over-period increase in adjusted gross margin** $ 8,452

The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)

Customer service related costs $ 414 Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses 188 Other variances (277) Period-over-period increase in other operating expenses $ 325

Unregulated Energy Segment



Six Months Ended









June 30,







(in thousands) 2022

2021

Change

Percent Change Adjusted gross margin** $ 65,046

$ 56,728

$ 8,318

14.7 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 8,762

7,631

1,131

14.8 % Other operating expenses 35,671

30,522

5,149

16.9 % Operating income $ 20,613

$ 18,575

$ 2,038

11.0 %

Operating results for the Unregulated Energy segment for the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased by $2.0 million, or 11.0 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

Higher operating results during the first half of 2022 were driven by contributions from the Company's acquisition of Diversified Energy, increased propane margins including higher service fees, increased demand for CNG from Marlin Gas Services and margin improvement from Aspire Energy. These increases were partially offset by reduced consumption in our propane operations. Additionally, the Company experienced increased operating expenses associated with the acquisition of Diversified Energy as well as increased payroll, benefits and employee related expenses, depreciation, amortization and property taxes, and increased vehicle expenses due to rising fuel costs.

The major components contributing to the change in adjusted gross margin** are shown below:

(in thousands)



Propane Operations



Diversified Energy acquisition (completed in December 2021)

$ 5,466 Increased propane margins and service fees

1,823 Decreased customer consumption - intra-quarter weather volatility

(577) Decreased customer consumption due to conversion of customers to our natural gas system

(478) Marlin Gas Services



Increased demand for CNG services

612 Aspire Energy



Increased margins - rate changes and natural gas liquid processing

1,131 Increased customer consumption - primarily weather related

465 Other variances

(124) Period-over-period increase in adjusted gross margin**

$ 8,318

Items contributing to the period-over-period increase in operating expenses are listed in the following table:

(in thousands)

Operating expenses from the Diversified Energy acquisition $ 4,708 Increased payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses 607 Increased vehicle expenses due to higher fuel costs 385 Other variances (551) Period-over-period increase in operating expenses $ 5,149

COVID-19 Update

In March 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") declared a national emergency due to the rapidly growing outbreak of COVID-19. In response to this declaration and the rapid spread of COVID-19 within the United States, federal, state and local governments throughout the country imposed varying degrees of restrictions on social and commercial activity to promote social distancing in an effort to slow the spread of the illness. These restrictions significantly impacted economic conditions in the United States beginning in 2020 and persisted, to a lesser extent throughout 2021. Chesapeake Utilities is considered an "essential business," which allowed the Company to continue operational activities and construction projects while social distancing restrictions were in place. Previously existing states of emergency in all of the Company's service territories expired during the second and third quarters of 2021 eliminating a majority of restrictions initially implemented to slow the spread of the virus. The expiration of the states of emergency along with the settlement of the Company's limited proceeding in Florida, has concluded its ability to defer incremental pandemic related costs for consideration through the applicable regulatory process. At this time, the Company has adjusted its operating practices accordingly to ensure the safety of its operations and will take the necessary actions to comply with the CDC, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, as new developments occur.

Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Initiatives

ESG initiatives are at the core of Chesapeake Utilities' well-established culture, guiding the Company's strategy and informing its ongoing business decisions. In February 2022, Chesapeake Utilities published its inaugural sustainability report. In the report, the Company outlines its ESG commitments:

Chesapeake Utilities will be a leader in the transition to a lower carbon future.

The Company will continue to promote a diverse and inclusive workplace and further the sustainability of the communities we serve.

The Company's businesses will be operated with integrity and the highest ethical standards.

These commitments guide the Company's mission to deliver energy that makes life better for the people and communities it serves. They impact every aspect of the Company and the relationships it has with its stakeholders. The Company encourages its investors to review the report and welcomes feedback as it continues to enhance its ESG disclosures.

The Company's most recent ESG advancements include the following:

Environmental:

The Company was joined by the Governor of the state of Maryland to celebrate the public-private partnership resulting from the extension of natural gas transmission and distribution pipeline into Somerset County, MD , enabling conversion for two state-funded entities to natural gas, improving their facilities' environmental profile.

In the Company's Florida service territory, it participated in an event that showcases model homes filled with the latest designs and technologies for energy conservation.

Social:

The Company announced Sharon Grant's appointment as our new assistant vice president and diversity officer; Ms. Grant will have direct oversight responsibilities for it's equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) strategy and will collaborate across the organization with the teams responsible for the enterprise-wide environmental, social, and governance plan.

The Company participated in events and made donations to organizations and fundraising initiatives within the local communities through its Employee Resource Groups and company community giving programs.

Governance:

In July 2022 , the Company announced the appointment of Stephanie N. Gary and Sheree M. Petrone to serve as members of the Company's Board of Directors as part of an ongoing succession planning strategy that is aligned with the Company's EDI commitment.

The Company recently joined governance leaders as a member of the Advisory Board for the John L. Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance.

The Company was recognized for the Best Corporate Governance in the U.S. for 2022 by World Finance magazine.

Earlier this year, the Company established its Environmental Sustainability Office ("ESO") and ESG Committee ("ESGC"). The ESO was established to identify and manage emission-reducing projects both internally, as well as and those that support the Company's customers' sustainability goals. The ESGC was established to bring together a cross-functional team of leaders across the organization to identify, assess, execute and advance the Company's strategic ESG initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters included in this release may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements in the Company's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2022, for further information on the risks and uncertainties related to the Company's forward-looking statements.

