Dunwoody College of Technology Receives Accreditation from the American Council for Construction Education for Construction Project Management Associate Degree Program

College becomes first in Minnesota with Accreditation

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunwoody College of Technology , a private, non-profit institution and pioneer in technical education, today announces that it has received American Council for Construction Education (ACCE) accreditation for its Construction Project Management Associate of Applied Science Degree program. The accreditation highlights the program's strong, comprehensive curriculum, along with a network of supportive industry partners.

"We are now one of just 16 programs in the United States with accreditation for our associate degree," said Scott Stallman, Ph.D., Provost at Dunwoody. "We always knew that we had a high quality program and this accreditation gives us the stamp of approval to show to both students, and future employers of those students, that Dunwoody is nationally distinguished."

The accreditation process is vigorous, and required a long, ongoing effort from the College. The process involves an application from Dunwoody, followed by a candidacy period, in which the leadership team is required to submit a self-study report. After the report, a team of construction education leaders from around the country visited the College to verify the accuracy of the report.

The College passed this process with program strengths recognized by the visiting committee. Among these strengths, the committee acknowledged the flexibility of the program and key partnerships in the Minneapolis-area construction industry, which provide career opportunities and financial support for students. The committee also recognized Dunwoody's administration and their strategic initiatives to reach underserved and nontraditional students with scholarship and mentoring programs. Of the administration, Heather Gay, the Construction Project Management Program Director, was recognized for her effective leadership and strong support for students and faculty.

"This accreditation is so important, not only to our college, but especially for our students," said Heather Gay, Director of Construction Management, Surveying, Civil Engineering, and Business Management at Dunwoody. "We are teaching the future leaders of the construction industry and this accreditation adds an extra layer of validation to their hard work."

American Council for Construction Education

The mission of ACCE is to be a leading global advocate of quality construction education; and to promote, support, and accredit quality construction education programs. Accreditation benefits include:

Students: Are able to identify programs that offer quality construction education that provides links to college degrees as well as rewarding construction careers.

Education Programs: Access to nationally recognized assessment tools to improve the education process and instructional techniques. The accreditation enhances high school recruitment efforts and recognition by educators and counselors.

Construction Industry: Address the need for a highly skilled and educated workforce and ensure the quality of the educational experience received by new entrants.

"Dunwoody's Construction Project Management program earning the ACCE accreditation is a great recognition of the program and learning experience that the college and faculty have created, as well as the quality of graduates these Dunwoody programs are preparing for jobs in the construction industry," said Brad Kruse, Senior Estimator at Mortenson and Dunwoody Program Advisory Committee member.

For more information on Dunwoody's Construction Sciences & Building Technology department and programs that are preparing the next generation of doers, visit https://dunwoody.edu/ or follow the College on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and TikTok .

ABOUT DUNWOODY COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 1914, Dunwoody College of Technology is the only private, not-for-profit technical college in the Upper Midwest. Having provided hands-on, applied technical education to more than 250,000 individuals, Dunwoody is the college for experimenters and makers, a place where the curious and the confident learn by doing. Located in Minneapolis, Dunwoody offers a unique campus experience in dedicated labs, studios, and shops that treats students like future professionals from day one. With certificates, associate's, and bachelor's degrees in more than 46 majors - including engineering, robotics, design and other STEM-related fields - Dunwoody challenges students to come determined and graduate destined. More information on Dunwoody can be found at www.dunwoody.edu or by following Dunwoody on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and TikTok .