Conference Call

Chesapeake Utilities will host a conference call on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. To participate in this call, dial 877.224.1468 and reference Chesapeake Utilities' 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. To access the replay recording of this call, the accompanying transcript, and other pertinent quarterly information, use the link CPK - Conference Call Audio Replay, or visit the Investors/Events and Presentations section of the Company's website at www.chpk.com.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Financial Summary (in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Adjusted Gross Margin**













Regulated Energy segment $ 70,620

$ 66,463

$ 153,068

$ 144,616 Unregulated Energy segment 21,762

17,952

65,046

56,728 Other businesses and eliminations (28)

(34)

(61)

(73) Total Adjusted Gross Margin** $ 92,354

$ 84,381

$ 218,053

$ 201,271















Operating Income













Regulated Energy segment $ 25,841

$ 22,760

$ 60,539

$ 55,466 Unregulated Energy segment 560

(465)

20,613

18,575 Other businesses and eliminations 68

283

182

134 Total Operating Income 26,469

22,578

81,334

74,175 Other income, net 2,584

1,453

3,498

1,828 Interest Charges 5,825

5,054

11,164

10,159 Income Before Income Taxes 23,228

18,977

73,668

65,844 Income Taxes 6,177

5,164

19,683

17,565 Net Income $ 17,051

$ 13,813

$ 53,985

$ 48,279















Earnings Per Share of Common Stock













Basic $ 0.96

$ 0.79

$ 3.05

$ 2.76 Diluted $ 0.96

$ 0.78

$ 3.04

$ 2.75

Financial Summary Highlights Key variances between the second quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2021, included: (in thousands, except per share data)

Pre-tax Income

Net Income

Earnings Per Share Second Quarter of 2021 Reported Results

$ 18,977

$ 13,813

$ 0.78













Adjusting for Unusual Items:











Gain from sales of assets

1,902

1,396

0.08



1,902

1,396

0.08













Increased (Decreased) Adjusted Gross Margins**:











Contributions from acquisitions*

1,657

1,216

0.07 Natural gas transmission service expansions*

1,291

948

0.05 Increased propane margins and fees

1,104

810

0.05 Contributions from regulated infrastructure programs *

1,080

793

0.04 Natural gas growth (excluding service expansions)

938

689

0.04 Increased customer consumption - Inclusive of weather

773

567

0.03 Increased margins related to demand for Marlin Gas Services*

547

402

0.02 Higher operating results from Aspire Energy

203

149

0.01



7,593

5,574

0.31













(Increased) Decreased Operating Expenses (Excluding Natural Gas, Propane and Electric Cost):











Operating expenses from recent acquisitions

(2,258)

(1,657)

(0.09) Depreciation, amortization and property taxes

(1,899)

(1,394)

(0.08) Vehicle expenses

(407)

(299)

(0.02) Customer service related costs

(200)

(147)

(0.01) Facilities expenses, maintenance costs and outside services

559

410

0.02 Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses

343

252

0.01



(3,862)

(2,835)

(0.17)













Interest charges

(771)

(566)

(0.03) Net other changes

(611)

(331)

(0.01)



(1,382)

(897)

(0.04) Second Quarter of 2022 Reported Results

$ 23,228

$ 17,051

$ 0.96

*See the Major Projects and Initiatives table.

Key variances between the six months ended June 30, 2022 and the six months ended June 30, 2021, included: (in thousands, except per share data)

Pre-tax Income

Net Income

Earnings Per Share Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Reported Results

$ 65,844

$ 48,279

$ 2.75













Adjusting for Unusual Items:











Gain from sales of assets

1,902

1,394

0.08



1,902

1,394

0.08













Increased (Decreased) Adjusted Gross Margins**:











Contributions from acquisitions*

5,882

4,312

0.24 Natural gas transmission service expansions*

2,518

1,846

0.10 Natural gas growth (excluding service expansions)

2,132

1,563

0.09 Contributions from regulated infrastructure programs *

2,004

1,469

0.08 Increased propane margins and fees

1,823

1,336

0.08 Higher operating results from Aspire Energy

1,131

829

0.05 Increased margins related to demand for Marlin Gas Services*

612

448

0.03 Increased customer consumption - Inclusive of weather

337

247

0.01



16,439

12,050

0.68













(Increased) Decreased Operating Expenses (Excluding Natural Gas, Propane, and Electric Costs):











Operating expenses from recent acquisitions

(4,708)

(3,451)

(0.19) Depreciation, amortization and property tax costs

(3,436)

(2,519)

(0.14) Vehicle expenses

(662)

(485)

(0.03) Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses

(503)

(369)

(0.02) Facilities expenses, maintenance costs and outside services

615

451

0.03



(8,694)

(6,373)

(0.35)













Interest charges

(1,004)

(736)

(0.04) Net other changes

(819)

(629)

(0.05) Change in shares outstanding due to 2021 and 2022 equity offerings

—

—

(0.03)



(1,823)

(1,365)

(0.12) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Reported Results

$ 73,668

$ 53,985

$ 3.04

*See the Major Projects and Initiatives table.

Recently Completed and Ongoing Major Projects and Initiatives

The Company constantly pursues and develops additional projects and initiatives to serve existing and new customers, and to further grow its businesses and earnings, with the intention to increase shareholder value. The following table includes the major projects/initiatives recently completed and currently underway. Major projects and initiatives that have generated consistent year-over-year adjusted gross margin contributions are removed from the table. In the future, the Company will add new projects and initiatives to this table once negotiations are substantially final and the associated earnings can be estimated.





Adjusted Gross Margin**



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Year Ended

Estimate for Project/Initiative

June 30,

June 30,

December 31,

Fiscal in thousands

2022

2021

2022

2021

2021

2022

2023 Pipeline Expansions:



























Western Palm Beach County, Florida Expansion (1)

$ 1,307

$ 1,172

$ 2,615

$ 2,340

$ 4,729

$ 5,227

$ 5,227 Del-Mar Energy Pathway (1) (2)

1,728

921

3,450

1,805

4,584

6,980

6,980 Guernsey Power Station

368

47

631

94

187

1,380

1,486 Southern Expansion

—

—

—

—

—

—

586 Winter Haven Expansion

28

—

61

—

—

401

976 Beachside Pipeline Extension

—

—

—

—

—

—

1,825 North Ocean City Connector

—

—

—

—

—

—

400 St. Cloud / Twin Lakes Expansion

—

—

—

—

—

—

584 Total Pipeline Expansions

3,431

2,140

6,757

4,239

9,500

13,988

18,064





























CNG/RNG/LNG Transportation and Infrastructure

2,427

1,708

4,660

3,785

7,566

9,500

10,500





























Acquisitions:



























Propane Acquisitions

1,491

—

5,466

—

603

11,300

12,000 Escambia Meter Station

249

83

499

83

583

1,000

1,000 Total Acquisitions

1,740

83

5,965

83

1,186

12,300

13,000





























Regulatory Initiatives:



























Florida GRIP

4,950

4,181

9,802

8,236

16,995

18,797

19,475 Capital Cost Surcharge Programs

497

120

1,014

257

1,199

2,018

1,936 Elkton Gas STRIDE Plan

66

—

140

—

26

241

354 Florida Rate Case Proceeding(3)

—

—

—

—

—

TBD

TBD Total Regulatory Initiatives

5,513

4,301

10,956

8,493

18,220

21,056

21,765





























Total

$ 13,111

$ 8,232

$ 28,338

$ 16,600

$ 36,472

$ 56,844

$ 63,329



(1) Includes adjusted gross margin generated from interim services. (2) Includes adjusted gross margin from natural gas distribution services. (3) Subject to approval from the Florida PSC.

Detailed Discussion of Major Projects and Initiatives

Pipeline Expansions

West Palm Beach County, Florida Expansion

Peninsula Pipeline has constructed four transmission lines to bring additional natural gas to our distribution system in West Palm Beach, Florida. The first phase of this project was placed into service in December 2018 with multiple phases placed into service leading up to the project's final completion in the fourth quarter of 2021. The project generated incremental adjusted gross margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 of $0.1 million and $0.3 million, respectively, compared to 2021. The Company estimates that the project will generate annual adjusted gross margin of $5.2 million in 2022 and beyond.

Del-Mar Energy Pathway

In December 2019, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ("FERC") issued an order approving the construction of the Del-Mar Energy Pathway project. The project was placed into service in the fourth quarter of 2021. The new facilities: (i) include an additional 14,300 Dts/d of firm service to four customers, (ii) provide additional natural gas transmission pipeline infrastructure in eastern Sussex County, Delaware, and (iii) represent the first extension of Eastern Shore's pipeline system into Somerset County, Maryland. Including interim services in advance of completion, the project generated additional adjusted gross margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 of $0.8 million and $1.6 million, respectively. The estimated annual adjusted gross margin from this project, including natural gas distribution service in Somerset County, Maryland, is approximately $7.0 million in 2022 and beyond.

Guernsey Power Station

The Company's subsidiary, Aspire Energy Express, LLC and unrelated party Guernsey Power Station, LLC ("Guernsey Power Station"), entered into a precedent agreement for firm transportation capacity whereby Guernsey Power Station will construct a power generation facility and Aspire Energy Express will provide firm natural gas transportation service to this facility. Guernsey Power Station commenced construction of the project in October 2019. Aspire Energy Express completed construction of the gas transmission facilities in the fourth quarter of 2021. This project added $0.3 million and $0.5 million of adjusted gross margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, and is expected to produce adjusted gross margin of approximately $1.4 million in 2022 and $1.5 million in 2023 and beyond.

Southern Expansion

Pending FERC authorization, Eastern Shore plans to install a new natural gas driven compressor skid unit at its existing Bridgeville, Delaware compressor station that will provide 7,300 Dts of incremental firm transportation pipeline capacity. The project is currently estimated to go into service in the fourth quarter of 2023. Eastern Shore expects the Southern Expansion project to generate adjusted gross margin of $0.6 million in 2023 and increase to an annual adjusted gross margin of $2.3 million in 2024 and thereafter.

Winter Haven Expansion

In May 2021, Peninsula Pipeline filed a petition with the Florida PSC for approval of its Transportation Service Agreement with our Florida natural gas division, Central Florida Gas Division ("CFG"), for an incremental 6,800 Dts/d of firm service in the Winter Haven, Florida area. As part of this agreement, Peninsula Pipeline will construct a new interconnect with Florida Gas Transmission ("FGT") and a new regulator station for CFG. The additional firm service will be used to support new incremental load due to growth in the area, including providing service, most immediately, to a new can manufacturing facility, as well as reliability and operational benefits to CFG's existing distribution system in the area. In connection with Peninsula Pipeline's new regulator station, CFG is also extending its distribution system to connect to the new station. The company expects this expansion to be in service in the third quarter of 2022 and expects to generate adjusted gross margin of $0.4 million in 2022 once complete and $1.0 million in 2023 and thereafter.

Beachside Pipeline Extension

In June 2021, Peninsula Pipeline and Florida City Gas entered into a Transportation Service Agreement for an incremental 10,176 Dts/d of firm service in Indian River County, Florida, to support Florida City Gas' growth along the Indian River's barrier island. As part of this agreement, Peninsula Pipeline will construct approximately 11.3 miles of pipeline from its existing pipeline in the Sebastian, Florida, area east under the Intercoastal Waterway and southward on the barrier island. Construction is underway and is expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2023. The Company expects this extension to generate additional annual adjusted gross margin of $1.8 million in 2023 and $2.5 million thereafter.

North Ocean City Connector

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company began construction of an extension of service into North Ocean City, Maryland. The Company's Delaware natural gas division and its subsidiary, Sandpiper Energy, Inc. plan to install approximately 5.7 miles of pipeline across southern Sussex County, Delaware to Fenwick Island, Delaware and Worcester County, Maryland. The project will produce additional capacity to serve new customers and reinforce the Company's existing system in Ocean City, Maryland. The Company expects this expansion to generate additional annual adjusted gross margin of $0.4 million in 2023 and beyond, with additional margin opportunities from incremental growth.

St. Cloud / Twin Lakes Expansion

In July 2022, Peninsula Pipeline filed a petition with the Florida PSC for approval of its Transportation Service Agreement with the Company's Florida natural gas division, Florida Public Utilities ("FPU"), for an additional 2,400 Dt/day of firm service in the St. Cloud, Florida area. As part of this agreement, Peninsula Pipeline will construct a pipeline extension and regulator station for FPU. The extension will be used to support new incremental load due to growth in the area, including providing service, most immediately, to the residential development Twin Lakes. The expansion will also improve reliability and operational benefits to FPU's existing distribution system in the area, supporting future growth in the area. The Company expects this expansion to be in service in the first quarter of 2023 and generate adjusted gross margin of $0.6 million in 2023 and thereafter.

CNG/RNG/LNG Transportation and Infrastructure

The Company has made a commitment to meet customer demand for CNG, RNG and LNG in the markets we serve. This has included making investments within Marlin Gas Services to be able to transport these products through its virtual pipeline fleet to customers. To date, the Company has also made an infrastructure investment in Ohio, enabling RNG to fuel a third party landfill fleet and to transport RNG to end use customers off it's pipeline system. Similarly, the Company announced in March 2022, the opening of a high-capacity CNG truck and tube trailer fueling station in Port Wentworth, Georgia. As one of the largest public access CNG stations on the East Coast, it will offer a RNG option to customers in the near future. The Company constructed the station in partnership with Atlanta Gas Light, a subsidiary of Southern Company Gas. In 2020, Atlanta Gas Light announced that Chesapeake Utilities would be constructing, maintaining the station and ensuring access to CNG and RNG for the many customers expected to fuel at the station.

The Company is also involved in various other projects, all at various stages and all with different opportunities to participate across the energy value chain. In many of these projects, Marlin will play a key role in ensuring the RNG is transported to one of the Company's many pipeline systems where it will be injected. Accordingly, given the overlapping role of Marlin in many of these projects, the Company has combined it's transportation services and infrastructure adjusted gross margin discussion into one section.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company generated $0.7 million and $0.9 million in additional adjusted gross margin associated with the transportation of CNG and RNG by Marlin's virtual pipeline and Aspire Energy's Noble Road RNG pipeline. The Company estimates annual adjusted gross margin of approximately $9.5 million in 2022, and $10.5 million in 2023 for these transportation related services, with potential for additional growth in future years.

Discussed below are some of the recently completed projects as well as a sample of the growth projects in which we are currently involved. As new projects are solidified, we will provide additional detail on those projects at that time.

Noble Road Landfill RNG Project

In October 2021, Aspire Energy completed construction of its Noble Road Landfill RNG pipeline project, a 33.1-mile pipeline, which transports RNG generated from the Noble Road landfill to Aspire Energy's pipeline system, displacing conventionally produced natural gas. In conjunction with this expansion, Aspire Energy also upgraded an existing compressor station and installed two new metering and regulation sites. The RNG volume is expected to represent nearly 10 percent of Aspire Energy's gas gathering volumes.

Bioenergy DevCo

In June 2020, the Company's Delmarva natural gas operations and Bioenergy DevCo ("BDC"), a developer of anaerobic digestion facilities that create renewable energy and healthy soil products from organic material, entered into an agreement related to a project to extract RNG from poultry production waste. BDC and the Company's affiliates are collaborating on this project in addition to several other project sites where organic waste can be converted into a carbon-negative energy source.

The RNG source created from the organic waste from the BDC facility will be transported to an Eastern Shore interconnection, where the sustainable fuel will be introduced into the Company's transmission system and ultimately distributed to its natural gas customers.

CleanBay Project

In July 2020, the Company and CleanBay Renewables Inc. ("CleanBay") announced a new partnership to bring RNG to the Company's Delmarva natural gas operations. As part of this partnership, the Company will transport the RNG produced at CleanBay's planned Westover, Maryland bio-refinery, to the Company's natural gas infrastructure in the Delmarva Peninsula region. Eastern Shore and Marlin Gas Services, will transport the RNG from CleanBay to the Company's Delmarva natural gas distribution system where it is ultimately delivered to the Delmarva natural gas distribution end use customers.

Acquisitions

Propane Acquisitions

On December 15, 2021, Sharp Energy acquired the propane operating assets of Diversified Energy for approximately $37.5 million net of cash acquired. There were multiple strategic benefits to this acquisition including it: (i) expanded the Company's propane territory into North Carolina and South Carolina while also expanding our existing footprint in Pennsylvania and Virginia, and (ii) included an established customer base with opportunities for future growth. Through this acquisition, the Company added approximately 19,000 residential, commercial and agricultural customers, along with distribution of approximately 10.0 million gallons of propane annually.

On June 13, 2022, Sharp acquired the propane operating assets of Davenport Energy's Siler City propane division for approximately $2.0 million. Through this acquisition, the Company expands its operating footprint further into North Carolina, where customers will be served by Sharp Energy's Diversified Energy division. The acquisition adds approximately 850 customers and distribution of approximately 406,000 gallons of propane annually to Sharp Energy's territory. The financial results of this acquisition are included in Sharp Energy's Diversified Energy division given geographic proximity and other synergies within the service territory.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, these acquisitions contributed $1.5 million and $5.5 million, respectively, in adjusted gross margin and are expected to generate $11.3 million of additional adjusted gross margin in 2022 and $12.0 million in 2023.

Escambia Meter Station

In June 2021, Peninsula Pipeline purchased the Escambia Meter Station from Florida Power and Light and entered into a Transportation Service Agreement with Gulf Power Company to provide up to 530,000 Dts/d of firm service from an interconnect with FGT to Florida Power & Light's Crist Lateral pipeline. The Florida Power & Light Crist Lateral provides gas supply to their natural gas fired power plant owned by Florida Power & Light in Pensacola, Florida. The Company generated $0.2 million and $0.4 million, respectively, in additional adjusted gross margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and estimates that this acquisition will generate adjusted gross margin of approximately $1.0 million in 2022 and beyond.

Regulatory Initiatives

Florida Gas Reliability Infrastructure Program ("GRIP")

Florida GRIP is a natural gas pipe replacement program approved by the Florida PSC that allows automatic recovery, through rates, of costs associated with the replacement of mains and services. Since the program's inception in August 2012, the Company has invested $198.7 million of capital expenditures to replace 351 miles of qualifying distribution mains, including $9.2 million of new pipes during the first six month of 2022. GRIP generated additional gross margin of $0.8 million and $1.6 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 2021. The Company is currently projecting to complete this program in 2022 and expects to generate adjusted gross margin of $18.8 million and $19.5 million in 2022 and 2023, respectively. The adjusted gross margin on GRIP investments will continue to be generated as the Company has included the investments, and the associated expenses, in the base rate proceeding that was filed in May 2022.

Capital Cost Surcharge Programs

In December 2019, the FERC approved Eastern Shore's capital cost surcharge to become effective January 1, 2020. The surcharge, an approved item in the settlement of Eastern Shore's last general rate case, allows Eastern Shore to recover capital costs associated with mandated highway or railroad relocation projects that required the replacement of existing Eastern Shore facilities. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, there was $0.4 million and $0.8 million, respectively, of adjusted gross margin generated pursuant to the program. Eastern Shore expects to produce adjusted gross margin of approximately $2.0 million in 2022 and $1.9 million in 2023 from relocation projects, which is ultimately dependent upon the timing of filings and the completion of construction.

Elkton Gas Strategic Infrastructure Development and Enhancement ("STRIDE") Plan

In June 2021, the Company reached a settlement with the Maryland PSC Staff and the Maryland Office of the Peoples Counsel regarding a five-year plan to replace Aldyl-A pipelines and recover the associated costs of those replacements through a fixed charge rider. The STRIDE plan went into service in September 2021 and is expected to generate $0.2 million of adjusted gross margin in 2022 and $0.4 million annually thereafter.

COVID-19 Regulatory Proceeding

In October 2020, the Florida PSC approved a joint petition of the Company's natural gas and electric distribution utilities in Florida to establish a regulatory asset to record incremental expenses incurred due to COVID-19. The regulatory asset allows the Company to obtain recovery of these costs in the next base rate proceedings. The Company's Florida regulated business units reached a settlement with the Office of Public Counsel in June 2021. The settlement allowed the business units to establish a regulatory asset of $2.1 million. This amount includes COVID-19 related incremental expenses for bad debt write-offs, personnel protective equipment, cleaning and business information services for remote work. The Company's Florida regulated business units are currently amortizing the amount over two years effective January 1, 2022 and recover the regulatory asset through the Purchased Gas Adjustment and Swing Service mechanisms for the natural gas business units and through the Fuel Purchased Power Cost Recovery clause for the electric division. This results in annual additional adjusted gross margin of $1.0 million that will be offset by a corresponding amortization of regulatory asset expense for both 2022 and 2023.

Florida Natural Gas Base Rate Proceeding

In May 2022, the Company's Florida natural gas distribution business units, FPU, the Chesapeake Utilities CFG division, FPU – Indiantown division, and FPU – Fort Meade division (jointly, "the Florida Natural Gas Companies"), filed a consolidated natural gas rate case with the Florida PSC. In connection with the application, the Company is seeking approval of the following: (i) interim rate relief of approximately $7.2 million on an annualized basis, subject to refund, pending the outcome of the rate case proceeding; (ii) a permanent rate relief of approximately $24.1 million, effective January 1, 2023, (iii) a depreciation study also submitted with filing; (iv) authorization to make certain changes to tariffs to include the consolidation of rates and rate structure across the businesses and to unify the Florida natural gas distribution businesses under FPU; (v) authorization to retain acquisition adjustment in the revenue requirement; and (vi) authorization to establish an environmental remediation surcharge for the purposes of addressing future expected remediation costs for manufactured gas plant sites. In August 2022, interim rates were approved by the Florida PSC in the amount of approximately $7.7 million on an annualized basis, effective for all meter readings in September 2022. The interim rates are subject to refund pending the final outcome of the rate case proceeding. The discovery process has commenced and hearing for the proceeding has been scheduled for October 2022. The outcome of the application is subject to review and approval by the Florida PSC.

Storm Protection Plan

In 2020, the Florida PSC implemented the Storm Protection Plan ("SPP") and Storm Protection Plan Cost Recovery ("SPPCR") rules, which require electric utilities to petition the Florida PSC for approval of a Transmission and Distribution Storm Protection Plan that covers the utility's immediate 10-year planning period with updates to the plan at least every 3 years. The SPPCR rules allows the utility to file for recovery of associated costs related to its SPP. The Company's SPP plan was filed in April 2022, with hearings scheduled for early August 2022. The SPP cost recovery clause ("SPPCRC") was filed in May 2022 with requested rates effective January 1, 2023. The SPPCRC hearing is scheduled for November 2022.

Other major factors influencing adjusted gross margin

Weather Impact

Weather was not a significant factor during the second quarter and the first half of 2022. The following table summarizes HDD and CDD variances from the 10-year average HDD/CDD ("Normal") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.



Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended





June 30,





June 30,





2022

2021

Variance

2022

2021

Variance Delmarva Peninsula





















Actual HDD 394

400

(6)

2,575

2,586

(11) 10-Year Average HDD ("Normal") 412

396

16

2,667

2,676

(9) Variance from Normal (18)

4





(92)

(90)



Florida





















Actual HDD 37

69

(32)

534

572

(38) 10-Year Average HDD ("Normal") 45

43

2

542

549

(7) Variance from Normal (8)

26





(8)

23



Ohio





















Actual HDD 604

676

(72)

3,530

3,448

82 10-Year Average HDD ("Normal") 630

623

7

3,542

3,582

(40) Variance from Normal (26)

53





(12)

(134)



Florida





















Actual CDD 988

826

162

1,183

1,010

173 10-Year Average CDD ("Normal") 945

966

(21)

1,142

1,161

(19) Variance from Normal 43

(140)





41

(151)





Natural Gas Distribution Adjusted Margin Growth

Customer growth for the Company's natural gas distribution operations, as a result of the addition of new customers and the conversion of customers from alternative fuel sources to natural gas service, generated $0.9 million and $2.1 million of additional adjusted gross margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. The average number of residential customers served on the Delmarva Peninsula increased by 5.7 percent and 5.5 percent for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, while Florida customers increased by 4.1 percent for both the three and six month periods. A larger percentage of the adjusted gross margin growth was generated from residential growth given the expansion of natural gas into new housing communities and conversions to natural gas as our distribution infrastructure continues to build out. We anticipate continued customer growth, as new communities continue to build out due to population growth and additional infrastructure is added to support the growth. The details for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 are provided in the following table:



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2022 (in thousands) Delmarva Peninsula

Florida

Delmarva Peninsula

Florida Customer Growth:













Residential $ 552

$ 223

$ 1,256

$ 494 Commercial and industrial 68

95

159

223 Total Customer Growth $ 620

$ 318

$ 1,415

$ 717

Capital Investment Growth and Associated Financing Plans

The Company's capital expenditures were $61.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The following table shows a range of the forecasted 2022 capital expenditures by segment and by business line:



2022 (dollars in thousands) Low

High Regulated Energy:





Natural gas distribution $ 72,000

$ 81,000 Natural gas transmission 32,000

36,000 Electric distribution 7,000

12,000 Total Regulated Energy 111,000

129,000 Unregulated Energy:





Propane distribution 10,000

14,000 Energy transmission 7,000

10,000 Other unregulated energy 10,000

18,000 Total Unregulated Energy 27,000

42,000 Other:





Corporate and other businesses 2,000

4,000 Total Other 2,000

4,000 Total 2022 Forecasted Capital Expenditures $ 140,000

$ 175,000

The capital expenditure projection is subject to continuous review and modification. During the first half of 2022, the Company experienced a reduced level of new capital investments due to regulatory delays and supply chain disruptions. As a result, the Company is decreasing its capital expenditure guidance range to $140 million to $175 million for 2022. The Company expects these delays in timing to be temporary. Actual capital requirements may vary from the above estimates due to a number of factors, including changing economic conditions, supply chain disruptions, capital delays that are greater than currently anticipated, customer growth in existing areas, regulation, new growth or acquisition opportunities and availability of capital. Historically, actual capital expenditures have typically lagged behind the forecasted amounts.

The Company's target ratio of equity to total capitalization, including short-term borrowings, is between 50 and 60 percent. The Company's equity to total capitalization ratio, including short-term borrowings, was 52 percent as of June 30, 2022.

The Company may utilize more temporary short-term debt, when the financing cost is attractive, as a bridge to permanent long-term financing, or if the equity markets are more volatile. The Company currently maintains a multi-tranche $400.0 million syndicated revolving line of credit (the "Revolver"), with multiple participating lenders to meet its short-term borrowing needs. The two tranches of the Revolver consist of a $200.0 million 364-day short-term debt tranche and a $200.0 million five-year tranche, both of which have three (3) one-year extension options which can be authorized by our Chief Financial Officer. The Company is eligible to establish the repayment term for individual borrowings under the five year tranche of the Revolver and to the extent that an individual loan under the Revolver exceeded 12 months, the outstanding balance would be classified as a component of long-term debt.

The 364-day tranche of the Revolver expires in August 2022 and the five-year tranche expires in August 2026; both tranches are available to fund the Company's short-term cash needs to meet seasonal working capital requirements and to temporarily fund portions of the Company's capital expenditures. As of June 30, 2022, the pricing under the 364-day tranche of the Revolver does not include an unused commitment fee and maintains an interest rate of 0.70 percent over LIBOR. As of June 30, 2022, the pricing under the five-year tranche of the Revolver included an unused commitment fee of 0.09 percent and an interest rate of 0.95 percent over LIBOR. The Company's total available credit under the Revolver at June 30, 2022 was $257.7 million. The Company is currently in discussions with the various lending institutions regarding the renewal of the 364-day tranche. At that time, the reference interest rate will transition from LIBOR which is being retired by financial institutions to the Standard Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR"). The Company does not expect this transition to have a material impact on our financial condition.

The Company issued 2.95 percent senior notes on March 15, 2022 to MetLife in the aggregate principal amount of $50 million. The Company used the proceeds received from the issuances of the senior notes to reduce short-term borrowings under the Revolver and to fund capital expenditures. These senior notes have similar covenants and default provisions as our other existing senior notes, and have an annual principal payment beginning in the eleventh year after the issuance.

In terms of equity capital, the Company maintains an effective shelf registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the issuance of shares under its Dividend Reinvestment and Direct Stock Purchase Plan (the "DRIP"). In June 2020, the Company also filed a shelf registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which provides for the issuance of shares of its common stock via a variety of offering types. In August 2020, the Company filed a prospectus supplement under the shelf registration statement for an At-the-Market ("ATM") program under which the Company may issue and sell shares of common stock up to an aggregate offering price of $75.0 million under which $62.5 million has been issued.

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company issued less than 0.1 million shares of common stock through its DRIP program and received net proceeds of approximately $4.3 million which were added to the Company's general funds.

Depending on the Company's capital needs and subject to market conditions, in addition to other debt and equity offerings, the Company may consider, as necessary in the future, issuing additional shares under the direct stock purchase component of the DRIP, the ATM program, or pursuant to its shelf registration statement. More information about financing activities is included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the Company's Second Quarter 2022 Form 10-Q.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except shares and per share data)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Operating Revenues













Regulated Energy $ 92,193

$ 80,910

$ 220,084

$ 202,107 Unregulated Energy and other 47,277

30,172

142,266

100,161 Total Operating Revenues 139,470

111,082

362,350

302,268 Operating Expenses













Regulated natural gas and electricity costs 21,573

14,447

67,016

57,491 Unregulated propane and natural gas costs 25,543

12,254

77,279

43,506 Operations 38,002

36,371

80,796

75,810 Maintenance 4,507

4,259

8,772

8,300 Depreciation and amortization 17,216

15,298

34,193

30,662 Other taxes 6,160

5,875

12,960

12,324 Total operating expenses 113,001

88,504

281,016

228,093 Operating Income 26,469

22,578

81,334

74,175 Other income, net 2,584

1,453

3,498

1,828 Interest charges 5,825

5,054

11,164

10,159 Income Before Income Taxes 23,228

18,977

73,668

65,844 Income Taxes 6,177

5,164

19,683

17,565 Net Income $ 17,051

$ 13,813

$ 53,985

$ 48,279















Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:













Basic 17,730,833

17,546,346

17,704,592

17,516,273 Diluted 17,809,871

17,616,496

17,785,629

17,585,006 Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:













Basic $ 0.96

$ 0.79

$ 3.05

$ 2.76 Diluted $ 0.96

$ 0.78

$ 3.04

$ 2.75

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Assets

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 (in thousands, except shares and per share data)







Property, Plant and Equipment







Regulated Energy

$ 1,765,915

$ 1,720,287 Unregulated Energy

381,718

357,259 Other businesses and eliminations

30,713

35,418 Total property, plant and equipment

2,178,346

2,112,964 Less: Accumulated depreciation and amortization

(438,573)

(417,479) Plus: Construction work in progress

34,027

49,393 Net property, plant and equipment

1,773,800

1,744,878 Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

4,186

4,976 Trade and other receivables

42,892

61,623 Less: Allowance for credit losses

(2,758)

(3,141) Trade and other receivables, net

40,134

58,482 Accrued revenue

15,999

22,513 Propane inventory, at average cost

9,317

11,644 Other inventory, at average cost

11,449

9,345 Regulatory assets

28,729

19,794 Storage gas prepayments

3,695

3,691 Income taxes receivable

12,353

17,460 Prepaid expenses

11,398

17,121 Derivative assets, at fair value

6,772

7,076 Other current assets

1,014

1,033 Total current assets

145,046

173,135 Deferred Charges and Other Assets







Goodwill

45,158

44,708 Other intangible assets, net

14,088

13,192 Investments, at fair value

10,523

12,095 Operating lease right-of-use assets

15,767

10,139 Regulatory assets

99,497

104,173 Receivables and other deferred charges

13,463

12,549 Total deferred charges and other assets

198,496

196,856 Total Assets

$ 2,117,342

$ 2,114,869

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Capitalization and Liabilities

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 (in thousands, except shares and per share data)







Capitalization







Stockholders' equity







Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share (authorized 2,000,000 shares), no shares issued and outstanding

$ —

$ — Common stock, par value $0.4867 per share (authorized 50,000,000 shares)

8,632

8,593 Additional paid-in capital

376,866

371,162 Retained earnings

428,833

393,072 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

1,370

1,303 Deferred compensation obligation

7,018

7,240 Treasury stock

(7,018)

(7,240) Total stockholders' equity

815,701

774,130 Long-term debt, net of current maturities

585,805

549,903 Total capitalization

1,401,506

1,324,033 Current Liabilities







Current portion of long-term debt

21,472

17,962 Short-term borrowing

137,024

221,634 Accounts payable

38,110

52,628 Customer deposits and refunds

34,489

36,488 Accrued interest

3,320

2,775 Dividends payable

9,488

8,466 Accrued compensation

9,471

15,505 Regulatory liabilities

6,663

2,312 Derivative liabilities, at fair value

427

743 Other accrued liabilities

26,827

17,920 Total current liabilities

287,291

376,433 Deferred Credits and Other Liabilities







Deferred income taxes

244,978

233,550 Regulatory liabilities

143,188

142,488 Environmental liabilities

3,097

3,538 Other pension and benefit costs

21,458

24,120 Operating lease - liabilities

13,807

8,571 Deferred investment tax credits and other liabilities

2,017

2,136 Total deferred credits and other liabilities

428,545

414,403 Environmental and other commitments and contingencies (1)







Total Capitalization and Liabilities

$ 2,117,342

$ 2,114,869



(1)Refer to Note 6 and 7 in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for further information.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries Distribution Utility Statistical Data (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021



Delmarva NG Distribution

Chesapeake Utilities Florida NG Division

FPU NG Distribution

FPU Electric Distribution

Delmarva NG Distribution

Chesapeake Utilities Florida NG Division

FPU NG Distribution

FPU Electric Distribution Operating Revenues (in thousands)



























Residential

$ 16,434

$ 1,830

$ 8,775

$ 8,675

$ 13,518

$ 1,725

$ 8,256

$ 8,296 Commercial

8,625

2,321

7,041

8,668

7,425

1,942

6,896

8,336 Industrial

2,606

4,326

9,990

486

1,961

3,705

8,175

371 Other (1)

(4,254)

1,142

11

2,476

(4,603)

1,074

(168)

1,895 Total Operating Revenues

$ 23,411

$ 9,619

$ 25,817

$ 20,305

$ 18,301

$ 8,446

$ 23,159

$ 18,898

































Volume (in Dts for natural gas and MWHs for electric)



















Residential

870,629

92,826

377,941

71,262

734,818

92,090

377,927

67,207 Commercial

855,524

1,245,989

392,530

74,017

783,205

1,114,975

409,126

72,409 Industrial

1,488,465

6,244,854

1,296,619

2,310

1,456,548

7,169,776

1,203,824

1,740 Other

70,395

—

814,475

1,979

70,747

—

759,930

— Total

3,285,013

7,583,669

2,881,565

149,568

3,045,318

8,376,841

2,750,807

141,356

































Average Customers



























Residential

92,226

19,150

65,623

25,517

87,275

18,684

62,725

25,395 Commercial

7,913

1,642

4,084

7,345

7,836

1,607

4,092

7,343 Industrial

205

16

2,580

2

209

16

2,505

2 Other

4

—

6

—

6

—

6

— Total

100,348

20,808

72,293

32,864

95,326

20,307

69,328

32,740







































For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021



Delmarva NG Distribution

Chesapeake Utilities Florida NG Division

FPU NG Distribution

FPU Electric Distribution

Delmarva NG Distribution

Chesapeake Utilities Florida NG Division

FPU NG Distribution (2)

FPU Electric Distribution (2) Operating Revenues (in thousands)



























Residential

$ 54,088

$ 4,112

$ 21,684

$ 17,596

$ 49,725

$ 3,770

$ 20,718

$ 17,908 Commercial

24,555

4,839

15,528

16,486

22,773

4,101

15,174

16,077 Industrial

5,624

8,576

20,811

1,269

4,431

7,598

16,261

859 Other (1)

(4,907)

2,358

(2,186)

4,043

(4,184)

1,933

(2,133)

2,605 Total Operating Revenues

$ 79,360

$ 19,885

$ 55,837

$ 39,394

$ 72,745

$ 17,402

$ 50,020

$ 37,449

































Volume (in Dts for natural gas and MWHs for electric)



















Residential

3,362,821

251,056

989,061

143,824

3,332,658

231,786

993,042

143,454 Commercial

2,615,583

2,503,820

883,243

139,358

2,669,095

2,380,459

903,216

137,184 Industrial

3,157,136

13,775,609

2,688,756

9,610

3,129,681

14,626,721

2,507,984

6,840 Other

162,284

—

1,669,484

3,970

159,329

—

1,537,745

— Total

9,297,824

16,530,485

6,230,544

296,762

9,290,763

17,238,966

5,941,987

287,478

































Average Customers



























Residential

91,731

18,964

65,255

25,458

86,975

18,621

62,299

25,323 Commercial

7,931

1,632

4,071

7,332

7,848

1,604

4,099

7,331 Industrial

209

16

2,577

2

208

16

2,495

2 Other

4

—

6

—

6

—

6

— Total

99,875

20,612

71,909

32,792

95,037

20,241

68,899

32,656





































(1) Operating Revenues from "Other" sources include unbilled revenue, under (over) recoveries of fuel cost, conservation revenue, other miscellaneous charges, fees for billing services provided to third parties, and adjustments for pass-through taxes.

